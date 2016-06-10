Rousseau is a lightweight proofreader written in Javascript, it can be used in Node.JS, in the command line and in the browser.

Installation

npm install rousseau

API

var rousseau = require ( "rousseau" ); rousseau( 'So the cat was stolen.' , function ( err, results ) { ... });

results is an array of object like:

{ type : "so" , level : "warning" , index : 10 , offset : 2 , message : "omit 'So' from the beginning of sentences" , replacements : [ { value : "" } ] }

Checks

You can disable any combination of the following by providing a key with value false as option checks to rousseau .

English

ID Description passive Checks for passive voice lexical-illusion Checks for lexical illusions – cases where a word is repeated. so Checks for so at the beginning of the sentence. adverbs Checks for adverbs that can weaken meaning: really, very, extremely, etc. readibility Checks for readibility of sentences. simplicity Checks for simpler expressions weasel Checks for "weasel words." sentence:start Checks that sentence is preceded by a space sentence:end Checks that there is no space between a sentence and its ending punctuation sentence:uppercase Checks that sentences are starting with uppercase letter

Extend Rousseau

Example: Extend rousseau with a Spellchecker.

rousseau( "Some text" , { checks : { spelling : rousseau.tokenize.check([ rousseau.tokenize.words(), rousseau.filter( function ( word ) { return wordIsValid(word); }), rousseau.define({ level : rousseau.levels.ERROR, message : "Spelling error" }) ]) } }, function ( err, results ) { ... })

Cache

Rousseau use an internal cache for certain operations (tokenization, spellchecking, ...); this cache can be configured using the option cache :

rousseau( 'So the cat was stolen.' , { cache : 100 }, function ( err, results ) { ... });

Contributing

We'd love to accept your patches and contributions to improve Rousseau (supported languages, checks, ...). Learn more about how to contribute in CONTRIBUTING.md.