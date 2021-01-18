Discontinued

I worked on this project in my spare time, but unfortunately I no longer work with mikrotik devices and don't have the free time anymore, so consider it as discontinued. Feel free to fork this project and create your own spin.

RouterOS Client

This is a client wrapper for node-routeros api for doing common tasks and making the api easier to use for small and large NodeJS projects.

Getting Started

These instructions will help you install and use some of the client features, you can get a complete documentation in the wiki.

Prerequisites

You must be familiar with Promises, how to chain it, how to catch errors and etc.

Installing

You can install by using npm:

npm install routeros-client --save

Note: you are not required to install node-routeros since it's already a dependency of this lib.

Features

Everything you get from the node-routeros is still here, plus:

You can save the menu and reuse it for multiple operations.

There is a "Model" feature where you can fire commands on each entry of a menu individually (check the examples).

Easy to read and write reusable code.

Examples

Here are some short examples of usage, head to the wiki for a complete documentation.

Connecting

const RouterOSClient = require ( 'routeros-client' ).RouterOSClient; const api = new RouterOSClient({ host : "192.168.88.1" , user : "admin" , password : "123456" }); api.connect().then( ( client ) => { client.menu( "/system identity" ).getOnly().then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.identity); api.close(); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); }); }).catch( ( err ) => { });

Printing only VLAN interfaces

api.connect().then( ( client ) => { client.menu( "/interface" ).where( "type" , "vlan" ).get().then( ( results ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { }); }).catch( ( err ) => { });

Adding and editing a firewall rule

api.connect().then( ( client ) => { const filterMenu = client.menu( "/ip firewall filter" ); filterMenu.add({ chain : "forward" , action : "accept" , protocol : "tcp" , dstPort : 80 }).then( ( response ) => { return filterMenu.where( "id" , response.ret).update({ srcAddress : "192.168.88.5" }); }).then( ( response ) => { api.close(); }).catch( ( err ) => { }); }).catch( ( err ) => { });

Using the Model

api.connect().then( ( client ) => { client.menu( "/ip proxy access" ).getModel().then( ( results ) => { results[ 2 ].disable(); results[ 5 ].remove().then( () => { }, (err) => { }); results[ 0 ].update({ comment : "Updated through Model" }).then( ( result ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { }); }).catch( ( err ) => { }); }).catch( ( err ) => { });

Creating a model from an item

api.connect().then( ( client ) => { client.menu( "/interface" ).where({ interface : "ether1" }).getOnly().then( ( result ) => { const ether1 = client.model(result); ether1.update({ comment : "WAN" }).then( ( updatedEther1 ) => { console .log(ether1 === updatedEther1); console .log(ether1.comment); }).catch( ( err ) => { }); }).catch( ( err ) => { }); }).catch( ( err ) => { });

Streaming content

api.connect().then( ( client ) => { const torch = client.menu( "/tool torch" ) .where({ interface : "ether1" }) .stream( ( err, data, stream ) => { if (err) return err; console .log(data); stopTorching(); }); let finalCountdown; const stopTorching = function ( ) { if (!finalCountdown) { finalCountdown = setTimeout( () => { torch.stop(); }, 5000 ); } }; }).catch( ( err ) => { });

Cloning this repo

Note that, if are cloning this repo, you must be familiar with Typescript so you can make your changes.

Running the tests

There aren't that many tests, but in order to run them, I used RouterOS CHR (look for the Cloud Hosted Router if you aren't familiar with it yet) on a virtual machine with 4 interfaces, where the first interface is a bridge of my network card:

Also, the vm gets the 10.62.0.25 ip address, you might want to change that in the test files according to network. The user and password was set to admin and admin respectively.

Run the tests using:

npm test

The testing was created using mocha and chai.

TODO

Write more tests

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 Aluisio Rodrigues Amaral

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.