Simplest request handler possible
var Router = require("routes-router")
var http = require("http")
var router = Router()
http.createServer(router)
router.addRoute("/foo", function (req, res) {
res.end("hello!")
})
router.addRoute("/bars/:barName", function (req, res, opts) {
res.end("you request bars " + opts.params.barName)
})
router.addRoute("/foos/:fooName", function (req, res, opts, cb) {
db.get(opts.params.fooName, function (err, value) {
if (err) return cb(err)
res.end(JSON.stringify(value))
})
})
router.addRoute("/baz/:things", {
GET: function (req, res) {
res.end("I will give you your thing")
},
POST: function (req, res) {
res.end("got your things")
}
})
You can use a router to do central error handling
var Router = require("routes-router")
var sendError = require("send-data/error")
var uuid = require("uuid")
var router = Router({
errorHandler: function (req, res, err) {
err.id = uuid()
// log it somewhere
logError(req, res, err)
// if req is json
if (isJson(req)) {
sendError(req, res, err)
} else {
// render HTML 500 page
renderErrorPage(req, res, err)
}
},
teardown: function (req, res, err) {
// an unexcepted exception occured
// process is in corrupted state
// you have to shut it down
// see node domains docs
},
notFound: function (req, res) {
// render a custom 404 page
renderNotfoundPage(req, res)
}
})
Since a
Router just returns a
function (req, res) {} you can
add routers to a router
Here we can just embed a
Router instance in another router
instance. A child router will use the parent router's callback
so all error handling is managed in the parent, not the child.
This means you can define your error handling in your parent and all children will re-use that error handling logic.
Note that we use the
.prefix() instead of
.addRoute()
method to add child routers. The
.prefix() ensures that
both
/user,
/user/ and
/user/*? goes to the child router.
var Router = require("routes-router")
var app = Router({
errorHandler: function (req, res) {
res.statusCode = 500
res.end("no u")
},
notFound: function (req, res) {
res.statusCode = 404
res.end("oh noes")
}
})
var users = Router()
var posts = Router()
app.prefix("/user", users)
app.prefix("/post", posts)
users.addRoute("/", function (req, res) {
res.end("all users")
})
users.addRoute("/:id", function (req, res, opts) {
res.end("user " + opts.params.id)
})
posts.addRoute("/", function (req, res) {
res.end("all posts")
})
posts.addRoute("/:id", function (req, res, opts) {
res.end("post " + opts.params.id)
})
npm install routes-router