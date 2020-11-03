A responsive, composable react charting library with a hand-drawn style.
See Examples From StoryBooks.
# NPM
npm install rough-charts
# Yarn
yarn add rough-charts
This project contains a package called
react-roughjs. It has a lot of basic rough shapes, you may need it.
import * as React from 'react'
import {
LineSeries, Tooltip,
ChartProvider, XAxis, YAxis,
} from 'rough-charts'
import { colors } from './colors'
const data = [
{ name: 'A', value1: 30, value2: 35 },
{ name: 'B', value1: 90, value2: 17 },
{ name: 'C', value1: 50, value2: 23 },
{ name: 'D', value1: 40, value2: 15 },
{ name: 'E', value1: 70, value2: 39 },
{ name: 'G', value1: 30, value2: 25 },
{ name: 'H', value1: 100, value2: 31 },
{ name: 'I', value1: 110, value2: 32 },
]
const App = props => (
<ChartProvider
height={400}
data={data}
>
<XAxis dataKey="name" />
<YAxis />
<LineSeries
dataKey="value1"
options={{
stroke: colors[0],
strokeWidth: 2,
}}
/>
<LineSeries
dataKey="value2"
options={{
stroke: colors[3],
strokeWidth: 2,
}}
/>
<Tooltip />
</ChartProvider>
)
Add your favorite hand-drawn style fonts:
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Patrick+Hand&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<style>
* {
font-family: 'Patrick Hand', cursive;
font-size: 16px;
}
</style>