roughViz.js is a reusable JavaScript library for creating sketchy/hand-drawn styled charts in the browser, based on D3v5, roughjs, and handy.
Use these charts where the communication goal is to show intent or generality, and not absolute precision. Or just because they're fun and look weird.
Chart Types (more to come!)
roughViz.Bar) API. Example.
roughViz.BarH) API. Example.
roughViz.Donut) API. Example.
roughViz.Line) API. Example.
roughViz.Pie) API. Example.
roughViz.Scatter) API. Example.
roughViz.StackedBar) API. Example.
Apply the features of
roughjs to each chart:
roughness:
fillStyle
fillWeight
As well as additional chart-specific options (see API below)
Via CDN (expose the
roughViz global in
html):
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rough-viz@1.0.6"></script>
Via
npm:
npm install rough-viz
Want to use with
React? There's a wrapper!:
npm install react-roughviz
Want to use with
Vue? There's a wrapper!:
npm install vue-roughviz
Want to use it with
Python? Go crazy:
pip install py-roughviz
Create some container elements, one for each chart:
<!--you can name each id whatever you want -->
<div id="viz0"></div>
<div id="viz1"></div>
In the javascript, just create charts, referencing the desired container:
// create Bar chart from csv file, using default options
new roughViz.Bar({
element: '#viz0', // container selection
data: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jwilber/random_data/master/flavors.csv',
labels: 'flavor',
values: 'price'
});
// create Donut chart using defined data & customize plot options
new roughViz.Donut(
{
element: '#viz1',
data: {
labels: ['North', 'South', 'East', 'West'],
values: [10, 5, 8, 3]
},
title: "Regions",
width: window.innerWidth / 4,
roughness: 8,
colors: ['red', 'orange', 'blue', 'skyblue'],
stroke: 'black',
strokeWidth: 3,
fillStyle: 'cross-hatch',
fillWeight: 3.5,
}
);
roughViz.Bar
Required
element [string]: Id or class of container element.
data: Data with which to construct chart.
Can be either an object or string.
If object: must contain
labels and
values keys:
new roughViz.Bar({
element: '.viz',
data: {labels: ['a', 'b'], values: [10, 20]}
})
If string: must be a path/url to a
csv or
tsv, and you must also specify the
labels and
values as separate attributes that represent columns in said file:
new roughViz.Bar({
element: '#viz0',
data: 'stringToDataUrl.csv',
labels: 'nameOfLabelsColumn',
values: 'nameOfValuesColumn',
})
Optional
axisFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
axisRoughness [number]: Roughness for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
axisStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
bowing [number]: Chart bowing. Default:
0.
color [string]: Color for each bar. Default:
'skyblue'.
fillStyle [string]: Bar fill-style. Should be one of fillStyles shown above.
fillWeight [number]: Weight of inner paths' color. Default:
0.5.
font: Font-family to use. You can use
0 or
gaegu to use
Gaegu, or
1 or
indie flower to use
Indie Flower. Or feed it something else. Default:
Gaegu.
highlight [string]: Color for each bar on hover. Default:
'coral'.
innerStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for paths inside bars. Default:
1.
interactive [boolean]: Whether or not chart is interactive. Default:
true.
labelFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
margin [object]: Margin object. Default:
{top: 50, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 100}
padding [number]: Padding between bars. Default:
0.1.
roughness [number]: Roughness level of chart. Default:
1.
simplification [number]: Chart simplification. Default
0.2.
stroke [string]: Color of bars' stroke. Default:
black.
strokeWidth [number]: Size of bars' stroke. Default:
1.
title [string]: Chart title. Optional.
titleFontSize [string]: Font-size for chart title. Default:
'1rem'.
tooltipFontSize [string]: Font-size for tooltip. Default:
'0.95rem'.
xLabel [string]: Label for x-axis.
yLabel [string]: Label for y-axis.
roughViz.BarH
Required
element [string]: Id or class of container element.
data: Data with which to construct chart.
Can be either an object or string.
If object: must contain
labels and
values keys:
new roughViz.BarH({
element: '.viz',
data: {labels: ['a', 'b'], values: [10, 20]}
})
If string: must be a path/url to a
csv or
tsv, and you must also specify the
labels and
values as separate attributes that represent columns in said file:
new roughViz.BarH({
element: '#viz0',
data: 'stringToDataUrl.csv',
labels: 'nameOfLabelsColumn',
values: 'nameOfValuesColumn',
})
Optional
axisFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
axisRoughness [number]: Roughness for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
axisStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
bowing [number]: Chart bowing. Default:
0.
color [string]: Color for each bar. Default:
'skyblue'.
fillStyle [string]: Bar fill-style. Should be one of fillStyles shown above.
fillWeight [number]: Weight of inner paths' color. Default:
0.5.
font: Font-family to use. You can use
0 or
gaegu to use
Gaegu, or
1 or
indie flower to use
Indie Flower. Or feed it something else. Default:
Gaegu.
highlight [string]: Color for each bar on hover. Default:
'coral'.
innerStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for paths inside bars. Default:
1.
interactive [boolean]: Whether or not chart is interactive. Default:
true.
labelFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
margin [object]: Margin object. Default:
{top: 50, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 100}
padding [number]: Padding between bars. Default:
0.1.
roughness [number]: Roughness level of chart. Default:
1.
simplification [number]: Chart simplification. Default
0.2.
stroke [string]: Color of bars' stroke. Default:
black.
strokeWidth [number]: Size of bars' stroke. Default:
1.
title [string]: Chart title. Optional.
titleFontSize [string]: Font-size for chart title. Default:
'1rem'.
tooltipFontSize [string]: Font-size for tooltip. Default:
'0.95rem'.
xLabel [string]: Label for x-axis.
yLabel [string]: Label for y-axis.
roughViz.Donut
Required
element [string]: Id or class of container element.
data: Data with which to construct chart.
Can be either an object or string.
If object: must contain
labels and
values keys:
new roughViz.Donut({
element: '.viz',
data: {labels: ['a', 'b'], values: [10, 20]}
})
If string: must be a path/url to a
csv,
json, or
tsv, and you must also specify the
labels and
values as separate attributes that represent columns in said file:
new roughViz.Donut({
element: '#viz0',
data: 'stringToDataUrl.csv',
labels: 'nameOfLabelsColumn',
values: 'nameOfValuesColumn',
})
Optional
bowing [number]: Chart bowing. Default:
0.
colors [array]: Array of colors for each arc. Default:
['coral', 'skyblue', '#66c2a5', 'tan', '#8da0cb', '#e78ac3', '#a6d854', '#ffd92f', 'tan', 'orange'].
fillStyle [string]: Bar fill-style. Should be one of fillStyles shown above.
fillWeight [number]: Weight of inner paths' color. Default:
0.85.
font: Font-family to use. You can use
0 or
gaegu to use
Gaegu, or
1 or
indie flower to use
Indie Flower. Or feed it something else. Default:
Gaegu.
highlight [string]: Color for each arc on hover. Default:
'coral'.
innerStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for paths inside arcs. Default:
0.75.
interactive [boolean]: Whether or not chart is interactive. Default:
true.
legend [boolean]: Whether or not to add legend. Default:
'true'.
legendPosition [string]: Position of legend. Should be either
'left' or
'right'. Default:
'right'.
margin [object]: Margin object. Default:
{top: 50, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 100}
padding [number]: Padding between bars. Default:
0.1.
roughness [number]: Roughness level of chart. Default:
1.
simplification [number]: Chart simplification. Default
0.2.
strokeWidth [number]: Size of bars' stroke. Default:
1.
title [string]: Chart title. Optional.
titleFontSize [string]: Font-size for chart title. Default:
'1rem'.
tooltipFontSize [string]: Font-size for tooltip. Default:
'0.95rem'.
roughViz.Line
Required
element [string]: Id or class of container element.
data: Must be a path/url to a
csv or
tsv, and you must also specify the each
y as separate attributes that represent columns in said file. Each attribute prefaced with
y (except
yLabel) will receive its own line:
new roughViz.Line({
element: '#viz0',
data: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jwilber/random_data/master/profits.csv',
y1: 'revenue',
y2: 'cost',
y3: 'profit'
})
Optional
axisFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
axisRoughness [number]: Roughness for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
axisStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
bowing [number]: Chart bowing. Default:
0.
circle [boolean]: Whether or not to add circles to chart. Default:
true.
circleRadius [number]: Radius of circles. Default:
10.
circleRoughness [number]: Roughness of circles. Default:
2.
colors [array or string]: Array of colors for each arc. Default:
['coral', 'skyblue', '#66c2a5', 'tan', '#8da0cb', '#e78ac3', '#a6d854', '#ffd92f', 'tan', 'orange']. If string (e.g.
'blue'), all circles will take that color.
fillStyle [string]: Bar fill-style. Should be one of fillStyles shown above.
fillWeight [number]: Weight of inner paths' color. Default:
0.5.
font: Font-family to use. You can use
0 or
gaegu to use
Gaegu, or
1 or
indie flower to use
Indie Flower. Or feed it something else. Default:
Gaegu.
interactive [boolean]: Whether or not chart is interactive. Default:
true.
labelFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
legend [boolean]: Whether or not to add legend. Default:
true.
legendPosition [string]: Position of legend. Should be either
'left' or
'right'. Default:
'right'.
margin [object]: Margin object. Default:
{top: 50, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 100}
roughness [number]: Roughness level of chart. Default:
1.
simplification [number]: Chart simplification. Default
0.2.
stroke [string]: Color of lines' stroke. Default:
this.colors.
strokeWidth [number]: Size of lines' stroke. Default:
1.
title [string]: Chart title. Optional.
titleFontSize [string]: Font-size for chart title. Default:
'0.95rem'.
tooltipFontSize [string]: Font-size for tooltip. Default:
'0.95rem'.
xLabel [string]: Label for x-axis.
yLabel [string]: Label for y-axis.
roughViz.Pie
Required
element [string]: Id or class of container element.
data: Data with which to construct chart.
Can be either an object or string.
If object: must contain
labels and
values keys:
new roughViz.Pie({
element: '.viz',
data: {labels: ['a', 'b'], values: [10, 20]}
})
If string: must be a path/url to a
csv,
json, or
tsv, and you must also specify the
labels and
values as separate attributes that represent columns in said file:
new roughViz.Pie({
element: '#viz0',
data: 'stringToDataUrl.csv',
labels: 'nameOfLabelsColumn',
values: 'nameOfValuesColumn',
})
Optional
bowing [number]: Chart bowing. Default:
0.
colors [array]: Array of colors for each arc. Default:
['coral', 'skyblue', '#66c2a5', 'tan', '#8da0cb', '#e78ac3', '#a6d854', '#ffd92f', 'tan', 'orange'].
fillStyle [string]: Bar fill-style. Should be one of fillStyles shown above.
fillWeight [number]: Weight of inner paths' color. Default:
0.85.
font: Font-family to use. You can use
0 or
gaegu to use
Gaegu, or
1 or
indie flower to use
Indie Flower. Or feed it something else. Default:
Gaegu.
highlight [string]: Color for each arc on hover. Default:
'coral'.
innerStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for paths inside arcs. Default:
0.75.
interactive [boolean]: Whether or not chart is interactive. Default:
true.
legend [boolean]: Whether or not to add legend. Default:
true.
legendPosition [string]: Position of legend. Should be either
'left' or
'right'. Default:
'right'.
margin [object]: Margin object. Default:
{top: 50, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 100}
padding [number]: Padding between bars. Default:
0.1.
roughness [number]: Roughness level of chart. Default:
1.
simplification [number]: Chart simplification. Default
0.2.
strokeWidth [number]: Size of bars' stroke. Default:
1.
title [string]: Chart title. Optional.
titleFontSize [string]: Font-size for chart title. Default:
'1rem'.
tooltipFontSize [string]: Font-size for tooltip. Default:
'0.95rem'.
roughViz.Scatter
Required
element [string]: Id or class of container element.
data: Data with which to construct chart.
Can be either an object or string.
If object: must contain
x and
y keys:
new roughViz.Scatter({
element: '.viz',
data: {x: [1, 2, 35], y: [10, 20, 8]}
})
If string: must be a path/url to a
csv or
tsv, and you must also specify the
x and
y as separate attributes that represent columns in said file:
new roughViz.Scatter({
element: '#viz0',
data: 'stringToDataUrl.csv',
x: 'nameOfLabelsColumn',
y: 'nameOfValuesColumn',
})
Optional
axisFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
axisRoughness [number]: Roughness for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
axisStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
bowing [number]: Chart bowing. Default:
0.
colors [array or string]: Array of colors for each arc. Default:
['coral', 'skyblue', '#66c2a5', 'tan', '#8da0cb', '#e78ac3', '#a6d854', '#ffd92f', 'tan', 'orange']. If string (e.g.
'blue'), all circles will take that color.
colorVar [string]: If input data is
csv or
tsv, this should be an ordinal column with which to color points by.
curbZero [boolean]: Whether or not to force (x, y) axes to (0, 0). Default:
false.
fillStyle [string]: Bar fill-style. Should be one of fillStyles shown above.
fillWeight [number]: Weight of inner paths' color. Default:
0.5.
font: Font-family to use. You can use
0 or
gaegu to use
Gaegu, or
1 or
indie flower to use
Indie Flower. Or feed it something else. Default:
Gaegu.
highlight [string]: Color for each bar on hover. Default:
'coral'.
highlightLabel [string]: If input data is
csv or
tsv, this should be a column representing what value to display on hover. Otherwise,
(x, y) values will be shown on hover.
innerStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for paths inside circles. Default:
1.
interactive [boolean]: Whether or not chart is interactive. Default:
true.
labelFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
margin [object]: Margin object. Default:
{top: 50, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 100}
radius [number]: Circle radius. Default:
8.
roughness [number]: Roughness level of chart. Default:
1.
simplification [number]: Chart simplification. Default
0.2.
stroke [string]: Color of circles' stroke. Default:
black.
strokeWidth [number]: Size of circles' stroke. Default:
1.
title [string]: Chart title. Optional.
titleFontSize [string]: Font-size for chart title. Default:
'0.95rem'.
tooltipFontSize [string]: Font-size for tooltip. Default:
'0.95rem'.
xLabel [string]: Label for x-axis.
yLabel [string]: Label for y-axis.
roughViz.StackedBar
Required
element [string]: Id or class of container element.
data: Data with which to construct chart. Should be an object.
labels: String name of label key in
data object.
new roughViz.StackedBar({
element: '#vis0',
data: [
{month:'Jan', A:20, B: 5},
{month:'Feb', A:25, B: 10},
],
labels: 'month',
})
Optional
axisFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
axisRoughness [number]: Roughness for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
axisStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for x & y axes. Default:
0.5.
bowing [number]: Chart bowing. Default:
0.
colors [string]: Array of colors for each bar grouping.
fillStyle [string]: Bar fill-style. Should be one of fillStyles shown above.
fillWeight [number]: Weight of inner paths' color. Default:
0.5.
font: Font-family to use. You can use
0 or
gaegu to use
Gaegu, or
1 or
indie flower to use
Indie Flower. Or feed it something else. Default:
Gaegu.
highlight [string]: Color for each bar on hover. Default:
'coral'.
innerStrokeWidth [number]: Stroke-width for paths inside bars. Default:
1.
interactive [boolean]: Whether or not chart is interactive. Default:
true.
labelFontSize [string]: Font-size for axes' labels. Default:
'1rem'.
margin [object]: Margin object. Default:
{top: 50, right: 20, bottom: 70, left: 100}
padding [number]: Padding between bars. Default:
0.1.
roughness [number]: Roughness level of chart. Default:
1.
simplification [number]: Chart simplification. Default
0.2.
stroke [string]: Color of bars' stroke. Default:
black.
strokeWidth [number]: Size of bars' stroke. Default:
1.
title [string]: Chart title. Optional.
titleFontSize [string]: Font-size for chart title. Default:
'1rem'.
tooltipFontSize [string]: Font-size for tooltip. Default:
'0.95rem'.
xLabel [string]: Label for x-axis.
yLabel [string]: Label for y-axis.
This library wouldn't be possible without the following people:
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2019 Jared Wilber
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.