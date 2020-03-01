A package to create a tree (trie) of named routes, allowing you to build and match routes.
$ npm install route-node --save
To read about how to define paths, look at path-parser README
import rootNode from 'route-node'
// Create nodes
const usersNode = new RouteNode('users', '/users', [
new RouteNode('list', '/list'),
new RouteNode('view', '/view/:id')
])
// You can also use plain objects
const ordersNode = new RouteNode('orders', '/orders', [
{ name: 'pending', path: '/pending' },
{ name: 'completed', path: '/completed' },
{ name: 'view', path: '/view/:id' }
])
// Creating a top root node
const rootNode = new RouteNode('', '', [ordersNode, usersNode])
// Add nodes programmatically
rootNode.add(new RouteNode('home', '/home'))
/ paths (empty paths)
When using a deeply nested
/ path, it will automatically be matched when its parent is matched.
const tree = new RouteNode('', '', [
new RouteNode('admin', '/admin', [
new RouteNode('home', '/'),
new RouteNode('users', '/users')
])
])
tree.matchPath('/admin') // => { name: 'admin.home', params: {} }
tree.buildPath('admin.home', {}, { trailingSlashMode: 'never' }) // => '/admin'
Options
const node = new RouteNode('admin', '/admin', [], options)
Where options can contain:
onAdd: a callback called when adding routes (with contructor or
.add), you can pass a callback which will be executed for each route added successfully to the tree.
parent: the node parent
finalSort: to sort children (matching order) after having added all children routes (rather than on each add)
sort: whether to sort on each add or not (default to true, overriden by
finalSort)
node.buildPath(routeName: string, params?: object, options?: BuildOptions): string
rootNode.buildPath('users.view', { id: 1 }) // => "/users/view/1"
Performance
Node children need to be sorted for matching purposes. By default this operation happens after having added all routes.
matchPath(path: string, options?: MatchOptions): RouteNodeState | null
rootNode.matchPath('/users/view/1')
// => {name: "users.view", params: {id: "1"}}
Options available:
'urlParamsEncoding, to specify how URL parameters are encoded and decoded:
'default':
encodeURIComponent and
decodeURIComponent are used but some characters to encode and decode URL parameters, but some characters are preserved when encoding (sub-delimiters:
+,
:,
',
!,
,,
;,
*).
'uriComponent': use
encodeURIComponent and
decodeURIComponent
for encoding and decoding URL parameters.
'uri': use
encodeURI and `decodeURI for encoding amd decoding
URL parameters.
'none': no encoding or decoding is performed
'legacy': the approach for version 5.x and below (not recommended)
trailingSlashMode:
'default': building follows path definitions
'never': when building, trailing slash is removed
'always': when building, trailing slash is added
queryParamsMode:
'default': a path will match with any query parameters added, but when building, extra parameters won't appear in the returned path.
'strict': a path with query parameters which were not listed in node definition will cause a match to be unsuccessful. When building, extra parameters won't appear in the returned path.
'loose': a path will match with any query parameters added, and when building, extra parameters will appear in the returned path.
queryParams: options for query parameters
caseSensitive: whether path matching is case sensitive or not (default to
false)