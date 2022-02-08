A React tree traversal utility similar to jQuery, which can be useful for making assertions on your components in your tests.
chai-react was originally built
to help with test assertions of React components. However, it quickly started
adding too much complexity because it was attempting to solve two problems: 1)
making assertions of properties/rendered content and 2) traversing the rendered
React tree to make those assertions.
rquery is meant to take over the rendered tree traversing responsibility from
chai-react, which will allow it to be used with any testing framework. It will
also provide convenience wrappers for various common test actions, such as event
dispatching.
rquery version 5+
rquery version 4.x
var _ = require('lodash');
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var TestUtils = require('react-addons-test-utils');
var $R = require('rquery')(_, React, ReactDOM, TestUtils);
Include React, lodash, and rquery in the page, then you get the
$R global.
Sample usage:
<script src="https://fb.me/react-with-addons-0.14.1.js"></script>
<script src="https://fb.me/react-dom-0.14.1.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/lodash.js/3.6.0/lodash.min.js"></script>
<script src="rquery.js"></script>
<script>
var component = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return React.createElement('h1', {}, 'Hello, world!');
}
});
var el = document.createElement('div');
document.body.appendChild(el);
var comp = ReactDOM.render(React.createElement(component), el);
var $r = $R(comp);
console.log($r.text()); // 'Hello, world!'
</script>
The
$R factory method returns a new instance of an
rquery object.
Example:
var $r = $R(component);
.extend
$R.extend({
customMethod: function () {
// your own custom method
}
});
The
extend method allows you to add extra methods to the
rquery prototype. It
does not allow you to override internal methods, though.
.isRQuery
$R.isRQuery('abc'); // false
$R.isRQuery($R([])); // true
Returns
true if the provided argument is an instance of the
rquery
prototype.
An instance of the
rquery class contains an array of components, and provides
an
Array-like interface to directly access each component.
Example:
var $r = $R([component1, component2 /* , componentN */]);
$r.length === 2; // true
$r[0] === component1; // true
$r[1] === component2; // true
#find
$r.find(selector)
Returns a new
rquery instance with the components that match the provided
selector (see Selector documentation).
#prop
$r.prop('a')
Returns the value for the given prop for the first component in the scope. It throws an error if the scope has no components.
#style
$r.style('a')
Returns the value for the given style for the first component in the scope. The style value is loaded from the style property. It throws an error if the scope has no components.
#state
$r.state('a')
Returns the value for the given state for the first component in the scope. It throws an error if the scope has no components.
#nodes
$r.nodes()
Returns an array of each DOM node in the current scope.
#text
$r.text()
Returns the text contents of the component(s) in the
$r object. Similar to
jQuery's
text() method (read-only).
#html
$r.html()
Returns the HTML contents of the component(s) in the
$r object. Similar to
jQuery's
html() method (read-only).
#simulateEvent
simulateEvent(eventName, eventData)
Simulates triggering the
eventName DOM event on the component(s) in the rquery
object.
[eventName](eventData)
Convenience helper methods to trigger any supported React DOM event. See the React documentation to read about the events that are currently supported.
Example:
$R(component).find('div p');
Description:
Finds all elements that are descendants of a parent component/node. Note that
the root element of a component will be matched as a descendant of it
(e.g.
MyComponent > div will match
<div> at root of
MyComponent#render).
Example:
$R(component).find('div > p');
Description:
Finds all elements that are children (direct descendant) of a parent component/node.
Example:
$R(component).find('div, p');
Description:
Matches a union of all selectors on both sides of the
,.
Example:
$R(component).find('div :not(p)');
Description:
Matches all elements that do not match the nested selector. NB: Note the
difference between
div :not(p) and
div:not(p). The latter will match nothing
as the
:not is being applied directly on the
div. However,
div :not(p)
applies a descendant scope selector first, which means it will match all
elements that are descendants of
div but not a
p.
Example:
$R(component).find('MyComponentName');
$R(component, 'MyButton');
Description:
Traverses the tree to find components based on their
displayName value. NB:
the selector must start with an upper-case letter, to signify a
CompositeComponent vs. a DOM component.
Example:
$R(component).find('div');
$R(component, 'p');
Description:
Traverses the tree to find DOM components based on their
tagName. NB: the
selector must start with a lower-case letter, to signify a CompositeComponent
vs. a DOM component.
Example:
$R(component).find('.button');
$R(component, '.green');
Description:
Traverses the tree to find components with
classNames that contain the
specified class.
Example:
$R(component).find('div[2]'); // matches the third div
Description:
Matches the element at the given index. This is shorthand for
.at(index) on
the
rquery object.
Example:
$R(component).find('[target]');
$R(component, '[onClick]');
Description:
Traverses the tree to find components that have a value defined for the given property name.
Note: Although these are labeled as attribute selectors, they are really property selectors. In other words, they match properties being passed to a DOM/Composite component, not actual DOM attributes being rendered.
Example:
$R(component).find('[target="_blank"]');
$R(component, '[href="http://www.github.com/"]');
Supported Operators:
rquery supports the CSS Selectors level 3 spec:
[att="val"]: equality
[att~="val"]: whitespace-separated list
[att|="val"]: namespace-prefixed (e.g.
val or
val-*)
[att^="val"]: prefix
[att$="val"]: suffix
[att*="val"]: substring
Description:
Traverses the tree to find components with a property value that matches the given key/value pair.
Note: Although these are labeled as attribute selectors, they are really
property selectors. In other words, they match properties being passed to a
DOM/Composite component, not actual DOM attributes being rendered. For complex
property values (e.g. arrays, objects, etc.), the value matchers are less useful
as
rquery doesn't currently support any complex value matching.
Note: All values must be provided as double-quoted strings.
[att="val"] is
valid, but
[att=val] and
[att='val'] are not.
The rquery interface is meant to be generic enough to use with any assertion library/test runner.
Sample usage with Chai BDD style assertions:
expect($R(component).find('MyComponent')).to.have.length(1);