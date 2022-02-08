Routr

Routr library is an implementation of router-related functionalities that can be used for both server and client. It follows the same routing rules as Express by using the same library. This library does not use callbacks for routes, instead just mapping them to string names that can be used as application state and used within your application later. For instance in Flux, the current route would be held as state in a store.

Usage

For more detailed examples, please check out example applications;

import Router from 'routr' ; const router = new Router([ { name : 'view_user' , path : '/user/:id' , method : 'get' , foo : { bar : 'baz' , }, }, { name : 'view_user_post' , path : '/user/:id/post/:post' , method : 'get' , }, ]); const route = router.getRoute( '/user/garfield?foo=bar' ); if (route) { console .log( '[Route found]:' , route); } const path = router.makePath( 'view_user_post' , { id : 'garfield' , post : 'favoriteFood' }, { meal : 'breakfast' } );

We use Object.freeze to freeze the router and route objects for non-production environments to ensure the immutability of these objects.

For production environments, it is recommended to use tools like envify along with uglify as part of your build process to strip out the production specific code for performance benefits.

We use if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') to wrap around Object.freeze() , so that you can use various tools to build the code for different environments:

Build with Webpack

Two main utility plugins:

use DefinePlugin to define the value for process.env

use UglifyJsPlugin to remove dead code.

Example of the webpack configuration:

plugins: [ new webpack.DefinePlugin({ 'process.env' : { NODE_ENV : JSON .stringify( 'production' ) } }), new webpack.optimize.UglifyJsPlugin(), ... ]

Build with Browserify

Similar to webpack, you can also use the following two utils with your favorite build system:

use envify to set process.env.NODE_ENV to the desired environment

to the desired environment use uglifyjs to remove dead code.

Command-line example:

$ browserify index.js -t [ envify --NODE_ENV production ] | uglifyjs -c > bundle.js

API

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.

Third-pary open source code used are listed in our package.json file.