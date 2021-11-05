Round a number to a specific number of decimal places:
1.234→
1.2
npm install round-to
import {roundTo, roundToUp, roundToDown} from 'round-to';
roundTo(1.234, 2);
//=> 1.23
roundToUp(1.234, 2);
//=> 1.24
roundToDown(1.234, 2);
//=> 1.23
Numbers are rounded to a specific number of fractional digits. Specifying a negative
precision will round to any number of places to the left of the decimal.
roundTo(1234.56, -2);
//=> 1200
Specifying an infinite
precision will assume infinite decimal places.
roundTo(0.1231782638, Infinity);
//=> 0.1231782638
Round the decimals with
Math.round.
Round up the decimals with
Math.ceil.
Round down the decimals with
Math.floor.
Type:
number
The number to adjust.
Type:
number (Integer or infinity)
The number of decimal places.