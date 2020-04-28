openbase logo
route-decorators

by Buu Nguyen
0.2.2 (see all)

ES7 decorators that simplify Koa and Express route creation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

167

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Routing

Readme

route-decorators for Koa/Express

NPM

Build Status

ES7 decorators that simplify Koa and Express route creation. Using these decorators, you can write your controllers like below and have all the routes populated.

Koa

import {controller, get, post} from 'route-decorators'

@controller('/users', middleware1)
class UserCtrl {

  @get('/:id', middleware2, middleware3)
  async get(context, next) {}

  @post(middleware2)
  async post(context, next) {}
}

Express

import {controller, get, post} from 'route-decorators'

@controller('/users', middleware1)
class UserCtrl {

  @get('/:id', middleware2, middleware3)
  async get(req, res, next) {}

  @post(middleware2)
  async post(req, res, next) {}
}

Once the decorators are applied, every controller instance will receive a $routes array, which you can use to define actual Koa/Express routes.

Assume the above UserCtrl definition, you can define routes in UserCtrl's constructor (although really you can put the code anywhere) as follows:

Koa

import Router from 'koa-66'

// Inside controller constructor
this.router = new Router()
for (const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this.$routes) {
  this.router[method](url, ...middleware, this[fnName].bind(this))
}

Express

import express from 'express'

// Inside controller constructor
this.router = express.Router()
for (const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this.$routes) {
  this.router[method](url, ...middleware, (req, res, next) => {
    this[fnName](req, res, next).catch(next)
  })
}

You can move the above logic to some base controller in your app and reuse it for every controller. For example:

class BaseCtrl {
  constructor() {
    this.router = new Router()
    for (const {method, url, middleware, fnName} of this.$routes) {
      this.router[method](url, ...middleware, this[fnName].bind(this))
    }
  }
}

@controller(...)
class UserCtrl extends BaseCtrl {
  // decorated methods as above
}

Decorators

  • @controller(path: optional, ...middleware: optional)
  • @route(method, path: optional, ...middleware: optional)
  • @head, @options, @get, @post, @put, @patch, @del, @delete, @all: wrappers of @route that automatically supply the method argument.

Test

npm install
npm test

