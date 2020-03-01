A package to create a tree (trie) of named routes, allowing you to build and match routes.

$ npm install route-node --save

Creating your tree

To read about how to define paths, look at path-parser README

import rootNode from 'route-node' const usersNode = new RouteNode( 'users' , '/users' , [ new RouteNode( 'list' , '/list' ), new RouteNode( 'view' , '/view/:id' ) ]) const ordersNode = new RouteNode( 'orders' , '/orders' , [ { name : 'pending' , path : '/pending' }, { name : 'completed' , path : '/completed' }, { name : 'view' , path : '/view/:id' } ]) const rootNode = new RouteNode( '' , '' , [ordersNode, usersNode]) rootNode.add( new RouteNode( 'home' , '/home' ))

/ paths (empty paths)

When using a deeply nested / path, it will automatically be matched when its parent is matched.

const tree = new RouteNode( '' , '' , [ new RouteNode( 'admin' , '/admin' , [ new RouteNode( 'home' , '/' ), new RouteNode( 'users' , '/users' ) ]) ]) tree.matchPath( '/admin' ) tree.buildPath( 'admin.home' , {}, { trailingSlashMode : 'never' })

Options

const node = new RouteNode( 'admin' , '/admin' , [], options)

Where options can contain:

onAdd : a callback called when adding routes (with contructor or .add ), you can pass a callback which will be executed for each route added successfully to the tree.

: a callback called when adding routes (with contructor or ), you can pass a callback which will be executed for each route added successfully to the tree. parent : the node parent

: the node parent finalSort : to sort children (matching order) after having added all children routes (rather than on each add)

: to sort children (matching order) after having added all children routes (rather than on each add) sort : whether to sort on each add or not (default to true, overriden by finalSort )

Building and matching routes

node.buildPath(routeName: string, params?: object, options?: BuildOptions): string

rootNode.buildPath( 'users.view' , { id : 1 })

Performance

Node children need to be sorted for matching purposes. By default this operation happens after having added all routes.

matchPath(path: string, options?: MatchOptions): RouteNodeState | null

rootNode.matchPath( '/users/view/1' )

Options

Options available: