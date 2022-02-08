rquery

A React tree traversal utility similar to jQuery, which can be useful for making assertions on your components in your tests.

Vision

chai-react was originally built to help with test assertions of React components. However, it quickly started adding too much complexity because it was attempting to solve two problems: 1) making assertions of properties/rendered content and 2) traversing the rendered React tree to make those assertions.

rquery is meant to take over the rendered tree traversing responsibility from chai-react , which will allow it to be used with any testing framework. It will also provide convenience wrappers for various common test actions, such as event dispatching.

React Version Support

For React v15, use rquery version 5+

version 5+ For React v0.14, use rquery version 4.x

Setup

Node.js, Webpack, Browserify

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var TestUtils = require ( 'react-addons-test-utils' ); var $R = require ( 'rquery' )(_, React, ReactDOM, TestUtils);

Include React, lodash, and rquery in the page, then you get the $R global.

Sample usage:

< script src = "https://fb.me/react-with-addons-0.14.1.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://fb.me/react-dom-0.14.1.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/lodash.js/3.6.0/lodash.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "rquery.js" > </ script > < script > var component = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return React.createElement( 'h1' , {}, 'Hello, world!' ); } }); var el = document .createElement( 'div' ); document .body.appendChild(el); var comp = ReactDOM.render(React.createElement(component), el); var $r = $R(comp); console .log($r.text()); </ script >

Usage

$R Factory

The $R factory method returns a new instance of an rquery object.

Example:

var $r = $R(component);

Class Methods

$R.extend({ customMethod : function ( ) { } });

The extend method allows you to add extra methods to the rquery prototype. It does not allow you to override internal methods, though.

$R.isRQuery( 'abc' ); $R.isRQuery($R([]));

Returns true if the provided argument is an instance of the rquery prototype.

Instance Methods

An instance of the rquery class contains an array of components, and provides an Array -like interface to directly access each component.

Example:

var $r = $R([component1, component2 ]); $r.length === 2 ; $r[ 0 ] === component1; $r[ 1 ] === component2;

$r.find(selector)

Returns a new rquery instance with the components that match the provided selector (see Selector documentation).

$r.prop( 'a' )

Returns the value for the given prop for the first component in the scope. It throws an error if the scope has no components.

$r.style( 'a' )

Returns the value for the given style for the first component in the scope. The style value is loaded from the style property. It throws an error if the scope has no components.

$r.state( 'a' )

Returns the value for the given state for the first component in the scope. It throws an error if the scope has no components.

$r.nodes()

Returns an array of each DOM node in the current scope.

$r.text()

Returns the text contents of the component(s) in the $r object. Similar to jQuery's text() method (read-only).

$r.html()

Returns the HTML contents of the component(s) in the $r object. Similar to jQuery's html() method (read-only).

simulateEvent(eventName, eventData)

Simulates triggering the eventName DOM event on the component(s) in the rquery object.

Event helpers

[eventName](eventData)

Convenience helper methods to trigger any supported React DOM event. See the React documentation to read about the events that are currently supported.

Selectors

Scope Selectors

Descendant Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( 'div p' );

Description:

Finds all elements that are descendants of a parent component/node. Note that the root element of a component will be matched as a descendant of it (e.g. MyComponent > div will match <div> at root of MyComponent#render ).

Child Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( 'div > p' );

Description:

Finds all elements that are children (direct descendant) of a parent component/node.

Union Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( 'div, p' );

Description:

Matches a union of all selectors on both sides of the , .

Not Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( 'div :not(p)' );

Description:

Matches all elements that do not match the nested selector. NB: Note the difference between div :not(p) and div:not(p) . The latter will match nothing as the :not is being applied directly on the div . However, div :not(p) applies a descendant scope selector first, which means it will match all elements that are descendants of div but not a p .

Element/Component Selectors

Component Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( 'MyComponentName' ); $R(component, 'MyButton' );

Description:

Traverses the tree to find components based on their displayName value. NB: the selector must start with an upper-case letter, to signify a CompositeComponent vs. a DOM component.

DOM Tag Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( 'div' ); $R(component, 'p' );

Description:

Traverses the tree to find DOM components based on their tagName . NB: the selector must start with a lower-case letter, to signify a CompositeComponent vs. a DOM component.

DOM Class Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( '.button' ); $R(component, '.green' );

Description:

Traverses the tree to find components with className s that contain the specified class.

Index Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( 'div[2]' );

Description:

Matches the element at the given index. This is shorthand for .at(index) on the rquery object.

Attribute Selector

Example:

$R(component).find( '[target]' ); $R(component, '[onClick]' );

Description:

Traverses the tree to find components that have a value defined for the given property name.

Note: Although these are labeled as attribute selectors, they are really property selectors. In other words, they match properties being passed to a DOM/Composite component, not actual DOM attributes being rendered.

Attribute Value Selectors

Example:

$R(component).find( '[target="_blank"]' ); $R(component, '[href="http://www.github.com/"]' );

Supported Operators:

rquery supports the CSS Selectors level 3 spec:

[att="val"] : equality

: equality [att~="val"] : whitespace-separated list

: whitespace-separated list [att|="val"] : namespace-prefixed (e.g. val or val-* )

: namespace-prefixed (e.g. or ) [att^="val"] : prefix

: prefix [att$="val"] : suffix

: suffix [att*="val"] : substring

Description:

Traverses the tree to find components with a property value that matches the given key/value pair.

Note: Although these are labeled as attribute selectors, they are really property selectors. In other words, they match properties being passed to a DOM/Composite component, not actual DOM attributes being rendered. For complex property values (e.g. arrays, objects, etc.), the value matchers are less useful as rquery doesn't currently support any complex value matching.

Note: All values must be provided as double-quoted strings. [att="val"] is valid, but [att=val] and [att='val'] are not.

Usage with Test Suites

The rquery interface is meant to be generic enough to use with any assertion library/test runner.

Sample usage with Chai BDD style assertions: