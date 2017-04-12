openbase logo
rrc

rrc

by Paul Sherman
0.10.1 (see all)

React Router v4 helper components

Readme

rrc = react router components

Travis

This module contains a number of components that can be used in conjuction with React Router v4. They are a somewhat random assortment of solutions to situations that I have either personally needed a component for or have seen others need a component for.

Installation

npm install --save rrc

UMD

You can also use the UMD version of rrc. This is useful if you are putting together a code snippet.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/rrc@0.10.0/umd/rrc.min.js"></script>

Note: The UMD builds are slightly bloated because they have to include React Router's <Route> component and matchPath function. This is because if you use the UMD build of react-router-dom instead of react-router, the ReactRouter global will not exist and rrc's imports will fail. The bloat is less than the extra data required to download the react-router build and this approach requires one less <script> tag.

Components

Read about the various components that are provided in the docs

These include:

<ConfigSwitch> and wrapSwitch

These both provide an alternative approach to React Router's <Switch> component. Intead of passing child elements to the <Switch>, both <ConfigSwitch> and the component returned by the wrapSwitch HOC take an array of route objects via the routes prop.

<ConfigSwitch routes={[
  { path: '/', exact: true, component: Home },
  { path: '/about' component: About }
]}/>

wrapSwitch in particular is useful for animations. It allows you to specify a component that will be used to wrap the matched route, providing better support for nested animations than is available with <Switch>

import { CSSTransitionGroup } from 'react-transition-group'

const CSSSwitch = wrapSwitch(CSSTransitionGroup)

const App = () => (
  <CSSSwitch
    transitionName='slide'
    component='div'
    routes={[
      { path: '/', exact: true, component: Home },
      { path: '/about' component: About }
    ]}
  />
)

<Status>

If you are doing server side rendering, the <Status> component offers an easy way to "render" a status. For example, if you have a "404" component that renders when no routes match, you can include a <Status> element inside of its render method so that your server can send the correct status code with the response.

const NoMatch = () => (
  <div>
    <Status code='404' />
    <h1>404</h1>
    <p>The page you were looking for was not found</p>
  </div>
)

The <Status> component will set a property on the context object that you pass to the <StaticRouter>, so all that you have to do is check the context object's status property.

const context = {}
const markup = renderToString(
  <StaticRouter context={context}>
    <App />
  </StaticRouter>
)

if (context.status === '404') {
  // ...
}

whenActive

The whenActive higher-order component creates <NavLink>-like components. While a <NavLink> can only create <a>s, the component returned by whenActive can render anything that you'd like.

// a button that can navigate
const Button = ({ to, ...rest}, { router }) => (
  <button
    type='button'
    onClick={(e) => {
      e.preventDefault()
      router.history.push(to)
    }}
    {...rest}
  />
)

const ActiveButton = whenActive({ className: 'i-am-active' })(Button)

// usage
const Controls = () => (
  <div>
    <ActiveButton to='/'>Home</ActiveButton>
    <ActiveButton to='/form'>Form</ActiveButton>
  </div>
)

This can also be used in place of the <NavLink> so that you don't have to specify the same "active" props for every location-aware link.

// with NavLink
const Links = () => (
  <div>
    <NavLink to='/one' activeClassName='the-active-class'>One</NavLink>
    <NavLink to='/two' activeClassName='the-active-class'>Two</NavLink>
    <NavLink to='/three' activeClassName='the-active-class'>Three</NavLink>
  </div>
)

// with whenActive
const ActiveLink = whenActive({ className: 'the-active-class' })(Link)
const Links = () => (
  <div>
    <ActiveLink to='/one'>One</ActiveLink>
    <ActiveLink to='/two'>Two</ActiveLink>
    <ActiveLink to='/three'>Three</ActiveLink>
  </div>
)
  • qhistory - Add query object support to location objects
  • react-router-test-context - Simulate the context.router object. This can be useful if you are doing shallow testing of a component that needs to access React Router's context variables. Typically, though, you should just render your component inside of a <MemoryRouter>.

