The rrweb documentary (in Chinese, with English subtitles)
rrweb refers to 'record and replay the web', which is a tool for recording and replaying users' interactions on the web.
rrweb is mainly composed of 3 parts:
Since we want the record and replay sides to share a strongly typed data structure, rrweb is developed with typescript which provides stronger type support.
yarn install in the root to install required dependencies for all sub-packages (note:
npm install is not recommended).
yarn dev in the root to get auto-building for all the sub-packages whenever you modify anything.
packages folder) where you'd like to make a change.
yarn test to run the tests, make sure they pass before you commit anything.
Protip: You can run
yarn test in the root folder to run all the tests.
In addition to adding integration tests and unit tests, rrweb also provides a REPL testing tool.
Yuyz0112
Mark-Fenng
eoghanmurray
Juice10
When searching for an open-source alternative to record user sessions as opposed to other paid SASS, we came across this library. I'm currently working with it and the implementation seems fairly straight forward wherein the recordings are sent as events json and the player consumes the events json.