Rosie is a factory for building JavaScript objects, mostly useful for setting up test data. It is inspired by factory_girl.
To use Rosie you first define a factory. The factory is defined in terms of attributes, sequences, options, callbacks, and can inherit from other factories. Once the factory is defined you use it to build objects.
There are two phases of use:
Factory Definition: Define your factory, giving it a name and optionally a constructor function (
game in this example):
Factory.define('game')
.sequence('id')
.attr('is_over', false)
.attr('created_at', () => new Date())
.attr('random_seed', () => Math.random())
// Default to two players. If players were given, fill in
// whatever attributes might be missing.
.attr('players', ['players'], (players) => {
if (!players) {
players = [{}, {}];
}
return players.map((data) => Factory.attributes('player', data));
});
Factory.define('player')
.sequence('id')
.sequence('name', (i) => {
return 'player' + i;
})
// Define `position` to depend on `id`.
.attr('position', ['id'], (id) => {
const positions = ['pitcher', '1st base', '2nd base', '3rd base'];
return positions[id % positions.length];
});
Factory.define('disabled-player').extend('player').attr('state', 'disabled');
Object Building: Build an object, passing in attributes that you want to override:
const game = Factory.build('game', { is_over: true });
// Built object (note scores are random):
//{
// id: 1,
// is_over: true, // overriden when building
// created_at: Fri Apr 15 2011 12:02:25 GMT-0400 (EDT),
// random_seed: 0.8999513240996748,
// players: [
// {id: 1, name:'Player 1'},
// {id: 2, name:'Player 2'}
// ]
//}
For a factory with a constructor, if you want just the attributes:
Factory.attributes('game'); // return just the attributes
You can specify options that are used to programmatically generate the attributes:
const moment = require('moment');
Factory.define('matches')
.attr('seasonStart', '2016-01-01')
.option('numMatches', 2)
.attr('matches', ['numMatches', 'seasonStart'], (numMatches, seasonStart) => {
const matches = [];
for (const i = 1; i <= numMatches; i++) {
matches.push({
matchDate: moment(seasonStart).add(i, 'week').format('YYYY-MM-DD'),
homeScore: Math.floor(Math.random() * 5),
awayScore: Math.floor(Math.random() * 5),
});
}
return matches;
});
Factory.build('matches', { seasonStart: '2016-03-12' }, { numMatches: 3 });
// Built object (note scores are random):
//{
// seasonStart: '2016-03-12',
// matches: [
// { matchDate: '2016-03-19', homeScore: 3, awayScore: 1 },
// { matchDate: '2016-03-26', homeScore: 0, awayScore: 4 },
// { matchDate: '2016-04-02', homeScore: 1, awayScore: 0 }
// ]
//}
In the example
numMatches is defined as an
option, not as an
attribute. Therefore
numMatches is not part of the output, it is only used to generate the
matches array.
In the same example
seasonStart is defined as an
attribute, therefore it appears in the output, and can also be used in the generator function that creates the
matches array.
The convenience function
attrs simplifies the common case of specifying multiple attributes in a batch. Rewriting the
game example from above:
Factory.define('game')
.sequence('id')
.attrs({
is_over: false,
created_at: () => new Date(),
random_seed: () => Math.random(),
})
.attr('players', ['players'], (players) => {
/* etc. */
});
You can also define a callback function to be run after building an object:
Factory.define('coach')
.option('buildPlayer', false)
.sequence('id')
.attr('players', ['id', 'buildPlayer'], (id, buildPlayer) => {
if (buildPlayer) {
return [Factory.build('player', { coach_id: id })];
}
})
.after((coach, options) => {
if (options.buildPlayer) {
console.log('built player:', coach.players[0]);
}
});
Factory.build('coach', {}, { buildPlayer: true });
Multiple callbacks can be registered, and they will be executed in the order they are registered. The callbacks can manipulate the built object before it is returned to the callee.
If the callback doesn't return anything, rosie will return build object as final result. If the callback returns a value, rosie will use that as final result instead.
This is an advanced use case that you can probably happily ignore, but store this away in case you need it.
When you define a factory you can optionally provide a class definition, and anything built by the factory will be passed through the constructor of the provided class.
Specifically, the output of
.build is used as the input to the constructor function, so the returned object is an instance of the specified class:
class SimpleClass {
constructor(args) {
this.moops = 'correct';
this.args = args;
}
isMoopsCorrect() {
return this.moops;
}
}
testFactory = Factory.define('test', SimpleClass).attr('some_var', 4);
testInstance = testFactory.build({ stuff: 2 });
console.log(JSON.stringify(testInstance, {}, 2));
// Output:
// {
// "moops": "correct",
// "args": {
// "stuff": 2,
// "some_var": 4
// }
// }
console.log(testInstance.isMoopsCorrect());
// Output:
// correct
Mind. Blown.
To use Rosie in node, you'll need to import it first:
import { Factory } from 'rosie';
// or with `require`
const Factory = require('rosie').Factory;
You might also choose to use unregistered factories, as it fits better with node's module pattern:
// factories/game.js
import { Factory } from 'rosie';
export default new Factory().sequence('id').attr('is_over', false);
// etc
To use the unregistered
Game factory defined above:
import Game from './factories/game';
const game = Game.build({ is_over: true });
A tool like babel is currently required to use this syntax.
You can also extend an existing unregistered factory:
// factories/scored-game.js
import { Factory } from 'rosie';
import Game from './game';
export default new Factory().extend(Game).attrs({
score: 10,
});
As stated above the rosie factory signatures can be broken into factory definition and object creation.
Additionally factories can be defined and accessed via the Factory singleton, or they can be created and maintained by the callee.
Once you have an instance returned from a
Factory.define or a
new Factory() call, you do the actual of work of defining the objects. This is done using the methods below (note these are typically chained together as in the examples above):
factory_name) - Defines a factory by name. Return an instance of a Factory that you call
.attr,
.option,
.sequence, and
.after on the result to define the properties of this factory.
factory_name,
constructor) - Optionally pass a constuctor function, and the objects produced by
.build will be passed through the
constructor function.
Use this to define attributes of your objects
attribute_name,
default_value) -
attribute_name is required and is a string,
default_value is the value to use by default for the attribute
attribute_name,
generator_function) -
generator_function is called to generate the value of the attribute
attribute_name,
dependencies,
generator_function) -
dependencies is an array of strings, each string is the name of an attribute or option that is required by the
generator_function to generate the value of the attribute. This list of
dependencies will match the parameters that are passed to the
generator_function
Use this as a convenience function instead of calling
instance.attr multiple times
{attribute_1: value_1, attribute_2: value_2, ...}) -
attribute_i is a string,
value_i is either an object or generator function.
See
instance.attr above for details. Note: there is no way to specify dependencies using this method, so if you need that, you should use
instance.attr instead.
Use this to define options. Options do not appear in the generated object, but they can be used in a
generator_function that is used to configure an attribute or sequence that appears in the generated object. See the Programmatic Generation Of Attributes section for examples.
option_name,
default_value) -
option_name is required and is a string,
default_value is the value to use by default for the option
option_name,
generator_function) -
generator_function is called to generate the value of the option
option_name,
dependencies,
generator_function) -
dependencies is an array of strings, each string is the name of an option that is required by the
generator_function to generate the value of the option. This list of
dependencies will match the parameters that are passed to the
generator_function
Use this to define an auto incrementing sequence field in your object
sequence_name) - define a sequence called
sequence_name, set the start value to 1
sequence_name,
generator_function) -
generator_function is called to generate the value of the sequence. When the
generator_function is called the pre-incremented sequence number will be passed as the first parameter, followed by any dependencies that have been specified.
sequence_name,
dependencies,
generator_function) -
dependencies is an array of strings, each string is the name of an attribute or option that is required by the
generator_function to generate the value of the option. The value of each specified dependency will be passed as parameters 2..N to the
generator_function, noting again that the pre-incremented sequence number is passed as the first parameter.
callback) - register a
callback function that will be called at the end of the object build process. The
callback is invoked with two params: (
build_object,
object_options). See the Post Build Callback section for examples.
Returns an object that is generated by the named factory.
attributes and
options are optional parameters. The
factory_name is required when calling against the rosie Factory singleton.
factory_name,
attributes,
options) - when build is called against the rosie Factory singleton, the first param is the name of the factory to use to build the object. The second is an object containing attribute override key value pairs, and the third is a object containing option key value pairs
attributes,
options) - when build is called on a factory instance only the
attributes and
options objects are necessary
Identical to
.build except it returns an array of built objects.
size is required,
attributes and
options are optional
factory_name, size,
attributes,
options) - when buildList is called against the rosie Factory singleton, the first param is the name of the factory to use to build the object. The
attributes and
options behave the same as the call to
.build.
attributes,
options) - when buildList is called on a factory instance only the size,
attributes and
options objects are necessary (strictly speaking only the size is necessary)
You may find
resetAll useful when working with testing frameworks such as Jest. It resets any build state, such as sequences, to their original values:
import Factory from 'rosie';
beforeEach(() => {
Factory.resetAll();
});
Or call
reset on a specific factory:
import Game from './game';
beforeEach(() => {
Game.reset();
});
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
yarn install - requires NodeJS and yarn)
yarn test)
git commit -am 'Added some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Thanks to Daniel Morrison for the name and Jon Hoyt for inspiration and brainstorming the idea.
Used this library to stub my test data as js objects. We can define a factory with desired attributes and we can use it to generate the data. If you want to generate the js objects in a simpler way, this package opts for you.