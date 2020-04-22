Official website: router5.js.org
router5 is a framework and view library agnostic router.
import createRouter from 'router5'
import browserPlugin from 'router5-plugin-browser'
const routes = [
{ name: 'home', path: '/' },
{ name: 'profile', path: '/profile' }
]
const router = createRouter(routes)
router.usePlugin(browserPlugin())
router.start()
With React (hooks)
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { RouterProvider, useRoute } from 'react-router5'
function App() {
const { route } = useRoute()
if (!route) {
return null
}
if (route.name === 'home') {
return <h1>Home</h1>
}
if (route.name === 'profile') {
return <h1>Profile</h1>
}
}
ReactDOM.render(
<RouterProvider router={router}>
<App />
</RouterProvider>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
With observables
Your router instance is compatible with most observable libraries.
import { from } from 'rxjs/observable/from'
from(router).map(({ route }) => {
/* happy routing */
})