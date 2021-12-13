Rough.js is a small (\<9 kB) graphics library that lets you draw in a sketchy, hand-drawn-like, style. The library defines primitives to draw lines, curves, arcs, polygons, circles, and ellipses. It also supports drawing SVG paths.

Rough.js works with both Canvas and SVG.

Install

from npm:

npm install --save roughjs

Or get the latest using unpkg: https://unpkg.com/roughjs@latest/bundled/rough.js

If you are looking for bundled version in different formats, the npm package will have these in the following locations:

CommonJS: roughjs/bundled/rough.cjs.js

ESM: roughjs/bundled/rough.esm.js

Browser IIFE: roughjs/bundled/rough.js

Usage

const rc = rough.canvas( document .getElementById( 'canvas' )); rc.rectangle( 10 , 10 , 200 , 200 );

or SVG

const rc = rough.svg(svg); let node = rc.rectangle( 10 , 10 , 200 , 200 ); svg.appendChild(node);

Lines and Ellipses

rc.circle( 80 , 120 , 50 ); rc.ellipse( 300 , 100 , 150 , 80 ); rc.line( 80 , 120 , 300 , 100 );

Filling

rc.circle( 50 , 50 , 80 , { fill : 'red' }); rc.rectangle( 120 , 15 , 80 , 80 , { fill : 'red' }); rc.circle( 50 , 150 , 80 , { fill : "rgb(10,150,10)" , fillWeight : 3 }); rc.rectangle( 220 , 15 , 80 , 80 , { fill : 'red' , hachureAngle : 60 , hachureGap : 8 }); rc.rectangle( 120 , 105 , 80 , 80 , { fill : 'rgba(255,0,200,0.2)' , fillStyle : 'solid' });

Fill styles can be: hachure(default), solid, zigzag, cross-hatch, dots, dashed, or zigzag-line

Sketching style

rc.rectangle( 15 , 15 , 80 , 80 , { roughness : 0.5 , fill : 'red' }); rc.rectangle( 120 , 15 , 80 , 80 , { roughness : 2.8 , fill : 'blue' }); rc.rectangle( 220 , 15 , 80 , 80 , { bowing : 6 , stroke : 'green' , strokeWidth : 3 });

SVG Paths

rc.path( 'M80 80 A 45 45, 0, 0, 0, 125 125 L 125 80 Z' , { fill : 'green' }); rc.path( 'M230 80 A 45 45, 0, 1, 0, 275 125 L 275 80 Z' , { fill : 'purple' }); rc.path( 'M80 230 A 45 45, 0, 0, 1, 125 275 L 125 230 Z' , { fill : 'red' }); rc.path( 'M230 230 A 45 45, 0, 1, 1, 275 275 L 275 230 Z' , { fill : 'blue' });

SVG Path with simplification:

Examples

API & Documentation

Credits

Some of the core algorithms were adapted from handy processing lib.

Algorithm to convert SVG arcs to Canvas described here was adapted from Mozilla codebase

Contributors

Financial Contributors

Individuals

Organizations

License

MIT License (c) Preet Shihn