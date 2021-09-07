Important notice: Route360° is now called Targomo. The libraries here will no longer be maintained. We will keep them here for legacy purposes but for future use please visit: github.com/targomo/targomo-js For support on Leaflet and GoogleMaps please visit targomo-js-leaflet and targomo-js-googlemaps

Get your API key here .

The Route360° JavaScript API is a modern open-source JavaScript library designed for Leaflet's mobile-friendly interactive maps. It is developed by Henning Hollburg and Daniel Gerber from the Motion Intelligence GmbH.

Features

Generate polygons which represent the area which is reachable from a given source point

Supported for walk , car , bike and transit routing

, , and routing A number of predefined map controls (travel time slider, date and time chooser, travel type chooser, etc.)

Detailed routing information from source to target (travel time, transit trips, etc.)

Get routing information for hundreds of POIs in a single request in milliseconds

Support for elevation data

Demonstration and Usage

A demonstration of the library's features, as well as detailed coding examples can be found here. You can see what the service is capable of at the technology demo, just select the country you want to test.

Build

npm run build

Npm

You can use our project with npm

npm install route360 --save

Bower

You can use our project in bower