openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rc

rough-charts

by Victor
0.5.0 (see all)

📈 A responsive, composable react charting library with a hand-drawn style.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rough Charts · license build status

A responsive, composable react charting library with a hand-drawn style. See Examples From StoryBooks.

Overview

Features

  • It's responsive.
  • It's flexible and easy to compose. You can compose all available ChartSeries Components and render any shapes you like.
  • It's lovely.
  • It's written in TypeScript.

Installation

# NPM
npm install rough-charts

# Yarn 
yarn add rough-charts

This project contains a package called react-roughjs. It has a lot of basic rough shapes, you may need it.

Usage

import * as React from 'react'
import {
  LineSeries, Tooltip,
  ChartProvider, XAxis, YAxis,
} from 'rough-charts'
import { colors } from './colors'

const data = [
  { name: 'A', value1: 30, value2: 35 },
  { name: 'B', value1: 90, value2: 17 },
  { name: 'C', value1: 50, value2: 23 },
  { name: 'D', value1: 40, value2: 15 },
  { name: 'E', value1: 70, value2: 39 },
  { name: 'G', value1: 30, value2: 25 },
  { name: 'H', value1: 100, value2: 31 },
  { name: 'I', value1: 110, value2: 32 },
]

const App = props => (
  <ChartProvider
    height={400}
    data={data}
  >
    <XAxis dataKey="name" />
    <YAxis />
    <LineSeries
      dataKey="value1"
      options={{
        stroke: colors[0],
        strokeWidth: 2,
      }}
    />
    <LineSeries
      dataKey="value2"
      options={{
        stroke: colors[3],
        strokeWidth: 2,
      }}
    />
    <Tooltip />
  </ChartProvider>
)

Fonts

Add your favorite hand-drawn style fonts:

<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Patrick+Hand&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<style>
  * {
    font-family: 'Patrick Hand', cursive;
    font-size: 16px;
  }
</style>

Credits

This project was built on top of d3 and roughjs.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial