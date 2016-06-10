openbase logo
rousseau

by GitbookIO
1.0.5

Lightweight proofreader in JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Rousseau

Rousseau is a lightweight proofreader written in Javascript, it can be used in Node.JS, in the command line and in the browser.

Installation

$ npm install rousseau

API

var rousseau = require("rousseau");

rousseau('So the cat was stolen.', function(err, results) {
    ...
});

results is an array of object like:

{
    // Type of check that output this suggestion
    type: "so",

    // Level of importance
    // "suggestion", "warning", "error"
    level: "warning",

    // Index in the text
    index: 10,

    // Size of the section in the text
    offset: 2,

    // Message to describe the suggestion
    message: "omit 'So' from the beginning of sentences",

    // Replacements suggestion
    replacements: [
        {
            value: ""
        }
    ]
}

Checks

You can disable any combination of the following by providing a key with value false as option checks to rousseau.

English
IDDescription
passiveChecks for passive voice
lexical-illusionChecks for lexical illusions – cases where a word is repeated.
soChecks for so at the beginning of the sentence.
adverbsChecks for adverbs that can weaken meaning: really, very, extremely, etc.
readibilityChecks for readibility of sentences.
simplicityChecks for simpler expressions
weaselChecks for "weasel words."
sentence:startChecks that sentence is preceded by a space
sentence:endChecks that there is no space between a sentence and its ending punctuation
sentence:uppercaseChecks that sentences are starting with uppercase letter

Extend Rousseau

Example: Extend rousseau with a Spellchecker.

rousseau("Some text", {
    checks: {
        spelling: rousseau.tokenize.check([
            rousseau.tokenize.words(),
            rousseau.filter(function(word) {
                return wordIsValid(word);
            }),
            rousseau.define({
                level: rousseau.levels.ERROR,
                message: "Spelling error"
            })
        ])
    }
}, function(err, results) {
    ...
})

Cache

Rousseau use an internal cache for certain operations (tokenization, spellchecking, ...); this cache can be configured using the option cache:

rousseau('So the cat was stolen.', {
    cache: 100 // A maximum of 100 elements will be stored in the memory cache
}, function(err, results) {
    ...
});

Contributing

We'd love to accept your patches and contributions to improve Rousseau (supported languages, checks, ...). Learn more about how to contribute in CONTRIBUTING.md.

