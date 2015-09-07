Bidirectional data syncing via Socket.IO
On the server:
var io = require('socket.io').listen(3000);
var data = require('data.io')(io);
var messages = data.resource('messages');
var store = {};
var id = 1;
messages.use('create', 'update', function (req, res) {
var message = req.data;
if (!message.id) message.id = id++;
store[message.id] = message;
res.send(message);
});
messages.use('delete', function (req, res) {
var message = store[req.data.id];
delete store[message.id];
res.send(message);
});
messages.use('read', function (req, res) {
var message = store[req.data.id];
res.send(message);
});
On the client:
<script src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>
<script src="/data.io.js"></script>
<script>
var conn = data(io.connect());
var messages = conn.resource('messages');
messages.subscribe('create', 'update', function (message) {
// Message created or updated on the server
});
messages.subscribe('delete', function (message) {
// Message deleted on the server
});
// Create a new message on the server
messages.sync('create', { text: 'Hello World' }, function (err, message) {
// Message saved
});
</script>
Resources are stacks of composable middleware functions that are responsible for handling sync requests from the client and responding appropriately. Each middleware layer is a function that accepts a request and response object (as well as a function that can be called to continue execution down the stack). A middleware layer will generally either modify the request context and pass control to the next layer or respond to the client with some kind of result or error.
For example, we could add logging middleware to a resource:
var messages = data.resource('messages');
messages.use(function (req, res, next) {
console.log(new Date(), req.action, req.data);
next();
});
messages.use(...);
Middleware can be selectively applied to particular actions by specifying them in your calls to
use. If a request's action does not match a particular layer then that layer will be skipped in the stack. For example, we might want to authorize requests on create, update and delete actions:
messages.use('create', 'update', 'delete', function(req, res, next) {
// req.action is one of 'create', 'update' or 'delete'
req.client.get('access token', function (err, token) {
if (err) return next(err);
if (isAuthorized(token)) {
next();
} else {
next(new Error('Unauthorized'));
}
});
});
messages.use(function (req, res, next) {
// req.action could be anything
// 'create', 'update' or 'delete' is authorized
});
When clients initiate a sync with the server a request object is created and passed through the middleware stack. A request object will contain the following properties:
action - the type of sync action being performed (i.e. create, read, update, etc.)
data - any data provided by the client
options - additional options set by the client
resource - the resource handling the sync
client - the Socket.IO client that initiated the request
Middleware functions can use the request object for storing arbitrary data via the
get(key) and
set(key, value) functions:
messages.use('create', function (req, res, next) {
req.set('date', new Date());
next();
});
messages.use(function (req, res, next) {
console.log(req.get('date'));
next();
});
The response object provides mechanisms for responding to client requests. It exposes two function
send and
error that can be used for returning results or errors back to the client.
When a client connects to a particular resource a
connection event is emitted on the resource. This can be used to perform any initialization, etc.
messages.on('connection', function (client) {
console.log(new Date(), 'connected', client);
client.join('some room');
});
If your connection event handler needs to perform an async operation, call
this.async() from within your callback. The connection will not handle any requests until all async operations have completed without error.
messages.on('connection', function(client) {
var done = this.async();
client.set('access token', client.handshake.query.access_token, function () {
done();
});
});
When a response is sucessfully sent back to the client a
sync event is emitted on the resource and a sync object is provided.
messages.on('sync', function (sync) {
// Messages resource handled a sync
});
The sync object contains the following properties:
client - the client that initiated the sync
resource - the resource that handled the sync
action - the sync action performed
result - the result returned to the client
And provides these methods:
notify(emitter, ...) - emit a sync event on the given emitters
stop() - stop the default notification (syncs are broadcast to all clients by default)
For example:
messages.on('sync', function (sync) {
// Prevent sync event from being broadcast to connected clients
sync.stop();
// Notify clients in rooms 'foo' and 'bar'
if (sync.action !== 'read') {
sync.notify(sync.client.broadcast.to('foo'), sync.client.broadcast.to('bar'));
}
});
The client-side component provides a thin wrapper around Socket.IO for syncing data to the server and listening for sync events triggered by the server.
var conn = data(io.connect());
var messages = conn.resource('messages');
Make requests to the server with a resource's
sync function:
sync(action, [data], [options], callback) - perform the specified action optionally sending the given data and request options, callback takes an error and a result
messages.sync('create', { text: 'Hello World' }, function (err, result) {
});
Listen to syncs from the server with a resource's
subscribe function:
subscribe([action], ..., callback) - listen for syncs happening on the server optionally passing the actions to which the client should listen, callback accepts a result and action
// Listen to all actions
messages.subscribe(function (data, action) {
console.log(action, data);
});
// Listen to specific actions
messages.subscribe('create', 'update', 'delete', function (data, action) {
// Action is one of 'create', 'update', or 'delete'
});
The client library can also be used server-side via the socket.io-client module:
var socket = require('socket.io-client').connect('http://localhost:3000');
var conn = require('data.io').client(socket);
var messages = conn.resource('messages');
// etc.
npm install data.io
npm test
