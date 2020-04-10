Real, Random Address Data (RRAD)

This is a list of real, random addresses that geocode successfully (tested on Google's Geocoding API service). The address data comes from the OpenAddresses project, and all the addresses are in the public domain. The addresses are deliberately not linked to people or businesses; the only guarantee is that they are real addresses that geocode successfully.

The addresses were pulled from OpenAddress where the "Required attribute" field was present and not "Yes". See "Attribution" below for a list of sources (also included in each data file).

Usage

The data is packaged into randomly-ordered files of varying sizes:

Filename Address Count Size addresses-us-all.json 3,220 969k addresses-us-all.min.json 3,220 493k addresses-us-1000.json 1,000 304k addresses-us-1000.min.json 1,000 155k addresses-us-500.json 500 154k addresses-us-500.min.json 500 79k addresses-us-250.json 250 79k addresses-us-250.min.json 250 41k addresses-us-100.json 100 34k addresses-us-100.min.json 100 18k

Each package is an object with two properites, addresses and attribution . addresses is an array of addresses, each of with with the form:

{ "address1" : "203 East Gwinnett Street" , "address2" : "" , "city" : "Savannah" , "state" : "GA" , "postalCode" : "31401" , "coordinates" : { "lat" : 32.06637, "lng" : -81.093895 } },

For example, to get a random address:

const addresses = require ( './rrad/addresses-us-all.min.json' ).addresses const randomAddress = addresses[ Math .floor( Math .random() * addresses.length)]

You may also install this package via npm, though it is a large package since it contains all the data sets. Usage:

npm install --save-dev rrad

Or

yarn add -D rrad

Then, to get a random address:

const rrad = require ( 'rrad' ) const randomAddress = rrad.addresses[ Math .floor( Math .random() * rrad.addresses.length)]

Attribution

All data collected from the OpenAddresses project, and is in the public domain. Original sources: