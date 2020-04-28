ES7 decorators that simplify Koa and Express route creation. Using these decorators, you can write your controllers like below and have all the routes populated.
Koa
import {controller, get, post} from 'route-decorators'
@controller('/users', middleware1)
class UserCtrl {
@get('/:id', middleware2, middleware3)
async get(context, next) {}
@post(middleware2)
async post(context, next) {}
}
Express
import {controller, get, post} from 'route-decorators'
@controller('/users', middleware1)
class UserCtrl {
@get('/:id', middleware2, middleware3)
async get(req, res, next) {}
@post(middleware2)
async post(req, res, next) {}
}
Once the decorators are applied, every controller instance will receive a
$routes array, which you can use to define actual Koa/Express routes.
Assume the above
UserCtrl definition, you can define routes in
UserCtrl's constructor (although really you can put the code anywhere) as follows:
Koa
import Router from 'koa-66'
// Inside controller constructor
this.router = new Router()
for (const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this.$routes) {
this.router[method](url, ...middleware, this[fnName].bind(this))
}
Express
import express from 'express'
// Inside controller constructor
this.router = express.Router()
for (const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this.$routes) {
this.router[method](url, ...middleware, (req, res, next) => {
this[fnName](req, res, next).catch(next)
})
}
You can move the above logic to some base controller in your app and reuse it for every controller. For example:
class BaseCtrl {
constructor() {
this.router = new Router()
for (const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this.$routes) {
this.router[method](url, ...middleware, this[fnName].bind(this))
}
}
}
@controller(...)
class UserCtrl extends BaseCtrl {
// decorated methods as above
}
@controller(path: optional, ...middleware: optional)
@route(method, path: optional, ...middleware: optional)
@head,
@options,
@get,
@post,
@put,
@patch,
@del,
@delete,
@all: wrappers of
@route that automatically supply the
method argument.
npm install
npm test