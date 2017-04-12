rrc = react router components

This module contains a number of components that can be used in conjuction with React Router v4. They are a somewhat random assortment of solutions to situations that I have either personally needed a component for or have seen others need a component for.

Installation

npm install --save rrc

UMD

You can also use the UMD version of rrc . This is useful if you are putting together a code snippet.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/rrc@0.10.0/umd/rrc.min.js" > </ script >

Note: The UMD builds are slightly bloated because they have to include React Router's <Route> component and matchPath function. This is because if you use the UMD build of react-router-dom instead of react-router , the ReactRouter global will not exist and rrc 's imports will fail. The bloat is less than the extra data required to download the react-router build and this approach requires one less <script> tag.

Components

Read about the various components that are provided in the docs

These include:

<ConfigSwitch> and wrapSwitch

These both provide an alternative approach to React Router's <Switch> component. Intead of passing child elements to the <Switch> , both <ConfigSwitch> and the component returned by the wrapSwitch HOC take an array of route objects via the routes prop.

<ConfigSwitch routes={[ { path : '/' , exact : true , component : Home }, { path : '/about' component: About } ]}/>

wrapSwitch in particular is useful for animations. It allows you to specify a component that will be used to wrap the matched route, providing better support for nested animations than is available with <Switch>

import { CSSTransitionGroup } from 'react-transition-group' const CSSSwitch = wrapSwitch(CSSTransitionGroup) const App = () => ( < CSSSwitch transitionName = 'slide' component = 'div' routes = {[ { path: '/', exact: true , component: Home }, { path: '/ about ' component: About } ]} /> )

If you are doing server side rendering, the <Status> component offers an easy way to "render" a status. For example, if you have a "404" component that renders when no routes match, you can include a <Status> element inside of its render method so that your server can send the correct status code with the response.

const NoMatch = () => ( < div > < Status code = '404' /> < h1 > 404 </ h1 > < p > The page you were looking for was not found </ p > </ div > )

The <Status> component will set a property on the context object that you pass to the <StaticRouter> , so all that you have to do is check the context object's status property.

const context = {} const markup = renderToString( < StaticRouter context = {context} > < App /> </ StaticRouter > ) if (context.status === '404' ) { }

whenActive

The whenActive higher-order component creates <NavLink> -like components. While a <NavLink> can only create <a> s, the component returned by whenActive can render anything that you'd like.

const Button = ( { to, ...rest}, { router } ) => ( < button type = 'button' onClick = {(e) => { e.preventDefault() router.history.push(to) }} {...rest} /> ) const ActiveButton = whenActive({ className: 'i-am-active' })(Button) // usage const Controls = () => ( < div > < ActiveButton to = '/' > Home </ ActiveButton > < ActiveButton to = '/form' > Form </ ActiveButton > </ div > )

This can also be used in place of the <NavLink> so that you don't have to specify the same "active" props for every location-aware link.

const Links = () => ( < div > < NavLink to = '/one' activeClassName = 'the-active-class' > One </ NavLink > < NavLink to = '/two' activeClassName = 'the-active-class' > Two </ NavLink > < NavLink to = '/three' activeClassName = 'the-active-class' > Three </ NavLink > </ div > ) const ActiveLink = whenActive({ className : 'the-active-class' })(Link) const Links = () => ( < div > < ActiveLink to = '/one' > One </ ActiveLink > < ActiveLink to = '/two' > Two </ ActiveLink > < ActiveLink to = '/three' > Three </ ActiveLink > </ div > )

