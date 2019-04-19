Simplest request handler possible

DEPRECATED Use http-hash-router instead

Example

var Router = require ( "routes-router" ) var http = require ( "http" ) var router = Router() http.createServer(router) router.addRoute( "/foo" , function ( req, res ) { res.end( "hello!" ) }) router.addRoute( "/bars/:barName" , function ( req, res, opts ) { res.end( "you request bars " + opts.params.barName) }) router.addRoute( "/foos/:fooName" , function ( req, res, opts, cb ) { db.get(opts.params.fooName, function ( err, value ) { if (err) return cb(err) res.end( JSON .stringify(value)) }) }) router.addRoute( "/baz/:things" , { GET : function ( req, res ) { res.end( "I will give you your thing" ) }, POST : function ( req, res ) { res.end( "got your things" ) } })

Error handling with a router

You can use a router to do central error handling

var Router = require ( "routes-router" ) var sendError = require ( "send-data/error" ) var uuid = require ( "uuid" ) var router = Router({ errorHandler : function ( req, res, err ) { err.id = uuid() logError(req, res, err) if (isJson(req)) { sendError(req, res, err) } else { renderErrorPage(req, res, err) } }, teardown : function ( req, res, err ) { }, notFound : function ( req, res ) { renderNotfoundPage(req, res) } })

Cascading errors in a tree of routers

Since a Router just returns a function (req, res) {} you can add routers to a router

Here we can just embed a Router instance in another router instance. A child router will use the parent router's callback so all error handling is managed in the parent, not the child.

This means you can define your error handling in your parent and all children will re-use that error handling logic.

Note that we use the .prefix() instead of .addRoute() method to add child routers. The .prefix() ensures that both /user , /user/ and /user/*? goes to the child router.

var Router = require ( "routes-router" ) var app = Router({ errorHandler : function ( req, res ) { res.statusCode = 500 res.end( "no u" ) }, notFound : function ( req, res ) { res.statusCode = 404 res.end( "oh noes" ) } }) var users = Router() var posts = Router() app.prefix( "/user" , users) app.prefix( "/post" , posts) users.addRoute( "/" , function ( req, res ) { res.end( "all users" ) }) users.addRoute( "/:id" , function ( req, res, opts ) { res.end( "user " + opts.params.id) }) posts.addRoute( "/" , function ( req, res ) { res.end( "all posts" ) }) posts.addRoute( "/:id" , function ( req, res, opts ) { res.end( "post " + opts.params.id) })

Installation

npm install routes-router

Contributors

Raynos

MIT Licenced