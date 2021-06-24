Round Robin

A simple round robin tournament match scheduler using the standard scheduling algorithm.

Usage

Simply give the number of players (with an optional players array), and it will spit out the array of rounds necessary:

var robin = require ( 'roundrobin' ); robin( 6 ); [ [ [ 1 , 6 ], [ 2 , 5 ], [ 3 , 4 ] ], [ [ 5 , 1 ], [ 6 , 4 ], [ 2 , 3 ] ], [ [ 1 , 4 ], [ 5 , 3 ], [ 6 , 2 ] ], [ [ 3 , 1 ], [ 4 , 2 ], [ 5 , 6 ] ], [ [ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 6 ], [ 4 , 5 ] ] ] robin( 6 , [ 'clux' , 'lockjaw' , 'pibbz' , 'xeno' , 'e114' , 'eclipse' ]); [ [ [ 'clux' , 'eclipse' ], [ 'lockjaw' , 'e114' ], [ 'pibbz' , 'xeno' ] ], [ [ 'e114' , 'clux' ], [ 'eclipse' , 'xeno' ], [ 'lockjaw' , 'pibbz' ] ], [ [ 'clux' , 'xeno' ], [ 'e114' , 'pibbz' ], [ 'eclipse' , 'lockjaw' ] ], [ [ 'pibbz' , 'clux' , ], [ 'xeno' , 'lockjaw' ], [ 'e114' , 'eclipse' ] ], [ [ 'clux' , 'lockjaw' ], [ 'pibbz' , 'eclipse' ], [ 'xeno' , 'e114' ] ] ]

Home/Away Matches

In version 2.0.0 or greater, the outputted order of the match arrays denote which player is "home" or "away":

[ 'away' , 'home' ]

This can be used to indicate home/away in sports, white/black in chess, etc.

Installation

Install from npm:

$ npm install roundrobin

License

MIT-Licensed. See LICENSE file for details.