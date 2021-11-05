openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rt

round-to

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Round a number to a specific number of decimal places: 1.234 → 1.2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.6K

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

round-to

Round a number to a specific number of decimal places: 1.2341.2

Install

npm install round-to

Usage

import {roundTo, roundToUp, roundToDown} from 'round-to';

roundTo(1.234, 2);
//=> 1.23

roundToUp(1.234, 2);
//=> 1.24

roundToDown(1.234, 2);
//=> 1.23

Numbers are rounded to a specific number of fractional digits. Specifying a negative precision will round to any number of places to the left of the decimal.

roundTo(1234.56, -2);
//=> 1200

Specifying an infinite precision will assume infinite decimal places.

roundTo(0.1231782638, Infinity);
//=> 0.1231782638

API

roundTo(number, precision)

Round the decimals with Math.round.

roundToUp(number, precision)

Round up the decimals with Math.ceil.

roundToDown(number, precision)

Round down the decimals with Math.floor.

number

Type: number

The number to adjust.

precision

Type: number (Integer or infinity)

The number of decimal places.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial