RPG Awesome is a suite of 495 pictographic, rpg and fantasy themes icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created and maintained by Daniela Howe and Ivan Montiel.
Super shoutout to Game Icons for providing a library of SVG icons that we used to create this project 🎉.
bower install rpg-awesome
npm add --save rpg-awesome
Then in your code, you can use rpg-awesome by pathing to it:
./node_modules/rpg-awesome/css/rpg-awesome.min.css
If you are using Sass, you can import it directly:
@import "node_modules/rpg-awesome/scss/rpg-awesome";
meteor add rpg-awesome
This project uses NPM and Grunt to compile SCSS into CSS usable by browsers. The project also requires for you to have Ruby installed:
npm install
gem update --system && gem install scss-lint
grunt
We have split up the generation process of the
/fonts directory to
this repo.
Any new icons will need to be added to that repo first. Then follow the steps located in that repo's documentation for generating new
.eot,
.svg,
.ttf, and
.woff files.
Note that when adding new icons to the font files, you will need to update the
scss/_variables.scss file with all of the new offsets.
The
gh-pages branch of this repo should also be updated to add the
new icon to the web docs.