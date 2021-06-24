A simple round robin tournament match scheduler using the standard scheduling algorithm.
Simply give the number of players (with an optional players array), and it will spit out the array of rounds necessary:
var robin = require('roundrobin');
robin(6);
[ [ [ 1, 6 ], [ 2, 5 ], [ 3, 4 ] ],
[ [ 5, 1 ], [ 6, 4 ], [ 2, 3 ] ],
[ [ 1, 4 ], [ 5, 3 ], [ 6, 2 ] ],
[ [ 3, 1 ], [ 4, 2 ], [ 5, 6 ] ],
[ [ 1, 2 ], [ 3, 6 ], [ 4, 5 ] ] ]
// or with names supplied
robin(6, ['clux', 'lockjaw', 'pibbz', 'xeno', 'e114', 'eclipse']);
[ [ [ 'clux', 'eclipse' ], [ 'lockjaw', 'e114' ], [ 'pibbz', 'xeno' ] ],
[ [ 'e114', 'clux' ], [ 'eclipse', 'xeno' ], [ 'lockjaw', 'pibbz' ] ],
[ [ 'clux', 'xeno' ], [ 'e114', 'pibbz' ], [ 'eclipse', 'lockjaw' ] ],
[ [ 'pibbz', 'clux', ], [ 'xeno', 'lockjaw' ], [ 'e114', 'eclipse' ] ],
[ [ 'clux', 'lockjaw' ], [ 'pibbz', 'eclipse' ], [ 'xeno', 'e114' ] ] ]
In version
2.0.0 or greater, the outputted order of the match arrays denote which player is "home" or "away":
[ 'away', 'home' ] // index 0 is away and index 1 is home
This can be used to indicate home/away in sports, white/black in chess, etc.
Install from npm:
$ npm install roundrobin
MIT-Licensed. See LICENSE file for details.