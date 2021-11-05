Round a number to a specific number of decimal places: 1.234 → 1.2

Install

npm install round-to

Usage

import {roundTo, roundToUp, roundToDown} from 'round-to' ; roundTo( 1.234 , 2 ); roundToUp( 1.234 , 2 ); roundToDown( 1.234 , 2 );

Numbers are rounded to a specific number of fractional digits. Specifying a negative precision will round to any number of places to the left of the decimal.

roundTo( 1234.56 , -2 );

Specifying an infinite precision will assume infinite decimal places.

roundTo( 0.1231782638 , Infinity );

API

Round the decimals with Math.round .

Round up the decimals with Math.ceil .

Round down the decimals with Math.floor .

number

Type: number

The number to adjust.

precision

Type: number (Integer or infinity)

The number of decimal places.