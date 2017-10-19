Ridiculously Responsive Social Sharing Buttons





Love them or hate them, social sharing buttons appear to be with us for a while. It seemed like we were constantly making custom buttons for every single project, so we decided to create a super flexible system that would work in any container.

RRSSB is built with SASS, so you can easily customize it by tweaking a few variables. SVGs allow for tiny file size and retina support. Add or remove icons as you see fit -- the rest will fill in automagically in the container.

Demo

Usage

1) Copy css to your document or link to the css file in header:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/rrssb.css" />

2) Copy .rrssb-buttons unordered list to desired location(s):

< ul class = "rrssb-buttons clearfix" > < li class = "rrssb-email" > < a href = "mailto:?Subject=your%20subject" > < span class = "rrssb-icon" > < svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 28 28" > < path d = "M20.11 26.147c-2.335 1.05-4.36 1.4-7.124 1.4C6.524 27.548.84 22.916.84 15.284.84 7.343 6.602.45 15.4.45c6.854 0 11.8 4.7 11.8 11.252 0 5.684-3.193 9.265-7.398 9.3-1.83 0-3.153-.934-3.347-2.997h-.077c-1.208 1.986-2.96 2.997-5.023 2.997-2.532 0-4.36-1.868-4.36-5.062 0-4.75 3.503-9.07 9.11-9.07 1.713 0 3.7.4 4.6.972l-1.17 7.203c-.387 2.298-.115 3.3 1 3.4 1.674 0 3.774-2.102 3.774-6.58 0-5.06-3.27-8.994-9.304-8.994C9.05 2.87 3.83 7.545 3.83 14.97c0 6.5 4.2 10.2 10 10.202 1.987 0 4.09-.43 5.647-1.245l.634 2.22zM16.647 10.1c-.31-.078-.7-.155-1.207-.155-2.572 0-4.596 2.53-4.596 5.53 0 1.5.7 2.4 1.9 2.4 1.44 0 2.96-1.83 3.31-4.088l.592-3.72z" /> </ svg > </ span > < span class = "rrssb-text" > email </ span > </ a > </ li > < li class = "rrssb-facebook" > < a href = "https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=http://your-url-here" class = "popup" > < span class = "rrssb-icon" > < svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 29 29" > < path d = "M26.4 0H2.6C1.714 0 0 1.715 0 2.6v23.8c0 .884 1.715 2.6 2.6 2.6h12.393V17.988h-3.996v-3.98h3.997v-3.062c0-3.746 2.835-5.97 6.177-5.97 1.6 0 2.444.173 2.845.226v3.792H21.18c-1.817 0-2.156.9-2.156 2.168v2.847h5.045l-.66 3.978h-4.386V29H26.4c.884 0 2.6-1.716 2.6-2.6V2.6c0-.885-1.716-2.6-2.6-2.6z" /> </ svg > </ span > < span class = "rrssb-text" > facebook </ span > </ a > </ li > < li class = "rrssb-twitter" > < a href = "https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=https://rrssb.netlify.com/" class = "popup" > < span class = "rrssb-icon" > < svg xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox = "0 0 28 28" > < path d = "M24.253 8.756C24.69 17.08 18.297 24.182 9.97 24.62a15.093 15.093 0 0 1-8.86-2.32c2.702.18 5.375-.648 7.507-2.32a5.417 5.417 0 0 1-4.49-3.64c.802.13 1.62.077 2.4-.154a5.416 5.416 0 0 1-4.412-5.11 5.43 5.43 0 0 0 2.168.387A5.416 5.416 0 0 1 2.89 4.498a15.09 15.09 0 0 0 10.913 5.573 5.185 5.185 0 0 1 3.434-6.48 5.18 5.18 0 0 1 5.546 1.682 9.076 9.076 0 0 0 3.33-1.317 5.038 5.038 0 0 1-2.4 2.942 9.068 9.068 0 0 0 3.02-.85 5.05 5.05 0 0 1-2.48 2.71z" /> </ svg > </ span > < span class = "rrssb-text" > twitter </ span > </ a > </ li > </ ul >

Only copy the <li> s of the buttons you want (index.html has examples of all available types).

s of the buttons you want (index.html has examples of all available types). Adding a class of popup to the anchor tag for each share button will make the share dialog open in a popup, rather than a new window. (Good for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, etc.)

to the anchor tag for each share button will make the share dialog open in a popup, rather than a new window. (Good for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, etc.) Buttons will automatically flow to the size of the ul rrssb-buttons . If fixed sized buttons are needed, nest rrssb-buttons in a fixed-width container.

. If fixed sized buttons are needed, nest in a fixed-width container. Each sharing URL requires various parameters that allow you to pass through messaging in the sharing dialog. A useful tool for URI escaping any messaging that needs to pass through the share URL can be found here .

. Alternatively, all share metadata and links can be configured using Javascript

3) Copy rrssb.min.js to your document or link to javascript files at the bottom of your page (before the closing body tag for best results - jQuery CDN, jQuery fallback, and rrssb.min.js ):

< script src = "http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script > window.jQuery || document.write(' < script src = "js/vendor/jquery.1.10.2.min.js" > < \ / script > ') </ script > < script src = "js/rrssb.min.js" > </ script >

Optional: Configure URL and share text with javascript:

Instead of editing each href by hand, you can call some Javascript to set the URLs on each social button dynamically.

Note: to support users who have disabled Javascript, you still need to edit the href s by hand.

Paste the following before the closing body tag, after the scripts you added in the last section:

< script type = "text/javascript" > jQuery( document ).ready( function ( $ ) { $( '.rrssb-buttons' ).rrssb({ title : 'This is the email subject and/or tweet text' , url : 'https://rrssb.netlify.com/' , description : 'Longer description used with some providers' , emailBody : 'Usually email body is just the description + url, but you can customize it if you want' }); }); </ script >

Other install options:

* Managed by 3rd parties. Please contact project hosts for support.

Support

Currently tested between 140px and 15,465px on current versions of Chrome 33, Safari 7.0.2, Firefox 27, Opera 20, and IE9+.

Requires SVG

Contributing

Thanks for helping! Pull requests are welcomed.

Build setup:

Make sure gulp is installed globally: npm install -g gulp (May require sudo .)

(May require .) run npm install to install the dependencies for this project.

to install the dependencies for this project. run gulp to create a local server at localhost:3000 and watch for file changes.

About

RRSSB is a KNI Labs freebie crafted by @dbox and @joshuatuscan.