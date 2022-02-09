router.js is a lightweight JavaScript library
that builds on
route-recognizer
and
rsvp
to provide an API for handling routes.
In keeping with the Unix philosophy, it is a modular library that does one thing and does it well.
router.js is the routing microlib used by
Ember.js.
To install using npm, run the following command:
npm install --save router_js rsvp route-recognizer
Create a new router:
var router = new Router();
Add a simple new route description:
router.map(function(match) {
match("/posts/:id").to("showPost");
match("/posts").to("postIndex");
match("/posts/new").to("newPost");
});
Add your handlers. Note that you're responsible for implementing your own handler lookup.
var myHandlers = {}
myHandlers.showPost = {
model: function(params) {
return App.Post.find(params.id);
},
setup: function(post) {
// render a template with the post
}
};
myHandlers.postIndex = {
model: function(params) {
return App.Post.findAll();
},
setup: function(posts) {
// render a template with the posts
}
};
myHandlers.newPost = {
setup: function(post) {
// render a template with the post
}
};
router.getRoute = function(name) {
return myHandlers[name];
};
Use another modular library to listen for URL changes, and tell the router to handle a URL:
urlWatcher.onUpdate(function(url) {
router.handleURL(url);
});
The router will parse the URL for parameters and then pass
the parameters into the handler's
model method. It
will then pass the return value of
model into the
setup method. These two steps are broken apart to support
async loading via promises (see below).
To transition into the state represented by a handler without
changing the URL, use
router.transitionTo:
router.transitionTo('showPost', post);
If you pass an extra parameter to
transitionTo, as above,
the router will pass it to the handler's
serialize
method to extract the parameters. Let's flesh out the
showPost handler:
myHandlers.showPost = {
// when coming in from a URL, convert parameters into
// an object
model: function(params) {
return App.Post.find(params.id);
},
// when coming in from `transitionTo`, convert an
// object into parameters
serialize: function(post) {
return { id: post.id };
},
setup: function(post) {
// render a template with the post
}
};
As a modular library,
router.js does not express an
opinion about how to reflect the URL on the page. Many
other libraries do a good job of abstracting
hash and
pushState and working around known bugs in browsers.
The
router.updateURL hook will be called to give you
an opportunity to update the browser's physical URL
as you desire:
router.updateURL = function(url) {
window.location.hash = url;
};
Some example libraries include:
No matter whether you go to a handler via a URL change
or via
transitionTo, you will get the same behavior.
If you enter a state represented by a handler through a URL:
If you enter a state via
transitionTo:
setup
This means that you can be sure that your application's top-level objects will always be in sync with the URL, no matter whether you are extracting the object from the URL or if you already have the object.
When extracting an object from the parameters, you may need to make a request to the server before the object is ready.
You can easily achieve this by returning a promise
from your
model method. Because jQuery's Ajax
methods already return promises, this is easy!
myHandlers.showPost = {
model: function(params) {
return $.getJSON("/posts/" + params.id).then(function(json) {
return new App.Post(json.post);
});
},
serialize: function(post) {
return { id: post.get('id') };
},
setup: function(post) {
// receives the App.Post instance
}
};
Because transitions so often involve the resolution of
asynchronous data, all transitions in
router.js,
are performed asynchronously, leveraging the
RSVP promise library.
For instance, the value returned from a call
to
transitionTo is a
Transition object with a
then method, adhering to the Promise API. Any code
that you want to run after the transition has finished
must be placed in the success handler of
.then, e.g.:
router.transitionTo('showPost', post).then(function() {
// Fire a 'displayWelcomeBanner' event on the
// newly entered route.
router.send('displayWelcomeBanner');
});
You can nest routes, and each level of nesting can have its own handler.
If you move from one child of a parent route to another, the parent will not be set up again unless it deserializes to a different object.
Consider a master-detail view.
router.map(function(match) {
match("/posts").to("posts", function(match) {
match("/").to("postIndex");
match("/:id").to("showPost");
});
});
myHandlers.posts = {
model: function() {
return $.getJSON("/posts").then(function(json) {
return App.Post.loadPosts(json.posts);
});
},
// no serialize needed because there are no
// dynamic segments
setup: function(posts) {
var postsView = new App.PostsView(posts);
$("#master").append(postsView.el);
}
};
myHandlers.postIndex = {
setup: function() {
$("#detail").hide();
}
};
myHandlers.showPost = {
model: function(params) {
return $.getJSON("/posts/" + params.id, function(json) {
return new App.Post(json.post);
});
}
};
You can also use nesting to build nested UIs, setting up the outer view when entering the handler for the outer route, and setting up the inner view when entering the handler for the inner route.
When the URL changes and a handler becomes active,
router.js
invokes a number of callbacks:
Before any routes are entered or exited,
router.js first
attempts to resolve all of the model objects for destination
routes while also validating whether the destination routes
can be entered at this time. To do this,
router.js makes
use of the
model,
beforeModel, and
afterModel hooks.
The value returned from the
model callback is the model
object that will eventually be supplied to
setup
(described below) once all other routes have finished
validating/resolving their models. It is passed a hash
of URL parameters specific to its route that can be used
to resolve the model.
myHandlers.showPost = {
model: function(params, transition) {
return App.Post.find(params.id);
}
model will be called for every newly entered route,
except for when a model is explicitly provided as an
argument to
transitionTo.
There are two other hooks you can use that will always fire when attempting to enter a route:
model is called,
or before the passed-in model is attempted to be
resolved. It receives a
transition as its sole
parameter (see below).
model is called,
or after the passed-in model has resolved. It
receives both the resolved model and
transition
as its two parameters.
If the values returned from
model,
beforeModel,
or
afterModel are promises, the transition will
wait until the promise resolves (or rejects) before
proceeding with (or aborting) the transition.
serialize
serialize should be implemented on as many handlers
as necessary to consume the passed in contexts, if the
transition occurred through
transitionTo. A context
is consumed if the handler's route fragment has a
dynamic segment and the handler has a model method.
The following hooks are called after all model resolution / route validation hooks have resolved:
For handlers that are no longer active after a change,
router.js invokes the exit callback.
The order of callbacks are:
For example, consider the following tree of handlers. Each handler is followed by the URL segment it handles.
|~index ("/")
| |~posts ("/posts")
| | |-showPost ("/:id")
| | |-newPost ("/new")
| | |-editPost ("/edit")
| |~about ("/about/:id")
Consider the following transitions:
/posts/1.
beforeModel,
model,
afterModel
callbacks on the
index,
posts, and
showPost
handlers
enter callback on the same
setup callback on the same
newPost
beforeModel,
model,
afterModel
callbacks on the
newPost.
exit callback on
showPost
enter callback on
newPost
setup callback on
newPost
about with a specified
context object
beforeModel, resolves the specified
context object if it's a promise, and triggers
afterModel.
exit callback on
newPost
and
posts
serialize callback on
about
enter callback on
about
setup callback on
about
You can also nest without extra handlers, for clarity.
For example, instead of writing:
router.map(function(match) {
match("/posts").to("postIndex");
match("/posts/new").to("newPost");
match("/posts/:id/edit").to("editPost");
match("/posts/:id").to("showPost");
});
You could write:
router.map(function(match) {
match("/posts", function(match) {
match("/").to("postIndex");
match("/new").to("newPost");
match("/:id", function(match) {
match("/").to("showPost");
match("/edit").to("editPost");
});
});
});
Typically, this sort of nesting is more verbose but
makes it easier to change patterns higher up. In this
case, changing
/posts to
/pages would be easier
in the second example than the first.
Both recognize the same sets of URLs but only the nested ones invoke the hooks in the ancestor routes too.
When handlers are active, you can trigger events on the router. The router will search for a registered event backwards from the last active handler.
You specify events using an
events hash in the
handler definition:
handlers.postIndex = {
events: {
expand: function(handler) {
// the event gets a reference to the handler
// it is triggered on as the first argument
}
}
}
For example:
router.map(function(match) {
match("/posts").to("posts", function(match) {
match("/").to("postIndex");
match("/:id").to("showPost");
match("/edit").to("editPost");
});
});
myHandlers.posts = {
events: {
collapseSidebar: function(handler) {
// do something to collapse the sidebar
}
}
};
myHandlers.postIndex = {};
myHandlers.showPost = {};
myHandlers.editPost = {
events: {
collapseSidebar: function(handler) {
// override the collapseSidebar handler from
// the posts handler
}
}
};
// trigger the event
router.trigger('collapseSidebar');
When at the
postIndex or
showPost route, the
collapseSidebar
event will be triggered on the
posts handler.
When at the
editPost route, the
collapseSidebar event
will be triggered on the
editPost handler.
When you trigger an event on the router,
router.js will
walk backwards from the last active handler looking for
an events hash containing that event name. Once it finds
the event, it calls the function with the handler as the
first argument.
This allows you to define general event handlers higher up in the router's nesting that you override at more specific routes.
If you would like an event to continue bubbling after it has been handled, you can trigger this behavior by returning true from the event handler.
There are a few built-in events pertaining to transitions that you
can use to customize transition behavior:
willTransition and
error.
willTransition
The
willTransition event is fired at the beginning of any
attempted transition with a
Transition object as the sole
argument. This event can be used for aborting, redirecting,
or decorating the transition from the currently active routes.
var formRoute = {
events: {
willTransition: function(transition) {
if (!formEmpty() && !confirm("Discard Changes?")) {
transition.abort();
}
}
}
};
You can also redirect elsewhere by calling
this.transitionTo('elsewhere') from within
willTransition.
Note that
willTransition will not be fired for the
redirecting
transitionTo, since
willTransition doesn't
fire when there is already a transition underway. If you want
subsequent
willTransition events to fire for the redirecting
transition, you must first explicitly call
transition.abort().
error
When attempting to transition into a route, any of the hooks
may throw an error, or return a promise that rejects, at which
point an
error event will be fired on the partially-entered
routes, allowing for per-route error handling logic, or shared
error handling logic defined on a parent route.
Here is an example of an error handler that will be invoked for rejected promises / thrown errors from the various hooks on the route, as well as any unhandled errors from child routes:
var adminRoute = {
beforeModel: function() {
throw "bad things!";
// ...or, equivalently:
return RSVP.reject("bad things!");
},
events: {
error: function(error, transition) {
// Assuming we got here due to the error in `beforeModel`,
// we can expect that error === "bad things!",
// but a promise model rejecting would also
// call this hook, as would any errors encountered
// in `afterModel`.
// The `error` hook is also provided the failed
// `transition`, which can be stored and later
// `.retry()`d if desired.
router.transitionTo('login');
}
}
};
Often, you'll want to be able to generate URLs from their components. To do so, use the
router.generate(*parts) method.
myRouter = new Router()
myRouter.map(function(match){
match("/posts/:id/:mode").to("showPost", function(match){
match("/version/:versionId", "postVersion");
});
});
myHandlers.showPost = {
serialize: function(obj) {
return {
id: obj.id,
tag: obj.modeName
};
} //...
};
myHandlers.postVersion = {
serialize: function(obj) {
return {
versionId: obj.id
};
}
//...
};
//...
*parts can accept either a set of primitives, or a set of objects. If it is a set of strings,
router.generate will attempt to build the route using each string in order.
myRouter.generate("showPost", 4, 'a'); // returns '/posts/4/a'
If it is a set of objects, it will attempt to build the route by serializing each object.
myRouter.generate("showPost", {id: 4, modeName: 'a'}); // returns '/posts/4/a'
One can also use
generate with nested routes. With strings, one simply provides all the URL fragments for each route in order:
myRouter.generate("postVersion", 4, 'a', 'first'); // returns '/posts/4/a/version/first'
With objects, one provides one object for each route in the chain; each route will then deserialize the corresponding object.
myRouter.generate("postVersion", {id: 4, modeName: 'a'}, {id: 'first'}); // returns '/posts/4/a/version/first'
One can mix and match between strings and objects; however, this is not recommended, as it can be extremely confusing and error prone:
myRouter.generate("postVersion", 4, modeName: 'a', {id: 'first'}); // returns '/posts/4/a/version/first'
myRouter.generate("postVersion", {id: 4, modeName: 'a'}, 'first'); // returns '/posts/4/a/version/first'
router.js uses
route-recognizer under the hood, which
uses an NFA
to match routes. This means that even somewhat elaborate
routes will work:
router.map(function(match) {
// this will match anything, followed by a slash,
// followed by a dynamic segment (one or more non-
// slash characters)
match("/*page/:location").to("showPage");
});
If there are multiple matches,
route-recognizer will
prefer routes that are more specific, so
/posts/edit will be preferred
over, say,
/posts/:id.
An architectural overview of router.js and its related libraries can be found in ARCHITECTURE.md. Please read this document if you are interested in better understanding / contributing to router.js.
npm install to ensure the required dependencies are installed.
npm run build to build router.js. The builds will be placed in the
dist/ directory.
npm start.
http://localhost:4200/tests/
or from the command line:
npm test