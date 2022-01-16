Blazing fast 🚄 Express middleware for route caching with a given TTL (in seconds)
npm install route-cache
npm test
var routeCache = require('route-cache');
// cache route for 20 seconds
app.get('/index', routeCache.cacheSeconds(20), function(req, res){
// do your dirty work here...
console.log('you will only see this every 20 seconds.');
res.send('this response will be cached');
});
By default
req.originalUrl is used as the cache key so every URL is cached separately.
You can set a custom key by passing a second argument to
cacheSeconds.
routeCache.cacheSeconds(20, 'my-custom-cache-key')
You can set a dynamic key from the
req and
res objects by passing a function.
// Cache authenticated and unauthenticated responses separately
routeCache.cacheSeconds(20, function(req, res) {
return req.originalUrl + '|' + res.locals.signedIn
})
If you return
false the response will not be cached.
// Only cache unauthenticated responses
routeCache.cacheSeconds(20, function(req, res) {
if (res.locals.signedIn) { return false }
return req.originalUrl
})
routeCache.removeCache('/index');
