This is a high performance node.js addon which provides access to the Raspberry Pi and SunXi (Allwinner V40) GPIO interfaces, supporting regular GPIO as well as i²c, PWM, and SPI.
Currently only basic GPIO is supported on the SunXi chipsets.
Newer versions of node.js require you to install the GCC 4.8 packages for C++11 support. If you see compilation problems related to C++11, this is the likely cause.
Due to node-tap requirements the test suite only works on node.js version 6 or above.
Install the latest using npm:
$ npm install rpio
This module will only interface with hardware on Linux, but should compile on any other platform, where it will run in mock mode by default.
If running a newer Raspbian release, you will need to add the following line to
/boot/config.txt and reboot:
dtoverlay=gpio-no-irq
Without this you may see crashes with newer kernels when trying to poll for pin changes.
By default the module will use
/dev/gpiomem when using simple GPIO access.
To access this device, your user will need to be a member of the
gpio group,
and you may need to configure udev with the following rule (as root):
$ cat >/etc/udev/rules.d/20-gpiomem.rules <<EOF
SUBSYSTEM=="bcm2835-gpiomem", KERNEL=="gpiomem", GROUP="gpio", MODE="0660"
EOF
For access to i²c, PWM, and SPI, or if you are running an older kernel which
does not have the
bcm2835-gpiomem module, you will need to run your programs
as root for access to
/dev/mem.
All these examples use the physical numbering (P01-P40) and assume that the example is started with:
var rpio = require('rpio');
Setup pin P15 / GPIO22 for read-only input and print its current value:
rpio.open(15, rpio.INPUT);
console.log('Pin 15 is currently ' + (rpio.read(15) ? 'high' : 'low'));
Blink an LED attached to P16 / GPIO23 a few times:
/*
* Set the initial state to low. The state is set prior to the pin
* being actived, so is safe for devices which require a stable setup.
*/
rpio.open(16, rpio.OUTPUT, rpio.LOW);
/*
* The sleep functions block, but rarely in these simple programs does
* one care about that. Use a setInterval()/setTimeout() loop instead
* if it matters.
*/
for (var i = 0; i < 5; i++) {
/* On for 1 second */
rpio.write(16, rpio.HIGH);
rpio.sleep(1);
/* Off for half a second (500ms) */
rpio.write(16, rpio.LOW);
rpio.msleep(500);
}
Configure the internal pullup resistor on P15 / GPIO22 and watch the pin for pushes on an attached button switch:
rpio.open(15, rpio.INPUT, rpio.PULL_UP);
function pollcb(pin)
{
/*
* Wait for a small period of time to avoid rapid changes which
* can't all be caught with the 1ms polling frequency. If the
* pin is no longer down after the wait then ignore it.
*/
rpio.msleep(20);
if (rpio.read(pin))
return;
console.log('Button pressed on pin P%d', pin);
}
rpio.poll(15, pollcb, rpio.POLL_LOW);
A collection of example programs are also available in the examples directory.
There are lots of GPIO modules available for node.js. Why use this one?
It's very fast. Part of the module is a native addon which links against Mike
McCauley's bcm2835 library, providing
direct access to the hardware via
/dev/mem and
/dev/gpiomem.
Most alternative GPIO modules use the slower
/sys file system interface.
How much faster? Here is a simple test which calculates how long it takes to switch a pin on and off 1 million times:
/sys):
701.023 seconds
/dev/*mem):
0.684 seconds
So rpio can be anywhere up to 1000x faster than the alternatives.
While
/sys provides a simple interface to GPIO, not all hardware features are
supported, and it's not always possible to handle certain types of hardware,
especially when employing an asynchronous model. Using the
/dev/*mem
interface means rpio can support a lot more functionality:
rpio supports sub-millisecond access, with features to support multiple reads/writes directly with hardware rather than being delayed by the event loop.
Output pins can be configured with a default state prior to being enabled,
required by some devices and not possible to configure via
/sys.
Internal pullup/pulldown registers can be configured.
Hardware i²c, PWM, and SPI functions are supported.
rpio tries to make it simple to program devices, rather than having to jump through hoops to support an asynchronous workflow. Some parts of rpio block, but that is intentional in order to provide a simpler interface, as well as being able to support time-sensitive devices.
The aim is to provide an interface familiar to Unix programmers, with the performance to match.
Start by requiring the addon.
var rpio = require('rpio');
General purpose I/O tries to follow a standard open/read/write/close model.
Some useful constants are provided for use by all supporting functions:
rpio.HIGH: pin high/1/on
rpio.LOW: pin low/0/off
These can be useful to avoid magic numbers in your code.
rpio.init([options])
Initialise the library. This will be called automatically by
.open() using
the default option values if not called explicitly. The default values are:
var options = {
gpiomem: true, /* Use /dev/gpiomem */
mapping: 'physical', /* Use the P1-P40 numbering scheme */
mock: undefined, /* Emulate specific hardware in mock mode */
close_on_exit: true, /* On node process exit automatically close rpio */
}
gpiomem
There are two device nodes for GPIO access. The default is
/dev/gpiomem
which, when configured with
gpio group access, allows users in that group to
read/write directly to that device. This removes the need to run as root, but
is limited to GPIO functions.
For non-GPIO functions (i²c, PWM, SPI) the
/dev/mem device is required for
full access to the Broadcom peripheral address range and the program needs to
be executed as the root user (e.g. via sudo). If you do not explicitly call
.init() when using those functions, the library will do it for you with
gpiomem: false.
You may also need to use
gpiomem: false if you are running on an older Linux
kernel which does not support the
gpiomem module.
rpio will throw an exception if you try to use one of the non-GPIO functions
after already opening with
/dev/gpiomem, as well as checking to see if you
have the necessary permissions.
Valid options:
true: use
/dev/gpiomem for non-root but GPIO-only access
false: use
/dev/mem for full access but requires root
mapping
There are two naming schemes when referring to GPIO pins:
Confusingly however, the Broadcom GPIO map changes between revisions, so for example P3 maps to GPIO0 on Model B Revision 1 models, but maps to GPIO2 on all later models.
This means the only sane default mapping is the physical layout, so that the same code will work on all models regardless of the underlying GPIO mapping.
If you prefer to use the Broadcom GPIO scheme for whatever reason (e.g. to use
the P5 header pins on the Raspberry Pi 1 revision 2.0 model which aren't
currently mapped to the physical layout), you can set
mapping to
gpio to
switch to the GPIOxx naming.
Valid options:
gpio: use the Broadcom GPIOxx naming
physical: use the physical P01-P40 header layout
Examples:
rpio.init({gpiomem: false}); /* Use /dev/mem for i²c/PWM/SPI */
rpio.init({mapping: 'gpio'}); /* Use the GPIOxx numbering */
mock
Mock mode is a dry-run environment where everything except pin access is performed. This is useful for testing scripts, and can also be used on systems which do not support GPIO at all.
If rpio is executed on unsupported hardware it will automatically start up in
mock mode, and a
warn event is emitted. By default the
warn event is
handled by a simple logger to
stdout, but this can be overridden by the user
creating their own
warn handler.
The user can also explicitly request mock mode, where the argument is the type of hardware they wish to emulate. The currently available options are:
raspi-b-r1 (early rev 1 model)
raspi-a
raspi-b
raspi-a+
raspi-b+
raspi-2
raspi-3
raspi-zero
raspi-zero-w (zero with wireless)
The default unsupported hardware emulation is
raspi-3.
Examples:
/*
* Explicitly request mock mode to avoid warnings when running on known
* unsupported hardware, or to test scripts in a different hardware
* environment (e.g. to check pin settings).
*/
rpio.init({mock: 'raspi-3'});
/* Override default warn handler to avoid mock warnings */
rpio.on('warn', function() {});
close_on_exit
Rpio automatically unmaps and clears all memory maps when the node process
exits. If you need to add hooks for your own cleanup routines during process
exit then set
close_on_exit: false. Make sure to call
rpio.exit() in your
exit hook.
Example:
rpio.init({close_on_exit: false});
process.on('exit', function() {
/* Insert any custom cleanup code here. */
rpio.exit();
});
rpio.exit()
Shuts down the rpio library, unmapping and clearing all memory maps. By
default this will happen automatically. This method is provided to allow
explicit shutdown when using
close_on_exit: false and a custom exit handler.
Example:
rpio.init({close_on_exit: false});
process.on('exit', function() {
/* Insert any custom cleanup code here. */
rpio.exit();
});
rpio.open(pin, mode[, option])
Open a pin for input or output. Valid modes are:
rpio.INPUT: pin is input (read-only).
rpio.OUTPUT: pin is output (read-write).
rpio.PWM: configure pin for hardware PWM (see PWM section below).
For input pins,
option can be used to configure the internal pullup or
pulldown resistors using options as described in the
.pud() documentation
below.
For output pins,
option defines the initial state of the pin, rather than
having to issue a separate
.write() call. This can be critical for devices
which must have a stable value, rather than relying on the initial floating
value when a pin is enabled for output but hasn't yet been configured with a
value.
Examples:
/* Configure P15 as input with the internal pulldown resistor enabled */
rpio.open(15, rpio.INPUT, rpio.PULL_DOWN);
/* Configure P16 as output with the initiate state set high */
rpio.open(16, rpio.OUTPUT, rpio.HIGH);
/* Configure P18 as output, but leave it in its initial undefined state */
rpio.open(18, rpio.OUTPUT);
rpio.mode(pin, mode[, option])
Switch a pin that has already been opened in one mode to a different mode.
This is provided primarily for performance reasons, as it avoids some of the
setup work done by
.open().
Example:
/* Switch P15 to output mode */
rpio.mode(15, rpio.OUTPUT);
/* Switch P16 to input mode with the internal pullup resistor enabled */
rpio.mode(16, rpio.INPUT, rpio.PULL_UP);
rpio.read(pin[, mode])
Read the current value of
pin, returning either
1 (high) or
0 (low).
If mode is non-zero, perform a switch to input mode before reading. This can
help with timing-critical code where the JavaScript function call overhead of
calling
rpio.mode() first is enough to miss input data. Altering the pullup
state is not supported, as on many devices this requires a delay to activate,
defeating the point of this feature.
Example:
console.log('Pin 16 = %d', rpio.read(16));
rpio.readbuf(pin, buffer[, length[, mode]])
Read
length bits from
pin into
buffer as fast as possible.
If
length isn't specified it defaults to
buffer.length.
If mode is non-zero, perform a switch to input mode before reading. This can
help with timing-critical code where the JavaScript function call overhead of
calling
rpio.mode() first is enough to miss input data. Altering the pullup
state is not supported, as on many devices this requires a delay to activate,
defeating the point of this feature.
This is useful for devices which send out information faster than the JavaScript function call overhead can handle, e.g. if you need microsecond accuracy. See dht11.js for an example which uses this to pull data from a DHT11 temperature/humidity sensor.
Example:
var buf = new Buffer(10000);
/*
* Set pin 16 low, then switch pin 16 to input mode and read its value 10,000
* times, storing each bit value in buf.
*/
rpio.write(16, rpio.LOW);
rpio.readbuf(16, buf, buf.length, true);
rpio.write(pin, value)
Set the specified pin either high or low, using either the
rpio.HIGH/
rpio.LOW constants, or simply
1 or
0.
Example:
rpio.write(13, rpio.HIGH);
rpio.writebuf(pin, buffer[, length])
Write
length bits to
pin from
buffer as fast as possible. If
length
isn't specified it defaults to
buffer.length.
Example:
/* Write 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 to Pin 13 */
var buf = new Buffer(8).fill(rpio.LOW);
buf[0] = buf[2] = buf[4] = buf[6] = rpio.HIGH;
rpio.writebuf(13, buf);
rpio.readpad(group)
Read the current state of the GPIO pad control for the specified GPIO group. On current models of Raspberry Pi there are three groups with corresponding defines:
rpio.PAD_GROUP_0_27: GPIO0 - GPIO27. Use this for the main GPIO header.
rpio.PAD_GROUP_28_45: GPIO28 - GPIO45. Use this to configure the P5 header.
rpio.PAD_GROUP_46_53: GPIO46 - GPIO53. Internal, you probably won't need this.
The value returned will be a bit mask of the following defines:
rpio.PAD_SLEW_UNLIMITED:
0x10. Slew rate unlimited if set.
rpio.PAD_HYSTERESIS:
0x08. Hysteresis is enabled if set.
The bottom three bits determine the drive current:
rpio.PAD_DRIVE_2mA:
0b000
rpio.PAD_DRIVE_4mA:
0b001
rpio.PAD_DRIVE_6mA:
0b010
rpio.PAD_DRIVE_8mA:
0b011
rpio.PAD_DRIVE_10mA:
0b100
rpio.PAD_DRIVE_12mA:
0b101
rpio.PAD_DRIVE_14mA:
0b110
rpio.PAD_DRIVE_16mA:
0b111
Note that the pad control registers are not available via
/dev/gpiomem, so
you will need to use
.init({gpiomem: false}) and run as root.
Example:
var curpad = rpio.readpad(rpio.PAD_GROUP_0_27);
var slew = ((curpad & rpio.PAD_SLEW_UNLIMITED) == rpio.PAD_SLEW_UNLIMITED);
var hysteresis = ((curpad & rpio.PAD_HYSTERESIS) == rpio.PAD_HYSTERESIS);
var drive = (curpad & 0x7);
console.log('GPIO Pad Control for GPIO0 - GPIO27 is currently set to:');
console.log('\tSlew rate: ' + (slew ? 'unlimited' : 'limited'));
console.log('\tInput hysteresis: ' + (hysteresis ? 'enabled' : 'disabled'));
console.log('\tDrive rate: ' + (drive * 2 + 2) + 'mA');
rpio.writepad(group, control)
Write
control settings to the pad control for
group. Uses the same defines
as above for
.readpad().
Example:
/* Disable input hysteresis but retain other current settings. */
var control = rpio.readpad(rpio.PAD_GROUP_0_27);
control &= ~rpio.PAD_HYSTERESIS;
rpio.writepad(rpio.PAD_GROUP_0_27, control);
rpio.pud(pin, state)
Configure the pin's internal pullup or pulldown resistors, using the following
state constants:
rpio.PULL_OFF: disable configured resistors.
rpio.PULL_DOWN: enable the pulldown resistor.
rpio.PULL_UP: enable the pullup resistor.
Examples:
rpio.pud(15, rpio.PULL_UP);
rpio.pud(16, rpio.PULL_DOWN);
rpio.poll(pin, cb[, direction])
Watch
pin for changes and execute the callback
cb() on events.
cb()
takes a single argument, the pin which triggered the callback.
The optional
direction argument can be used to watch for specific events:
rpio.POLL_LOW: poll for falling edge transitions to low.
rpio.POLL_HIGH: poll for rising edge transitions to high.
rpio.POLL_BOTH: poll for both transitions (the default).
Due to hardware/kernel limitations we can only poll for changes, and the event
detection only says that an event occurred, not which one. The poll interval
is a 1ms
setInterval() and transitions could come in between detecting the
event and reading the value. Therefore this interface is only useful for
events which transition slower than approximately 1kHz.
To stop watching for
pin changes, call
.poll() again, setting the callback
to
null (or anything else which isn't a function).
Example:
function nuke_button(pin)
{
console.log('Nuke button on pin %d pressed', pin);
/* No need to nuke more than once. */
rpio.poll(pin, null);
}
function regular_button(pin)
{
/* Watch pin 15 forever. */
console.log('Button event on pin %d, is now %d', pin, rpio.read(pin));
}
/*
* Pin 15 watches for both high and low transitions. Pin 16 only watches for
* high transitions (e.g. the nuke button is pushed).
*/
rpio.poll(15, regular_button);
rpio.poll(16, nuke_button, rpio.POLL_HIGH);
rpio.close(pin[, reset])
Indicate that the pin will no longer be used, and clear any poll events associated with it.
The optional
reset argument can be used to configure the state that
pin
will be left in after close:
rpio.PIN_RESET: return pin to
rpio.INPUT and clear any pullup/pulldown
resistors. This is the default.
rpio.PIN_PRESERVE: leave pin in its currently configured state.
Examples:
rpio.close(15);
rpio.close(16, rpio.PIN_RESET);
rpio.close(13, rpio.PIN_PRESERVE);
The code below continuously flashes an LED connected to pin 15 at 100Hz.
var rpio = require('rpio');
/* Configure P15 as an output pin, setting its initial state to low */
rpio.open(15, rpio.OUTPUT, rpio.LOW);
/* Set the pin high every 10ms, and low 5ms after each transition to high */
setInterval(function() {
rpio.write(15, rpio.HIGH);
setTimeout(function() {
rpio.write(15, rpio.LOW);
}, 5);
}, 10);
i²c is primarily of use for driving LCD displays, and makes use of pins 3 and 5 (GPIO0/GPIO1 on Rev 1, GPIO2/GPIO3 on Rev 2 and newer). The library automatically detects which Raspberry Pi revision you are running, so you do not need to worry about which i²c bus to configure.
To get started call
.i2cBegin() which assigns pins 3 and 5 to i²c use. Until
.i2cEnd() is called they won't be available for GPIO use. The pin
assignments are:
.i2cBegin() will call
.init() if it hasn't already been called, with
gpiomem: false set. Hardware i²c support requires
/dev/mem access and
therefore root.
rpio.i2cBegin();
Configure the slave address. This is between
0 - 0x7f, and it can be helpful
to run the
i2cdetect program to figure out where your devices are if you are
unsure.
rpio.i2cSetSlaveAddress(0x20);
Set the baud rate. You can do this two different ways, depending on your
preference. Either use
.i2cSetBaudRate() to directly set the speed in hertz,
or
.i2cSetClockDivider() to set it based on a divisor of the base 250MHz
rate.
rpio.i2cSetBaudRate(100000); /* 100kHz */
rpio.i2cSetClockDivider(2500); /* 250MHz / 2500 = 100kHz */
Read from and write to the i²c slave. Both functions take a buffer and optional length argument, defaulting to the length of the buffer if not specified.
var txbuf = new Buffer([0x0b, 0x0e, 0x0e, 0x0f]);
var rxbuf = new Buffer(32);
rpio.i2cWrite(txbuf); /* Sends 4 bytes */
rpio.i2cRead(rxbuf, 16); /* Reads 16 bytes */
Two specialised functions are available for reading and writing to devices that require a repeated start. For now see the bcm2835 documentation for more information on these.
/*
* Read len bytes from register into buf after issuing a repeated start,
* required by e.g. MPL3115A2 pressure and temperature sensor.
*/
rpio.i2cReadRegisterRestart(reg, rbuf, rlen);
/*
* Write cmdlen commands from cmdbuf to device before issuing a repeated
* start and reading rlen bytes into rbuf, for e.g. MLX90620.
*/
rpio.i2cWriteReadRestart(cmdbuf, cmdlen, rbuf, rlen);
Finally, turn off the i²c interface and return the pins to GPIO.
rpio.i2cEnd();
The code below writes two strings to a 16x2 LCD.
var rpio = require('rpio');
/*
* Magic numbers to initialise the i2c display device and write output,
* cribbed from various python drivers.
*/
var init = new Buffer([0x03, 0x03, 0x03, 0x02, 0x28, 0x0c, 0x01, 0x06]);
var LCD_LINE1 = 0x80, LCD_LINE2 = 0xc0;
var LCD_ENABLE = 0x04, LCD_BACKLIGHT = 0x08;
/*
* Data is written 4 bits at a time with the lower 4 bits containing the mode.
*/
function lcdwrite4(data)
{
rpio.i2cWrite(Buffer([(data | LCD_BACKLIGHT)]));
rpio.i2cWrite(Buffer([(data | LCD_ENABLE | LCD_BACKLIGHT)]));
rpio.i2cWrite(Buffer([((data & ~LCD_ENABLE) | LCD_BACKLIGHT)]));
}
function lcdwrite(data, mode)
{
lcdwrite4(mode | (data & 0xF0));
lcdwrite4(mode | ((data << 4) & 0xF0));
}
/*
* Write a string to the specified LCD line.
*/
function lineout(str, addr)
{
lcdwrite(addr, 0);
str.split('').forEach(function (c) {
lcdwrite(c.charCodeAt(0), 1);
});
}
/*
* We can now start the program, talking to the i2c LCD at address 0x27.
*/
rpio.i2cBegin();
rpio.i2cSetSlaveAddress(0x27);
rpio.i2cSetBaudRate(10000);
for (var i = 0; i < init.length; i++)
lcdwrite(init[i], 0);
lineout('node.js i2c LCD!', LCD_LINE1);
lineout('npm install rpio', LCD_LINE2);
rpio.i2cEnd();
Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) allows you to create analog output from the digital pins. This can be used, for example, to make an LED appear to pulse rather than be fully off or on.
The Broadcom chipset supports hardware PWM, i.e. you configure it with the appropriate values and it will generate the required pulse. This is much more efficient and accurate than emulating it in software (by setting pins high and low at particular times), but you are limited to only certain pins supporting hardware PWM:
Hardware PWM also requires
gpiomem: false and root privileges.
.open()
will call
.init() with the appropriate values if you do not explicitly call
it yourself.
To enable a PIN for PWM, use the
rpio.PWM argument to
open():
rpio.open(12, rpio.PWM); /* Use pin 12 */
Set the PWM refresh rate with
pwmSetClockDivider(). This is a power-of-two
divisor of the base 19.2MHz rate, with a maximum value of 4096 (4.6875kHz).
rpio.pwmSetClockDivider(64); /* Set PWM refresh rate to 300kHz */
Set the PWM range for a pin with
pwmSetRange(). This determines the maximum
pulse width.
rpio.pwmSetRange(12, 1024);
Finally, set the PWM width for a pin with
pwmSetData().
rpio.pwmSetData(12, 512);
The code below pulses an LED 5 times before exiting.
var rpio = require('rpio');
var pin = 12; /* P12/GPIO18 */
var range = 1024; /* LEDs can quickly hit max brightness, so only use */
var max = 128; /* the bottom 8th of a larger scale */
var clockdiv = 8; /* Clock divider (PWM refresh rate), 8 == 2.4MHz */
var interval = 5; /* setInterval timer, speed of pulses */
var times = 5; /* How many times to pulse before exiting */
/*
* Enable PWM on the chosen pin and set the clock and range.
*/
rpio.open(pin, rpio.PWM);
rpio.pwmSetClockDivider(clockdiv);
rpio.pwmSetRange(pin, range);
/*
* Repeatedly pulse from low to high and back again until times runs out.
*/
var direction = 1;
var data = 0;
var pulse = setInterval(function() {
rpio.pwmSetData(pin, data);
if (data === 0) {
direction = 1;
if (times-- === 0) {
clearInterval(pulse);
rpio.open(pin, rpio.INPUT);
return;
}
} else if (data === max) {
direction = -1;
}
data += direction;
}, interval, data, direction, times);
SPI switches pins 19, 21, 23, 24 and 26 (GPIO7-GPIO11) to a special mode where you can bulk transfer data at high speeds to and from SPI devices, with the controller handling the chip enable, clock and data in/out functions.
/*
* Pin | Function
* -----|----------
* 19 | MOSI
* 21 | MISO
* 23 | SCLK
* 24 | CE0
* 26 | CE1
*/
Once SPI is enabled, the SPI pins are unavailable for GPIO use until
spiEnd()
is called.
Use
.spiBegin() to initiate SPI mode. SPI requires
gpiomem: false and root
privileges.
.spiBegin() will call
.init() with the appropriate values if
you do not explicitly call it yourself.
rpio.spiBegin(); /* Switch GPIO7-GPIO11 to SPI mode */
Choose which of the chip select / chip enable pins to control:
/*
* Value | Pin
* ------|---------------------
* 0 | SPI_CE0 (24 / GPIO8)
* 1 | SPI_CE1 (26 / GPIO7)
* 2 | Both
*/
rpio.spiChipSelect(0);
Commonly chip enable (CE) pins are active low, and this is the default. If
your device's CE pin is active high, use
spiSetCSPolarity() to change the
polarity.
rpio.spiSetCSPolarity(0, rpio.HIGH); /* Set CE0 high to activate */
Set the SPI clock speed with
spiSetClockDivider(div). The
div argument is
an even divisor of the base 250MHz rate ranging between 0 and 65536.
rpio.spiSetClockDivider(128); /* Set SPI speed to 1.95MHz */
Set the SPI Data Mode:
/*
* Mode | CPOL | CPHA
* -----|------|-----
* 0 | 0 | 0
* 1 | 0 | 1
* 2 | 1 | 0
* 3 | 1 | 1
*/
rpio.spiSetDataMode(0); /* 0 is the default */
Once everything is set up we can transfer data. Data is sent and received in 8-bit chunks via buffers which should be the same size.
var txbuf = new Buffer([0x3, 0x0, 0xff, 0xff]);
var rxbuf = new Buffer(txbuf.length);
rpio.spiTransfer(txbuf, rxbuf, txbuf.length);
If you only need to send data and do not care about the data coming back, you
can use the slightly faster
spiWrite() call:
rpio.spiWrite(txbuf, txbuf.length);
When you're finished call
.spiEnd() to release the pins back to general
purpose use.
rpio.spiEnd();
The code below reads the 128x8 contents of an AT93C46 serial EEPROM.
var rpio = require('rpio');
rpio.spiBegin();
rpio.spiChipSelect(0); /* Use CE0 */
rpio.spiSetCSPolarity(0, rpio.HIGH); /* AT93C46 chip select is active-high */
rpio.spiSetClockDivider(128); /* AT93C46 max is 2MHz, 128 == 1.95MHz */
rpio.spiSetDataMode(0);
/*
* There are various magic numbers below. A quick overview:
*
* tx[0] is always 0x3, the EEPROM READ instruction.
* tx[1] is set to var i which is the EEPROM address to read from.
* tx[2] and tx[3] can be anything, at this point we are only interested in
* reading the data back from the EEPROM into our rx buffer.
*
* Once we have the data returned in rx, we have to do some bit shifting to
* get the result in the format we want, as the data is not 8-bit aligned.
*/
var tx = new Buffer([0x3, 0x0, 0x0, 0x0]);
var rx = new Buffer(4);
var out;
var i, j = 0;
for (i = 0; i < 128; i++, ++j) {
tx[1] = i;
rpio.spiTransfer(tx, rx, 4);
out = ((rx[2] << 1) | (rx[3] >> 7));
process.stdout.write(out.toString(16) + ((j % 16 == 0) ? '\n' : ' '));
}
rpio.spiEnd();
To make code simpler a few sleep functions are supported.
rpio.sleep(n); /* Sleep for n seconds */
rpio.msleep(n); /* Sleep for n milliseconds */
rpio.usleep(n); /* Sleep for n microseconds */
There will be a startup cost when calling these functions, so it is worth performing some initial benchmarks to calculate the latency for your hardware when using the high resolution functions, then factoring that in to your calls.
Community benchmarks suggest that the cost for
usleep() is 72 microseconds on
raspi-3 and 130 microseconds on raspi-1, with latency reducing significantly
after the first call.
Mike McCauley wrote
src/bcm2835.{c,h} which are under the GPL.
I wrote the rest, which is under the ISC license unless otherwise specified.