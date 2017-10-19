openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rrssb

by kni-labs
1.14.0 (see all)

↪️ Ridiculously Responsive Social Sharing Buttons

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

394

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ridiculously Responsive Social Sharing Buttons

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/kni-labs/rrssb

Love them or hate them, social sharing buttons appear to be with us for a while. It seemed like we were constantly making custom buttons for every single project, so we decided to create a super flexible system that would work in any container.

RRSSB is built with SASS, so you can easily customize it by tweaking a few variables. SVGs allow for tiny file size and retina support. Add or remove icons as you see fit -- the rest will fill in automagically in the container.

Demo

View the demo here

Usage

1) Copy css to your document or link to the css file in header:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/rrssb.css" />

2) Copy .rrssb-buttons unordered list to desired location(s):

<!-- Buttons start here. Copy this ul to your document. -->
<ul class="rrssb-buttons clearfix">
  <li class="rrssb-email">
    <!-- Replace subject with your message using URL Encoding: http://meyerweb.com/eric/tools/dencoder/ -->
    <a href="mailto:?Subject=your%20subject">
      <span class="rrssb-icon"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 28 28"><path d="M20.11 26.147c-2.335 1.05-4.36 1.4-7.124 1.4C6.524 27.548.84 22.916.84 15.284.84 7.343 6.602.45 15.4.45c6.854 0 11.8 4.7 11.8 11.252 0 5.684-3.193 9.265-7.398 9.3-1.83 0-3.153-.934-3.347-2.997h-.077c-1.208 1.986-2.96 2.997-5.023 2.997-2.532 0-4.36-1.868-4.36-5.062 0-4.75 3.503-9.07 9.11-9.07 1.713 0 3.7.4 4.6.972l-1.17 7.203c-.387 2.298-.115 3.3 1 3.4 1.674 0 3.774-2.102 3.774-6.58 0-5.06-3.27-8.994-9.304-8.994C9.05 2.87 3.83 7.545 3.83 14.97c0 6.5 4.2 10.2 10 10.202 1.987 0 4.09-.43 5.647-1.245l.634 2.22zM16.647 10.1c-.31-.078-.7-.155-1.207-.155-2.572 0-4.596 2.53-4.596 5.53 0 1.5.7 2.4 1.9 2.4 1.44 0 2.96-1.83 3.31-4.088l.592-3.72z"/></svg></span>
      <span class="rrssb-text">email</span>
    </a>
  </li>
  <li class="rrssb-facebook">
    <!--  Replace with your URL. For best results, make sure you page has the proper FB Open Graph tags in header: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/opengraph/howtos/maximizing-distribution-media-content/ -->
    <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=http://your-url-here" class="popup">
      <span class="rrssb-icon"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 29 29"><path d="M26.4 0H2.6C1.714 0 0 1.715 0 2.6v23.8c0 .884 1.715 2.6 2.6 2.6h12.393V17.988h-3.996v-3.98h3.997v-3.062c0-3.746 2.835-5.97 6.177-5.97 1.6 0 2.444.173 2.845.226v3.792H21.18c-1.817 0-2.156.9-2.156 2.168v2.847h5.045l-.66 3.978h-4.386V29H26.4c.884 0 2.6-1.716 2.6-2.6V2.6c0-.885-1.716-2.6-2.6-2.6z"/></svg></span>
      <span class="rrssb-text">facebook</span>
    </a>
  </li>
  <li class="rrssb-twitter">
    <!-- Replace href with your Meta and URL information  -->
    <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=https://rrssb.netlify.com/"
    class="popup">
      <span class="rrssb-icon"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 28 28"><path d="M24.253 8.756C24.69 17.08 18.297 24.182 9.97 24.62a15.093 15.093 0 0 1-8.86-2.32c2.702.18 5.375-.648 7.507-2.32a5.417 5.417 0 0 1-4.49-3.64c.802.13 1.62.077 2.4-.154a5.416 5.416 0 0 1-4.412-5.11 5.43 5.43 0 0 0 2.168.387A5.416 5.416 0 0 1 2.89 4.498a15.09 15.09 0 0 0 10.913 5.573 5.185 5.185 0 0 1 3.434-6.48 5.18 5.18 0 0 1 5.546 1.682 9.076 9.076 0 0 0 3.33-1.317 5.038 5.038 0 0 1-2.4 2.942 9.068 9.068 0 0 0 3.02-.85 5.05 5.05 0 0 1-2.48 2.71z"/></svg></span>
      <span class="rrssb-text">twitter</span>
    </a>
  </li>
</ul>
<!-- Buttons end here -->
  • Only copy the <li>s of the buttons you want (index.html has examples of all available types).
  • Adding a class of popup to the anchor tag for each share button will make the share dialog open in a popup, rather than a new window. (Good for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, etc.)
  • Buttons will automatically flow to the size of the ul rrssb-buttons. If fixed sized buttons are needed, nest rrssb-buttons in a fixed-width container.
  • Each sharing URL requires various parameters that allow you to pass through messaging in the sharing dialog. A useful tool for URI escaping any messaging that needs to pass through the share URL can be found here.
  • Alternatively, all share metadata and links can be configured using Javascript

3) Copy rrssb.min.js to your document or link to javascript files at the bottom of your page (before the closing body tag for best results - jQuery CDN, jQuery fallback, and rrssb.min.js):

<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>window.jQuery || document.write('<script src="js/vendor/jquery.1.10.2.min.js"><\/script>')</script>
<script src="js/rrssb.min.js"></script>

Optional: Configure URL and share text with javascript:
Instead of editing each href by hand, you can call some Javascript to set the URLs on each social button dynamically.

Note: to support users who have disabled Javascript, you still need to edit the hrefs by hand.

Paste the following before the closing body tag, after the scripts you added in the last section:

<script type="text/javascript">

jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {

  $('.rrssb-buttons').rrssb({
    // required:
    title: 'This is the email subject and/or tweet text',
    url: 'https://rrssb.netlify.com/',

    // optional:
    description: 'Longer description used with some providers',
    emailBody: 'Usually email body is just the description + url, but you can customize it if you want'
  });
});
</script>

Other install options:

ServiceLink
npmnpm install rrssb
bowerbower install rrssb
Wordpress *https://wordpress.org/plugins/rrssb/
https://wordpress.org/plugins/wpsso-rrssb/
https://wordpress.org/plugins/rrssb-for-wp/
Drupal *Drupal Install Instructions
CDN *CDN by jsDelivr

* Managed by 3rd parties. Please contact project hosts for support.

Support

Currently tested between 140px and 15,465px on current versions of Chrome 33, Safari 7.0.2, Firefox 27, Opera 20, and IE9+.

Requires SVG

Contributing

Thanks for helping! Pull requests are welcomed.

Build setup:

  • Make sure gulp is installed globally: npm install -g gulp (May require sudo.)
  • run npm install to install the dependencies for this project.
  • run gulp to create a local server at localhost:3000 and watch for file changes.

About

RRSSB is a KNI Labs freebie crafted by @dbox and @joshuatuscan.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial