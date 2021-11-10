rosbag

rosbag is a node.js & browser compatible module for reading rosbag binary data files.

Installation

npm install rosbag

or

yarn add rosbag

Then, depending on your environment, you can import {open} from 'rosbag' or require('rosbag') .

If you're not running your code in node.js or building for the browser using a package manager like webpack, you can import the script directly into the page:

< script src = "node_modules/rosbag/dist/web/index.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Quick start

The most common way to interact with a rosbag is to read data records for a specific set of topics. The rosbag format encodes type information for topics, and rosbag reads this type information and parses the data records into JavaScript objects and arrays.

Here is an example of reading messages from a rosbag in node.js:

const { open } = require ( 'rosbag' ); async function logMessagesFromFooBar ( ) { const bag = await open( '../path/to/ros.bag' ); await bag.readMessages({ topics : [ '/foo' , '/bar' ] }, (result) => { console .log(result.topic); console .log(result.message); }); } logMessagesFromFooBar();

API

Opening a new rosbag reader

function open ( fileOrPath: File | string ) => Promise < Bag >

Opening a new rosbag reader is done with the open function. In the browser the function takes a File instance which you will generally get from a file input element. In node.js the function takes a string which should be the full path to a rosbag file. Node.js will read the file off of the disk. The promise will reject if there is an issue opening the file or if the file format is invalid, otherwise it will resolve with an instance of a Bag .

Bag instance

class Bag { startTime : Time, endTime : Time, connections : { [number]: Connection }, chunkInfos : Array <ChunkInfo>, readMessages(options: BagOptions, cb : ( result: ReadResult ) => void ) => Promise < void > }

Consuming messages from the bag instance

bag.readMessages method returns a Promise<void> which resolves when the read operation is completed or rejects in the event of a read error. During the read operation individual ReadResult objects are passed to the callback supplied to the open function. The callback may be called multiple times on the same tick as multiple data records can be encoded within a single binary chunk read within the bag reader.

BagOptions

const bagOptions = { topics?: Array <string>, startTime?: Time, endTime? Time, decompress?: {| bz2?: ( buffer: Buffer, uncompressedByteLength: number ) => Buffer, lz4?: ( buffer: Buffer, uncompressedByteLength: number ) => Buffer, |}, noParse?: boolean, freeze?: boolean, }

All options are optional and used to filter down from the sometimes enormous and varied data records in a rosbag. One could omit all options & filter the messages in memory within the readMessages callback; however, due to the rosbag format optimizations can be made during reading & parsing which will yield significant performance and memory gains if you specify topics and/or date ranges ahead of time.

For ROS message definitions that contain a string field preceded by a #pragma rosbag_parse_json comment, rosbag will parse that string field into JSON. For example, the message definition below has a data field containing stringified JSON; rosbag will parse that string into JSON while reading messages from a bag instance.

string data

ReadResult

const readResult { topic : string, message : { [string]: any }, timestamp : Time data : Array <int8>, chunkOffset : number, totalChunks : number, }

Connection

class Connection { conn : number, topic : string, md5sum : string, messageDefinition : string, }

Time

ROS represents time with nanosecond granularity. In JavaScript, a ROS Time value is stored as an object containing sec and nsec fields. The TimeUtil module has various utility methods for comparison, arithmetic, and conversion to/from JavaScript Date objects.

interface TimeUtil { toDate(Time): Date , fromDate( Date ): Time, compare(left: Time, right : Time): number, isLessThan(left: Time, right : Time): boolean, isGreaterThan(left: Time, right : Time): boolean, areSame(left: Time, right : Time): boolean, add(left: Time, right : Time): Time, }

Supported platforms