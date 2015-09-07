Bidirectional data syncing via Socket.IO

Example

On the server:

var io = require ( 'socket.io' ).listen( 3000 ); var data = require ( 'data.io' )(io); var messages = data.resource( 'messages' ); var store = {}; var id = 1 ; messages.use( 'create' , 'update' , function ( req, res ) { var message = req.data; if (!message.id) message.id = id++; store[message.id] = message; res.send(message); }); messages.use( 'delete' , function ( req, res ) { var message = store[req.data.id]; delete store[message.id]; res.send(message); }); messages.use( 'read' , function ( req, res ) { var message = store[req.data.id]; res.send(message); });

On the client:

< script src = "/socket.io/socket.io.js" > </ script > < script src = "/data.io.js" > </ script > < script > var conn = data(io.connect()); var messages = conn.resource( 'messages' ); messages.subscribe( 'create' , 'update' , function (message) { }); messages.subscribe( 'delete' , function (message) { }); messages.sync( 'create' , { text: 'Hello World' }, function (err, message) { }); </ script >

Resources

Resources are stacks of composable middleware functions that are responsible for handling sync requests from the client and responding appropriately. Each middleware layer is a function that accepts a request and response object (as well as a function that can be called to continue execution down the stack). A middleware layer will generally either modify the request context and pass control to the next layer or respond to the client with some kind of result or error.

For example, we could add logging middleware to a resource:

var messages = data.resource( 'messages' ); messages.use( function ( req, res, next ) { console .log( new Date (), req.action, req.data); next(); }); messages.use(...);

Middleware can be selectively applied to particular actions by specifying them in your calls to use . If a request's action does not match a particular layer then that layer will be skipped in the stack. For example, we might want to authorize requests on create, update and delete actions:

messages.use( 'create' , 'update' , 'delete' , function ( req, res, next ) { req.client.get( 'access token' , function ( err, token ) { if (err) return next(err); if (isAuthorized(token)) { next(); } else { next( new Error ( 'Unauthorized' )); } }); }); messages.use( function ( req, res, next ) { });

Request

When clients initiate a sync with the server a request object is created and passed through the middleware stack. A request object will contain the following properties:

action - the type of sync action being performed (i.e. create, read, update, etc.)

- the type of sync action being performed (i.e. create, read, update, etc.) data - any data provided by the client

- any data provided by the client options - additional options set by the client

- additional options set by the client resource - the resource handling the sync

- the resource handling the sync client - the Socket.IO client that initiated the request

Middleware functions can use the request object for storing arbitrary data via the get(key) and set(key, value) functions:

messages.use( 'create' , function ( req, res, next ) { req.set( 'date' , new Date ()); next(); }); messages.use( function ( req, res, next ) { console .log(req.get( 'date' )); next(); });

Response

The response object provides mechanisms for responding to client requests. It exposes two function send and error that can be used for returning results or errors back to the client.

Events

When a client connects to a particular resource a connection event is emitted on the resource. This can be used to perform any initialization, etc.

messages.on( 'connection' , function ( client ) { console .log( new Date (), 'connected' , client); client.join( 'some room' ); });

If your connection event handler needs to perform an async operation, call this.async() from within your callback. The connection will not handle any requests until all async operations have completed without error.

messages.on( 'connection' , function ( client ) { var done = this .async(); client.set( 'access token' , client.handshake.query.access_token, function ( ) { done(); }); });

When a response is sucessfully sent back to the client a sync event is emitted on the resource and a sync object is provided.

messages.on( 'sync' , function ( sync ) { });

The sync object contains the following properties:

client - the client that initiated the sync

- the client that initiated the sync resource - the resource that handled the sync

- the resource that handled the sync action - the sync action performed

- the sync action performed result - the result returned to the client

And provides these methods:

notify(emitter, ...) - emit a sync event on the given emitters

- emit a sync event on the given emitters stop() - stop the default notification (syncs are broadcast to all clients by default)

For example:

messages.on( 'sync' , function ( sync ) { sync.stop(); if (sync.action !== 'read' ) { sync.notify(sync.client.broadcast.to( 'foo' ), sync.client.broadcast.to( 'bar' )); } });

Client

The client-side component provides a thin wrapper around Socket.IO for syncing data to the server and listening for sync events triggered by the server.

var conn = data(io.connect()); var messages = conn.resource( 'messages' );

Make requests to the server with a resource's sync function:

sync(action, [data], [options], callback) - perform the specified action optionally sending the given data and request options, callback takes an error and a result

messages.sync( 'create' , { text : 'Hello World' }, function ( err, result ) { });

Listen to syncs from the server with a resource's subscribe function:

subscribe([action], ..., callback) - listen for syncs happening on the server optionally passing the actions to which the client should listen, callback accepts a result and action

messages.subscribe( function ( data, action ) { console .log(action, data); }); messages.subscribe( 'create' , 'update' , 'delete' , function ( data, action ) { });

The client library can also be used server-side via the socket.io-client module:

var socket = require ( 'socket.io-client' ).connect( 'http://localhost:3000' ); var conn = require ( 'data.io' ).client(socket); var messages = conn.resource( 'messages' );

Install

npm install data .io

Test

npm test

License

Copyright (C) 2013-2015 Scott Nelson

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.