rc

route-cache

by brad oyler
0.4.5 (see all)

⚡ Caching middleware for Express (w/ expiration)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.7K

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Route-Cache

Blazing fast 🚄 Express middleware for route caching with a given TTL (in seconds)

Build Status NPM Version Downloads

NPM js-standard-style

Why?

  • makes hard-working routes super-fast, under heavy-load, see Load Tests
  • defend against 'thundering herd'
  • supports various content-types
  • support for redirects
  • allows for conditional caching (per request)
  • works with gzip compression

Install

npm install route-cache

Test

npm test

How to use

var routeCache = require('route-cache');

// cache route for 20 seconds
app.get('/index', routeCache.cacheSeconds(20), function(req, res){
  // do your dirty work here...
  console.log('you will only see this every 20 seconds.');
  res.send('this response will be cached');
});

By default req.originalUrl is used as the cache key so every URL is cached separately.

You can set a custom key by passing a second argument to cacheSeconds.

routeCache.cacheSeconds(20, 'my-custom-cache-key')

You can set a dynamic key from the req and res objects by passing a function.

// Cache authenticated and unauthenticated responses separately
routeCache.cacheSeconds(20, function(req, res) {
  return req.originalUrl + '|' + res.locals.signedIn
})

If you return false the response will not be cached.

// Only cache unauthenticated responses
routeCache.cacheSeconds(20, function(req, res) {
  if (res.locals.signedIn) { return false }

  return req.originalUrl
})

Delete a cached route

routeCache.removeCache('/index');

Future plans / todos

  • client-side Cache-Control
  • support for distributed caches (redis or memcache)

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Brad Oyler

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

