rr

A simple JavaScript component to iterate an array round robin.

Sometimes you want to loop over an array and start at the beginning again.

Install

npm install --save rr

Component

component install jprichardson/rr

Bower

bower install rr

Script

< script src = "/path/to/rr.js" > </ script >

Usage

Example

var rr = require ( 'rr' ) var list = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] console .log(rr(list)) console .log(rr(list)) console .log(rr(list)) console .log(rr(list)) console .log(rr(list, 1 )) console .log(rr(list, 2 ))

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2013, JP Richardson