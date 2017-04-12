This module contains a number of components that can be used in conjuction with React Router v4. They are a somewhat random assortment of solutions to situations that I have either personally needed a component for or have seen others need a component for.
npm install --save rrc
You can also use the UMD version of
rrc. This is useful if you are putting together a code snippet.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rrc@0.10.0/umd/rrc.min.js"></script>
Note: The UMD builds are slightly bloated because they have to include React Router's
<Route> component and
matchPath function. This is because if you use the UMD build of
react-router-dom instead of
react-router, the
ReactRouter global will not exist and
rrc's imports will fail. The bloat is less than the extra data required to download the
react-router build and this approach requires one less
<script> tag.
Read about the various components that are provided in the docs
These include:
<ConfigSwitch> and
wrapSwitch
These both provide an alternative approach to React Router's
<Switch> component. Intead of passing child elements to the
<Switch>, both
<ConfigSwitch> and the component returned by the
wrapSwitch HOC take an array of route objects via the
routes prop.
<ConfigSwitch routes={[
{ path: '/', exact: true, component: Home },
{ path: '/about' component: About }
]}/>
wrapSwitch in particular is useful for animations. It allows you to specify a component that will be used to wrap the matched route, providing better support for nested animations than is available with
<Switch>
import { CSSTransitionGroup } from 'react-transition-group'
const CSSSwitch = wrapSwitch(CSSTransitionGroup)
const App = () => (
<CSSSwitch
transitionName='slide'
component='div'
routes={[
{ path: '/', exact: true, component: Home },
{ path: '/about' component: About }
]}
/>
)
<Status>
If you are doing server side rendering, the
<Status> component offers an easy way to "render" a status. For example, if you have a "404" component that renders when no routes match, you can include a
<Status> element inside of its render method so that your server can send the correct status code with the response.
const NoMatch = () => (
<div>
<Status code='404' />
<h1>404</h1>
<p>The page you were looking for was not found</p>
</div>
)
The
<Status> component will set a property on the
context object that you pass to the
<StaticRouter>, so all that you have to do is check the context object's
status property.
const context = {}
const markup = renderToString(
<StaticRouter context={context}>
<App />
</StaticRouter>
)
if (context.status === '404') {
// ...
}
whenActive
The
whenActive higher-order component creates
<NavLink>-like components. While a
<NavLink> can only create
<a>s, the component returned by
whenActive can render anything that you'd like.
// a button that can navigate
const Button = ({ to, ...rest}, { router }) => (
<button
type='button'
onClick={(e) => {
e.preventDefault()
router.history.push(to)
}}
{...rest}
/>
)
const ActiveButton = whenActive({ className: 'i-am-active' })(Button)
// usage
const Controls = () => (
<div>
<ActiveButton to='/'>Home</ActiveButton>
<ActiveButton to='/form'>Form</ActiveButton>
</div>
)
This can also be used in place of the
<NavLink> so that you don't have to specify the same "active" props for every location-aware link.
// with NavLink
const Links = () => (
<div>
<NavLink to='/one' activeClassName='the-active-class'>One</NavLink>
<NavLink to='/two' activeClassName='the-active-class'>Two</NavLink>
<NavLink to='/three' activeClassName='the-active-class'>Three</NavLink>
</div>
)
// with whenActive
const ActiveLink = whenActive({ className: 'the-active-class' })(Link)
const Links = () => (
<div>
<ActiveLink to='/one'>One</ActiveLink>
<ActiveLink to='/two'>Two</ActiveLink>
<ActiveLink to='/three'>Three</ActiveLink>
</div>
)
qhistory - Add query object support to location objects
react-router-test-context - Simulate the
context.router object. This can be useful if you are doing shallow testing of a component that needs to access React Router's context variables. Typically, though, you should just render your component inside of a
<MemoryRouter>.