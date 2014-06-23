JavaScript Basic Route Matcher

A simple route matching / url building utility. Intended to be included as part of a larger routing library.

Getting Started

In Node.js, run npm install route-matcher and then use this code:

var routeMatcher = require ( "route-matcher" ).routeMatcher; var myRoute = routeMatcher( "user/:id" );

Or in the browser:

< script src = "dist/ba-routematcher.min.js" > </ script > < script > var myRoute = routeMatcher( "user/:id" ); </ script >

In the browser, you can attach routeMatcher to any object.

< script > this .exports = Bocoup.utils; </ script > < script src = "dist/ba-routematcher.min.js" > </ script > < script > var myRoute = Bocoup.utils.routeMatcher( "user/:id" ); </ script >

Sample Usage

var search = routeMatcher( "search/:query/p:page" ); search.parse( "search/gonna-fail" ) search.parse( "search/cowboy/p5" ) search.parse( "search/gnarf/p10" ) search.stringify({ query : "bonus" , page : "6" }) var user = routeMatcher( "user/:id/:other" , { id : /^\d+$/ , other : function ( value ) { return value === "" || value === "foo" ; } }); user.parse( "user/123/abc" ) user.parse( "user/foo/" ) user.parse( "user/123/" ) user.parse( "user/123/foo" ) user.stringify({ id : "abc" , other : "xyz" }) var users = routeMatcher( /^(users?)(?:\/(\d+)(?:\.\.(\d+))?)?/ ); users.parse( "gonna-fail" ) users.parse( "user" ) users.parse( "users" ) users.parse( "user/123" ) users.parse( "user/123..456" )

Documentation

For now, look at the unit tests.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Also, please don't edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "lib" subdirectory!

Release History

Nothing official yet...

License

Copyright (c) 2011 "Cowboy" Ben Alman

Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.

http://benalman.com/about/license/