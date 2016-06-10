Rousseau is a lightweight proofreader written in Javascript, it can be used in Node.JS, in the command line and in the browser.
$ npm install rousseau
var rousseau = require("rousseau");
rousseau('So the cat was stolen.', function(err, results) {
...
});
results is an array of object like:
{
// Type of check that output this suggestion
type: "so",
// Level of importance
// "suggestion", "warning", "error"
level: "warning",
// Index in the text
index: 10,
// Size of the section in the text
offset: 2,
// Message to describe the suggestion
message: "omit 'So' from the beginning of sentences",
// Replacements suggestion
replacements: [
{
value: ""
}
]
}
You can disable any combination of the following by providing a key with value
false as option
checks to
rousseau.
|ID
|Description
passive
|Checks for passive voice
lexical-illusion
|Checks for lexical illusions – cases where a word is repeated.
so
|Checks for
so at the beginning of the sentence.
adverbs
|Checks for adverbs that can weaken meaning: really, very, extremely, etc.
readibility
|Checks for readibility of sentences.
simplicity
|Checks for simpler expressions
weasel
|Checks for "weasel words."
sentence:start
|Checks that sentence is preceded by a space
sentence:end
|Checks that there is no space between a sentence and its ending punctuation
sentence:uppercase
|Checks that sentences are starting with uppercase letter
Example: Extend rousseau with a Spellchecker.
rousseau("Some text", {
checks: {
spelling: rousseau.tokenize.check([
rousseau.tokenize.words(),
rousseau.filter(function(word) {
return wordIsValid(word);
}),
rousseau.define({
level: rousseau.levels.ERROR,
message: "Spelling error"
})
])
}
}, function(err, results) {
...
})
Rousseau use an internal cache for certain operations (tokenization, spellchecking, ...); this cache can be configured using the option
cache:
rousseau('So the cat was stolen.', {
cache: 100 // A maximum of 100 elements will be stored in the memory cache
}, function(err, results) {
...
});
We'd love to accept your patches and contributions to improve Rousseau (supported languages, checks, ...). Learn more about how to contribute in CONTRIBUTING.md.