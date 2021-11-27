openbase logo
rpg-dice-roller

by dice-roller
5.0.0

An advanced JS based dice roller that can roll various types of dice and modifiers, along with mathematical equations.

Documentation
84

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

RPG Dice Roller

A JS based dice roller that can roll various types of dice and modifiers, along with mathematical equations.

Install

npm install rpg-dice-roller

Documentation

Check out the documentation at https://greenimp.github.io/rpg-dice-roller/.

Contributing

We're always happy for community contributions. You can find our contributing guide in the docs: https://greenimp.github.io/rpg-dice-roller/contributing/.

Licence

This dice roller has been released under the MIT licence, meaning you can do pretty much anything you like with it, so long as the original copyright remains in place.

You can use it in commercial products.

If the licence terminology in the licence.txt is confusing, check out this: https://www.tldrlegal.com/l/mit

