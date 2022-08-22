Categories
Discussions
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
rt
rqrauhvmra__tobi
npm
npm i rqrauhvmra__tobi
Save
rt
rqrauhvmra__tobi
Claim This Page
by nvkattacker12
●
1.0.0 (see all)
●
License:
ISC
●
TypeScript:
Not Found
npm
npm i rqrauhvmra__tobi
Follow
Follow
Readme
This package does not have a README.
Add a README
to your package so that users know how to get started.
No Rating
0
Rate
User Ratings
5
0
4
0
3
0
2
0
1
0
Be the first to rate
Top Feedback
Share feedback
Popularity
Downloads/wk
92
GitHub Stars
0
No data available
Maintenance
LAST COMMIT
NaNyrs ago
MAINTAINERS
1
CONTRIBUTORS
0
OPEN ISSUES
0
OPEN PRs
0
No data available
Versions
Version
Tag
Published
1.0.0
latest
7d ago
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial
Rate & Review
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Menu
overview
Menu
Collapse
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Insights
Dependencies
Versions