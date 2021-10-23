RPM Builder

Builds RPM packages using Node.js / io.js.

Installation

$ npm install rpm-builder

Requirements

This module requires the rpmbuild tool to be installed:

Linux

$ yum install rpmdevtools $ apt-get install rpm

Mac OS X

I recommend using Homebrew. Please check this quick guide.

Usage

Basic

var buildRpm = require ( 'rpm-builder' ); var options = { name : 'my-project' , version : '0.0.0' , release : '1' , buildArch : 'noarch' , files : [ { src : './dev/file1.txt' , dest : '/dist/' }, { src : './dev/file2.txt' , dest : '/dist/' } { src : './dev/file3.txt' , dest : '/dist/' } { src : './dev/img1.png' , dest : '/dist/' } { src : './dev/img2.png' , dest : '/dist/' } { src : './dev/img3.png' , dest : '/dist/' } ] }; buildRpm(options, function ( err, rpm ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log(rpm); });

CWD (current working directory)

The cwd attribute is used to define the working directory for an individual or set of files. When this attribute is set, src entries are relative to the cwd path.

var options = { name : 'my-project' , version : '0.0.0' , release : '1' , buildArch : 'noarch' , files : [ { src : './dev/file1.txt' , dest : '/dist/' }, { src : './dev/file2.txt' , dest : '/dist/' } { src : './dev/file3.txt' , dest : '/dist/' } { cwd : './dev/' , src : 'img1.png' , dest : '/dist/' } { cwd : './dev/' , src : 'img2.png' , dest : '/dist/' } { cwd : './dev/' , src : 'img3.png' , dest : '/dist/' } ] };

Globs

Files can also be listed using the patterns that shell uses (we're relying on globby for this).

var options = { name : 'my-project' , version : '0.0.0' , release : '1' , buildArch : 'noarch' , files : [ { src : './dev/*.txt' , dest : '/dist/' }, ] };

Excluding files

var options = { name : 'my-project' , version : '0.0.0' , release : '1' , buildArch : 'noarch' , files : [ { src : './dev/img1.png' , dest : '/dist/' }, { src : './dev/img2.png' , dest : '/dist/' }, { src : './dev/img3.png' , dest : '/dist/' }, { src : './dev/file1.txt' , dest : '/dist/' }, { src : './dev/file2.txt' , dest : '/dist/' } { cwd : './dev/' , src : 'file3.txt' , dest : '/dist/' } ], excludeFiles : [ './dev/*.txt' ] };

API

options

Type: Object

callback

Type: Function

Args:

err : null || Error .

: || . rpm : String || null , path to the created RPM package.

Options

tempDir

String (default: 'tmp-<auto_gen_id>' )

Sets the temporary path name that stores the folder structure required by the rpmbuild command. Note that this is used for setting up and building the package and does not affect the RPM itself.

keepTemp

Boolean (default: false )

If true will keep the temporary folder used to build the RPM. Useful for debugging.

rpmDest

String (default: process.cwd() )

After the RPM package is created, it'll be copied to the path specified here. If you don't want to copy the RPM package elsewhere just set it to false , but be warned that if keepTemp === false the whole folder will be removed, including the RPM package.

verbose

Boolean (default: true )

If true will log messages/progress to stdout . Useful for debugging.

RPM Spec related

name

String (default: 'no-name' )

Sets the name tag in the RPM package. It's also used in the RPM file name.

version

String (default: '0.0.0' )

Sets the version tag in the RPM package. It's also used in the RPM file name.

release

String | Number (default: 1 )

Sets the release tag in the RPM package. It's also used in the RPM file name.

epoch

String | Number (default: ``)

The optional Epoch tag provides an ordering for the version numbers (replacing the deprecated Serial tag). Use this tag if RPM cannot figure out the ordering of which release comes after another.

buildArch

String (default: 'noarch' )

Specifies the target architecture of the RPM package. It's also used in the RPM file name.

summary

String (default: 'No summary' )

Sets the summary tag in the RPM package.

description

String (default: 'No description' )

Sets the description directive section in the RPM package.

license

String (default: 'MIT' )

Specifies the license tag in the RPM package.

vendor

String (default: 'Vendor' )

Sets the vendor tag in the RPM package.

packager

String

Sets the packager tag in the RPM package.

group

String (default: 'Development/Tools' )

Specifies the group tag in the RPM package.

url

String

A URL to the project homepage or documentation of the project. Defined in the spec-file specification.

prefix

String

This will specify the relocatable root of the package so that it may be relocated by the user at install time. The manual entry for the prefix tag explains the use case quite well.

sources

Array

Used to specify the locations the source code is provided by the developer(s). (Read more about this tag)[http://www.rpm.org/max-rpm-snapshot/s1-rpm-inside-tags.html].

patches

Array

The patch tag is used to identify which patches are associated with the software being packaged. The patch files are kept in RPM's SOURCES directory, so only the name of the patch file should be specified.

autoReq, autoProv

Boolean (default: true )

These tags control automatic dependency processing while the package is being built. Their default state of true is not a decision by this project but represents the default action taken by RPM. When both autoReq and autoProv are set to false , the AutoReqProv tag will instead be used with a value of no in the SPEC file.

requires

Array

An array of packages that this package depends on (e.g. ["nodejs >= 0.10.22", "libpng"] ).

provides

Array

An array of virtual packages that this package provides (e.g. ["nodejs", "libpng"] ). Note that virtual packages may not have version numbers.

conflicts

Array

An array of packages that this package conflicts with (e.g. ["cobol", "sparta > 300"] ).

excludeArchs

Array

An array specifying which architectures to prevent the RPM from building on (e.g. ["sparc"] ).

exclusiveArchs

Array

An array specifying only the architectures the RPM should build on (e.g. ["x86_64"] ).

buildRequires

Array

List of packages required for building (compiling) the program. You can specify a minimum version if necessary (e.g. ["ocaml >= 3.08"] ).

changelog

Array

An array of changelog entries in format:

{ date : Date, author: String, changes: Array<String>, }

Example

const changelog = [ { date : new Date ( '1995-12-17T03:24:00' ), author: 'John Foo <john@foo.com>' , changes: [ 'updated core library to 1.5.2' , 'fixed API method `listUserContacts`' ] }, { date : new Date ( '1995-12-19T03:24:00' ), author: 'John Foo <john@foo.com>' , changes: [ 'established DB queries cache' ] } ];

prepScript

Array

The first script that RPM executes during a build. Each element in the array provided will be a line in the %prep directive block of the SPEC file. There are also some useful macros that can be used here.

buildScript

Array

The build script is run after the prep script. Generally it is used for things like running make .

installScript

Array

The install script is run after the build script and is used for running the commands that perform installation related tasks.

checkScript

Array

The check script is run after the build script and is used for running the commands that perform installation checking tasks (test suites, etc.)

cleanScript

Array

The clean script is used to clean up the build directory tree. RPM usually does this automatically but this is especially useful for packages that specify a buildRoot .

preInstallScript

Array

An array of commands to be executed before the installation. Each element in the array represents a command.

postInstallScript

Array

An array of commands to be executed after the installation. Each element in the array represents a command.

preUninstallScript

Array

An array of commands to be executed before uninstallation. Each element in the array represents a command.

postUninstallScript

Array

An array of commands to be executed after uninstallation. Each element in the array represents a command.

verifyScript

Array

This script is executed whenever the installed package is verified by RPMs verification command. Effectively, it should be used to verify the the correct installation of the package. Note that RPM already verifies the existence of the package's files along with their file attributes. Thus, the contents of this script should focus on other aspects of the installation.

Tests

npm test

License

MIT © Ricardo Torres