Runtime OpenAPI v3 schema generation for routing-controllers.
npm install --save routing-controllers-openapi
import { getMetadataArgsStorage } from 'routing-controllers'
import { routingControllersToSpec } from 'routing-controllers-openapi'
// Define your controllers as usual:
@JsonController('/users')
class UsersController {
@Get('/:userId')
getUser(@Param('userId') userId: string) {
// ...
}
@HttpCode(201)
@Post('/')
createUser(@Body() body: CreateUserBody) {
// ...
}
}
// Generate a schema:
const storage = getMetadataArgsStorage()
const spec = routingControllersToSpec(storage)
console.log(spec)
prints out the following specification:
{
"components": {
"schemas": {}
},
"info": {
"title": "",
"version": "1.0.0"
},
"openapi": "3.0.0",
"paths": {
"/users/{userId}": {
"get": {
"operationId": "UsersController.getUser",
"parameters": [
{
"in": "path",
"name": "userId",
"required": true,
"schema": {
"type": "string"
}
}
],
"responses": {
"200": {
"content": {
"application/json": {}
},
"description": "Successful response"
}
},
"summary": "List users",
"tags": ["Users"]
}
},
"/users/": {
"post": {
"operationId": "UsersController.createUser",
"requestBody": {
"content": {
"application/json": {
"schema": {
"$ref": "#/components/schemas/CreateUserBody"
}
}
},
"description": "CreateUserBody",
"required": false
},
"responses": {
"201": {
"content": {
"application/json": {}
},
"description": "Successful response"
}
},
"summary": "Create user",
"tags": ["Users"]
}
}
}
}
Check
/sample for a complete sample application.
routingControllersToSpec has the following type signature:
export function routingControllersToSpec(
storage: MetadataArgsStorage,
routingControllerOptions: RoutingControllersOptions = {},
additionalProperties: Partial<OpenAPIObject> = {}
): OpenAPIObject
routingControllerOptions refers to the options object used to configure routing-controllers. Pass in the same options here to have your
routePrefix and
defaults options reflected in the resulting OpenAPI spec.
additionalProperties is a partial OpenAPI object that gets merged into the result spec. You can for example set your own
info or
components keywords here.
Use class-validator-jsonschema to convert your validation classes into OpenAPI-compatible schemas:
import { validationMetadatasToSchemas } from 'class-validator-jsonschema'
// ...
const schemas = validationMetadatasToSchemas({
refPointerPrefix: '#/components/schemas/',
})
const spec = routingControllersToSpec(storage, routingControllerOptions, {
components: { schemas },
info: { title: 'My app', version: '1.2.0' },
})
Use the
@OpenAPI decorator to supply your actions with additional keywords:
import { OpenAPI } from 'routing-controllers-openapi'
@JsonController('/users')
export class UsersController {
@Get('/')
@OpenAPI({
description: 'List all available users',
responses: {
'400': {
description: 'Bad request',
},
},
})
listUsers() {
// ...
}
}
The parameter object consists of any number of properties from the Operation object. These properties are then merged into the spec, overwriting any existing values.
Alternatively you can call
@OpenAPI with a function of type
(source: OperationObject, route: IRoute) => OperationObject, i.e. a function receiving the existing spec as well as the target route, spitting out an updated spec. This function parameter can be used to implement for example your own merging logic or custom decorators.
@OpenAPI decorators
A single handler can be decorated with multiple
@OpenAPIs. Note though that since decorators are applied top-down, any possible duplicate keys are overwritten by subsequent decorators:
@OpenAPI({
summary: 'This value will be overwritten!',
description: 'This value will remain'
})
@OpenAPI({
summary: 'This value will remain'
})
listUsers() {
// ...
}
Multiple
@OpenAPIs are merged together with
lodash/merge which has a few interesting properties to keep in mind when it comes to arrays. Use the function parameter described above when strict control over merging logic is required.
@OpenAPI decorator
Using
@OpenAPI on the controller class effectively applies given spec to each class method. Method-level
@OpenAPIs are merged into class specs, with the former having precedence:
@OpenAPI({
security: [{ basicAuth: [] }], // Applied to each method
})
@JsonController('/users')
export class UsersController {
// ...
}
Extracting response types automatically in runtime isn't currently allowed by Typescript's reflection system. Specifically the problem is that
routing-controllers-openapi can't unwrap generic types like Promise or Array: see e.g. here for discussion. As a workaround you can use the
@ResponseSchema decorator to supply the response body schema:
import { ResponseSchema } from 'routing-controllers-openapi'
@JsonController('/users')
export class UsersController {
@Get('/:id')
@ResponseSchema(User)
getUser() {
// ...
}
}
@ResponseSchema takes as an argument either a class-validator class or a plain string schema name. You can also supply an optional secondary
options argument:
@Post('/')
@ResponseSchema(User, {
contentType: 'text/csv',
description: 'A list of created user objects',
isArray: true
statusCode: '201'})
createUsers() {
// ...
}
contentType and
statusCode default to routing-controller's
@ContentType and
@HttpCode values. To specify a response schema of an array, set
options.isArray as
true. You can also annotate a single handler with multiple
ResponseSchemas to specify responses with different status codes.
Note that when using
@ResponseSchema together with
@JSONSchema, the outer decorator will overwrite keys of inner decorators. So in the following example, information from
@ResponseSchema would be overwritten by
@JSONSchema:
@JSONSchema({responses: {
'200': {
'content': {
'application/json': {
schema: {
'$ref': '#/components/schemas/Pet'
}
}
}
}
}})
@ResponseSchema(SomeResponseObject)
handler() { ... }
Multiple ResponseSchemas with different status codes are supported as follows.
@ResponseSchema(Response1)
@ResponseSchema(Response2, {statusCode: '400'})
In case of multiple ResponseSchemas being registered with the same status code, we resolve them using the oneOf operator.
@ResponseSchema(Response1)
@ResponseSchema(Response2)
will generate
"200": {
"content": {
"application/json":{
"schema": {
"oneOf": [
{$ref: "#/components/schemas/Response1"},
{$ref: "#/components/schemas/Response2"}
]
}
}
}
}
@Controller/
@JsonController base route and default content-type
options.routePrefix
@Get,
@Post and other action decorators
@Param decorator
/users/:id(\d+)/:type?) are also supported
@QueryParam and
@QueryParams
@HeaderParam and
@HeaderParams
@Body and
@BodyParam
@HttpCode and
@ContentType values
options.defaults.paramOptions.required option and local override with
{required: true} in decorator params
summary,
operationId and
tags keywords from controller/method names
Feel free to submit a PR!