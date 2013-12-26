openbase logo
by JP Richardson
0.1.0

A simple JavaScript component to iterate an array round robin.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rr

A simple JavaScript component to iterate an array round robin.

Why?

Sometimes you want to loop over an array and start at the beginning again.

Install

Node.js/Browserify

npm install --save rr

Component

component install jprichardson/rr

Bower

bower install rr

Script

<script src="/path/to/rr.js"></script>

Usage

rr(array, [lastIndex])

Example

var rr = require('rr')

var list = ['a', 'b', 'c']
console.log(rr(list)) //a
console.log(rr(list)) //b
console.log(rr(list)) //c
console.log(rr(list)) //a

console.log(rr(list,1)) //c
console.log(rr(list,2)) //a

splice(array, idx, len)

spliceCurrent(array, len)

License

(MIT License)

Copyright 2013, JP Richardson

