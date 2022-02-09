ros3djs

3D Visualization Library for use with the ROS JavaScript Libraries

For full documentation, see the ROS wiki or check out some working demos.

JSDoc can be found on the Robot Web Tools website.

This project is released as part of the Robot Web Tools effort.

Usage

Pre-built files can be found in either ros3d.js or ros3d.min.js.

Alternatively, you can use the current release via the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)

Dependencies

ros3djs depends on:

EventEmitter2. The current supported version is 0.4.14. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)

three.js. The current supported version is r89. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)

THREE.ColladaLoader. The current supported version is r89. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full)

THREE.STLLoader. The current supported version is r89. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full)

(ROS)ColladaLoader. We support patched version of ColladaLoader to workaround ros-visualization/rviz#1045. This version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full)

roslibjs. The current supported version is 0.20.0. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)

Build

Grunt is used for building, including concatenating, minimizing, documenting, linting, and testing.

Install Grunt and its Dependencies

Ubuntu 14.04

Install Node.js and its package manager, NPM

sudo apt-get install nodejs nodejs-legacy npm

Install Grunt

sudo npm install -g grunt-cli

sudo rm -rf ~/.npm ~/tmp

Install the Grunt tasks specific to this project

cd /path/to/ros3djs/

npm install .

(Optional) To generate the documentation, you'll need to setup Java. Documentation generation is not required for patches.

echo "export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/default-java/jre" >> ~/.bashrc

source ~/.bashrc

Ubuntu 12.04

Install Node.js and its package manager, NPM

sudo apt-get install python-software-properties

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:chris-lea/node.js

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install nodejs phantomjs

Install Grunt

sudo npm install -g grunt-cli

sudo rm -rf ~/.npm ~/tmp

Install the Grunt tasks specific to this project

cd /path/to/ros3djs/

npm install .

(Optional) To generate the documentation, you'll need to setup Java. Documentation generation is not required for patches.

echo "export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/default-java/jre" >> ~/.bashrc

source ~/.bashrc

OS X

Install Node.js and its package manager, NPM

Go to Node.js Downloads

Download and install the Universal pkg file.

Install Grunt and the test runner Karma

sudo npm install -g grunt-cli karma

Install the Grunt tasks specific to this project

cd /path/to/ros3djs/

npm install .

Build with Grunt

Before proceeding, please confirm you have installed the dependencies above.

To run the build tasks:

cd /path/to/ros3djs/ grunt build

grunt build will concatenate and minimize the files under src and replace ros3d.js and ros3d.min.js in the build directory. It will also run the linter and test cases. This is what Travis CI runs when a Pull Request is submitted.

grunt dev will watch for any changes to any of the src/ files and automatically concatenate and minimize the files. This is ideal for those developing as you should only have to run grunt dev once.

grunt doc will rebuild all JSDoc for the project.

Testing

Utilizes mocha and chai for in browser testing.

To run tests simply open tests/index.html in a web browser

Examples

There are a variety of examples of the different things that can be done with ros3djs.

There are also some examples of how ros3djs can be used in different environments:

License

ros3djs is released with a BSD license. For full terms and conditions, see the LICENSE file.

Authors

See the AUTHORS.md file for a full list of contributors.