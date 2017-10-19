Love them or hate them, social sharing buttons appear to be with us for a while. It seemed like we were constantly making custom buttons for every single project, so we decided to create a super flexible system that would work in any container.
RRSSB is built with SASS, so you can easily customize it by tweaking a few variables. SVGs allow for tiny file size and retina support. Add or remove icons as you see fit -- the rest will fill in automagically in the container.
1) Copy css to your document or link to the css file in header:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/rrssb.css" />
2) Copy
.rrssb-buttons unordered list to desired location(s):
<!-- Buttons start here. Copy this ul to your document. -->
<ul class="rrssb-buttons clearfix">
<li class="rrssb-email">
<!-- Replace subject with your message using URL Encoding: http://meyerweb.com/eric/tools/dencoder/ -->
<a href="mailto:?Subject=your%20subject">
<span class="rrssb-icon"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 28 28"><path d="M20.11 26.147c-2.335 1.05-4.36 1.4-7.124 1.4C6.524 27.548.84 22.916.84 15.284.84 7.343 6.602.45 15.4.45c6.854 0 11.8 4.7 11.8 11.252 0 5.684-3.193 9.265-7.398 9.3-1.83 0-3.153-.934-3.347-2.997h-.077c-1.208 1.986-2.96 2.997-5.023 2.997-2.532 0-4.36-1.868-4.36-5.062 0-4.75 3.503-9.07 9.11-9.07 1.713 0 3.7.4 4.6.972l-1.17 7.203c-.387 2.298-.115 3.3 1 3.4 1.674 0 3.774-2.102 3.774-6.58 0-5.06-3.27-8.994-9.304-8.994C9.05 2.87 3.83 7.545 3.83 14.97c0 6.5 4.2 10.2 10 10.202 1.987 0 4.09-.43 5.647-1.245l.634 2.22zM16.647 10.1c-.31-.078-.7-.155-1.207-.155-2.572 0-4.596 2.53-4.596 5.53 0 1.5.7 2.4 1.9 2.4 1.44 0 2.96-1.83 3.31-4.088l.592-3.72z"/></svg></span>
<span class="rrssb-text">email</span>
</a>
</li>
<li class="rrssb-facebook">
<!-- Replace with your URL. For best results, make sure you page has the proper FB Open Graph tags in header: https://developers.facebook.com/docs/opengraph/howtos/maximizing-distribution-media-content/ -->
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=http://your-url-here" class="popup">
<span class="rrssb-icon"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 29 29"><path d="M26.4 0H2.6C1.714 0 0 1.715 0 2.6v23.8c0 .884 1.715 2.6 2.6 2.6h12.393V17.988h-3.996v-3.98h3.997v-3.062c0-3.746 2.835-5.97 6.177-5.97 1.6 0 2.444.173 2.845.226v3.792H21.18c-1.817 0-2.156.9-2.156 2.168v2.847h5.045l-.66 3.978h-4.386V29H26.4c.884 0 2.6-1.716 2.6-2.6V2.6c0-.885-1.716-2.6-2.6-2.6z"/></svg></span>
<span class="rrssb-text">facebook</span>
</a>
</li>
<li class="rrssb-twitter">
<!-- Replace href with your Meta and URL information -->
<a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=https://rrssb.netlify.com/"
class="popup">
<span class="rrssb-icon"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 28 28"><path d="M24.253 8.756C24.69 17.08 18.297 24.182 9.97 24.62a15.093 15.093 0 0 1-8.86-2.32c2.702.18 5.375-.648 7.507-2.32a5.417 5.417 0 0 1-4.49-3.64c.802.13 1.62.077 2.4-.154a5.416 5.416 0 0 1-4.412-5.11 5.43 5.43 0 0 0 2.168.387A5.416 5.416 0 0 1 2.89 4.498a15.09 15.09 0 0 0 10.913 5.573 5.185 5.185 0 0 1 3.434-6.48 5.18 5.18 0 0 1 5.546 1.682 9.076 9.076 0 0 0 3.33-1.317 5.038 5.038 0 0 1-2.4 2.942 9.068 9.068 0 0 0 3.02-.85 5.05 5.05 0 0 1-2.48 2.71z"/></svg></span>
<span class="rrssb-text">twitter</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
<!-- Buttons end here -->
<li>s of the buttons you want (index.html has examples of all available types).
popup to the anchor tag for each share button will make the share dialog open in a popup, rather than a new window. (Good for Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, etc.)
rrssb-buttons. If fixed sized buttons are needed, nest
rrssb-buttons in a fixed-width container.
3) Copy
rrssb.min.js to your document or link to javascript files at the bottom of your page (before the closing body tag for best results - jQuery CDN, jQuery fallback, and
rrssb.min.js):
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>window.jQuery || document.write('<script src="js/vendor/jquery.1.10.2.min.js"><\/script>')</script>
<script src="js/rrssb.min.js"></script>
Optional: Configure URL and share text with javascript:
Instead of editing each
href by hand, you can call some Javascript to set the URLs on each social button dynamically.
Note: to support users who have disabled Javascript, you still need to edit the
hrefs by hand.
Paste the following before the closing body tag, after the scripts you added in the last section:
<script type="text/javascript">
jQuery(document).ready(function ($) {
$('.rrssb-buttons').rrssb({
// required:
title: 'This is the email subject and/or tweet text',
url: 'https://rrssb.netlify.com/',
// optional:
description: 'Longer description used with some providers',
emailBody: 'Usually email body is just the description + url, but you can customize it if you want'
});
});
</script>
|Service
|Link
|npm
npm install rrssb
|bower
bower install rrssb
|Wordpress *
|https://wordpress.org/plugins/rrssb/
https://wordpress.org/plugins/wpsso-rrssb/
https://wordpress.org/plugins/rrssb-for-wp/
|Drupal *
|Drupal Install Instructions
|CDN *
|CDN by jsDelivr
* Managed by 3rd parties. Please contact project hosts for support.
Currently tested between 140px and 15,465px on current versions of Chrome 33, Safari 7.0.2, Firefox 27, Opera 20, and IE9+.
Requires SVG
Thanks for helping! Pull requests are welcomed.
npm install -g gulp (May require
sudo.)
npm install to install the dependencies for this project.
gulp to create a local server at
localhost:3000 and watch for file changes.
RRSSB is a KNI Labs freebie crafted by @dbox and @joshuatuscan.