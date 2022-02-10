The rrweb documentary (in Chinese, with English subtitles)
I have joined Github Sponsors and highly appreciate your sponsorship.
rrweb refers to 'record and replay the web', which is a tool for recording and replaying users' interactions on the web.
📚 Read the rrweb guide here. 📚
rrweb is mainly composed of 3 parts:
Since we want the record and replay sides to share a strongly typed data structure, rrweb is developed with typescript which provides stronger type support.
yarn install in the root to install required dependencies for all sub-packages (note:
npm install is not recommended).
yarn dev in the root to get auto-building for all the sub-packages whenever you modify anything.
packages folder) where you'd like to make a change.
yarn test to run the tests, make sure they pass before you commit anything.
Protip: You can run
yarn test in the root folder to run all the tests.
In addition to adding integration tests and unit tests, rrweb also provides a REPL testing tool.
|
Yuyz0112
|
Mark-Fenng
|
eoghanmurray
|
Juice10