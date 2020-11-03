Rough Charts ·

A responsive, composable react charting library with a hand-drawn style. See Examples From StoryBooks.

Overview

Features

It's responsive.

It's flexible and easy to compose. You can compose all available ChartSeries Components and render any shapes you like.

It's written in TypeScript.

Installation

npm install rough-charts yarn add rough-charts

This project contains a package called react-roughjs . It has a lot of basic rough shapes, you may need it.

Usage

import * as React from 'react' import { LineSeries, Tooltip, ChartProvider, XAxis, YAxis, } from 'rough-charts' import { colors } from './colors' const data = [ { name : 'A' , value1 : 30 , value2 : 35 }, { name : 'B' , value1 : 90 , value2 : 17 }, { name : 'C' , value1 : 50 , value2 : 23 }, { name : 'D' , value1 : 40 , value2 : 15 }, { name : 'E' , value1 : 70 , value2 : 39 }, { name : 'G' , value1 : 30 , value2 : 25 }, { name : 'H' , value1 : 100 , value2 : 31 }, { name : 'I' , value1 : 110 , value2 : 32 }, ] const App = props => ( <ChartProvider height={400} data={data} > <XAxis dataKey="name" /> <YAxis /> <LineSeries dataKey="value1" options={{ stroke: colors[0], strokeWidth: 2, }} /> <LineSeries dataKey="value2" options={{ stroke: colors[3], strokeWidth: 2, }} /> <Tooltip /> </ChartProvider> )

Fonts

Add your favorite hand-drawn style fonts:

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Patrick+Hand&display=swap" rel = "stylesheet" > < style > * { font-family : 'Patrick Hand' , cursive; font-size : 16px ; } </ style >

Credits