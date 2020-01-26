A tiny (412B) runtime to retrieve the correct entry from a Route Manifest file.
This is the runtime/client-side component for
webpack-route-manifest.
It is required that your manifest's routes be sorted by specificity, which is the webpack plugin's default setting.
Important: This
route-manifestdoes not fetch files or apply headers on your behalf!
The module is available in three formats:
dist/rmanifest.mjs
dist/rmanifest.js
dist/rmanifest.min.js
$ npm install --save route-manifest
import { preload } from 'quicklink';
import rmanifest from 'route-manifest';
// Manually fetch Manifest file contents
fetch('/manifest.json').then(r => r.json()).then(data => {
/*
Assume Manifest (`data`) is:
{
[pattern]: {
files: { href: string, type: string }
headers: [...skip...]
}
}
*/
const files = new Set();
// We want to preload these pages' assets
['/blog', '/about', '/features'].forEach(str => {
let entry = rmanifest(data, str);
entry.files.forEach(x => files.add(x.href));
});
// Note:
// The `quicklink` module will do the actual prefetching!
// We just have have to give it a file path, or an array
// of file paths in this case~!
return preload([...files]);
});
Returns:
{ files: Array, headers: Array }
Returns an object containing
files and
headers keys, both of which will be arrays. The arrays' items are copied from your Manifest file directly, so you will (presumably) already know the shape of your data.
Type:
Object
The Manifest file's contents.
Any format returned by
webpack-route-manifest is valid.
Important: The route pattern keys must be sorted for matching correctness.
Type:
String
The URL for which you want to find files or headers.
Note: Only include the
pathnamesegment of a URL, unless a pattern is explicitly looking for other segments.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether or not the base/root-wildcard entry should be included.
When
true and when a
"*" pattern is defined, this will include the wildcard's entry in addition to the route's own specific entry too, if any. The result is still a single object of
{ files, headers } shape – the difference is just that the two entries have their keys' items concatenated into a single array.
When
false, this module will only return the entry specific to the requested
uri pathname.
MIT © Luke Edwards