openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

roughjs

by rough-stuff
4.5.2 (see all)

Create graphics with a hand-drawn, sketchy, appearance

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

16.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/56
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Rough.js

Rough.js is a small (\<9 kB) graphics library that lets you draw in a sketchy, hand-drawn-like, style. The library defines primitives to draw lines, curves, arcs, polygons, circles, and ellipses. It also supports drawing SVG paths.

Rough.js works with both Canvas and SVG.

Rough.js sample

@RoughLib on Twitter.

Install

from npm:

npm install --save roughjs

Or get the latest using unpkg: https://unpkg.com/roughjs@latest/bundled/rough.js

If you are looking for bundled version in different formats, the npm package will have these in the following locations:

CommonJS: roughjs/bundled/rough.cjs.js

ESM: roughjs/bundled/rough.esm.js

Browser IIFE: roughjs/bundled/rough.js

Usage

Rough.js rectangle

const rc = rough.canvas(document.getElementById('canvas'));
rc.rectangle(10, 10, 200, 200); // x, y, width, height

or SVG

const rc = rough.svg(svg);
let node = rc.rectangle(10, 10, 200, 200); // x, y, width, height
svg.appendChild(node);

Lines and Ellipses

Rough.js rectangle

rc.circle(80, 120, 50); // centerX, centerY, diameter
rc.ellipse(300, 100, 150, 80); // centerX, centerY, width, height
rc.line(80, 120, 300, 100); // x1, y1, x2, y2

Filling

Rough.js rectangle

rc.circle(50, 50, 80, { fill: 'red' }); // fill with red hachure
rc.rectangle(120, 15, 80, 80, { fill: 'red' });
rc.circle(50, 150, 80, {
  fill: "rgb(10,150,10)",
  fillWeight: 3 // thicker lines for hachure
});
rc.rectangle(220, 15, 80, 80, {
  fill: 'red',
  hachureAngle: 60, // angle of hachure,
  hachureGap: 8
});
rc.rectangle(120, 105, 80, 80, {
  fill: 'rgba(255,0,200,0.2)',
  fillStyle: 'solid' // solid fill
});

Fill styles can be: hachure(default), solid, zigzag, cross-hatch, dots, dashed, or zigzag-line

Rough.js fill examples

Sketching style

Rough.js rectangle

rc.rectangle(15, 15, 80, 80, { roughness: 0.5, fill: 'red' });
rc.rectangle(120, 15, 80, 80, { roughness: 2.8, fill: 'blue' });
rc.rectangle(220, 15, 80, 80, { bowing: 6, stroke: 'green', strokeWidth: 3 });

SVG Paths

Rough.js paths

rc.path('M80 80 A 45 45, 0, 0, 0, 125 125 L 125 80 Z', { fill: 'green' });
rc.path('M230 80 A 45 45, 0, 1, 0, 275 125 L 275 80 Z', { fill: 'purple' });
rc.path('M80 230 A 45 45, 0, 0, 1, 125 275 L 125 230 Z', { fill: 'red' });
rc.path('M230 230 A 45 45, 0, 1, 1, 275 275 L 275 230 Z', { fill: 'blue' });

SVG Path with simplification:

Rough.js texas map Rough.js texas map

Examples

Rough.js US map

View examples here

API & Documentation

Full Rough.js API

Credits

Some of the core algorithms were adapted from handy processing lib.

Algorithm to convert SVG arcs to Canvas described here was adapted from Mozilla codebase

Contributors

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT License (c) Preet Shihn

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
juliusluhanga25 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago
J-SekGdańsk, Poland32 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
ayush kansalIndia45 Ratings0 Reviews
Turns thoughts into 'charming" style-sheets. Obsessed with designing.
4 months ago
Thomas BouffardGrenoble, France11 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial