route-decorators for Koa/Express

ES7 decorators that simplify Koa and Express route creation. Using these decorators, you can write your controllers like below and have all the routes populated.

Koa

import {controller, get , post} from 'route-decorators' @controller('/users', middleware1) class UserCtrl { @ get ('/:id', middleware2, middleware3) async get (context, next) {} @post(middleware2) async post(context, next) {} }

Express

import {controller, get , post} from 'route-decorators' @controller('/users', middleware1) class UserCtrl { @ get ('/:id', middleware2, middleware3) async get (req, res, next) {} @post(middleware2) async post(req, res, next) {} }

Once the decorators are applied, every controller instance will receive a $routes array, which you can use to define actual Koa/Express routes.

Assume the above UserCtrl definition, you can define routes in UserCtrl 's constructor (although really you can put the code anywhere) as follows:

Koa

import Router from 'koa-66' this .router = new Router() for ( const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this .$routes) { this .router[method](url, ...middleware, this [fnName].bind( this )) }

Express

import express from 'express' this .router = express.Router() for ( const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this .$routes) { this .router[method](url, ...middleware, (req, res, next) => { this [fnName](req, res, next).catch(next) }) }

You can move the above logic to some base controller in your app and reuse it for every controller. For example:

class BaseCtrl { constructor () { this .router = new Router() for ( const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this .$routes) { this .router[method](url, ...middleware, this [fnName].bind( this )) } } } @controller(...) class UserCtrl extends BaseCtrl { }

Decorators

@controller(path: optional, ...middleware: optional)

@route(method, path: optional, ...middleware: optional)

@head , @options , @get , @post , @put , @patch , @del , @delete , @all : wrappers of @route that automatically supply the method argument.

Test