For full documentation, see the ROS wiki or check out some working demos.
JSDoc can be found on the Robot Web Tools website.
This project is released as part of the Robot Web Tools effort.
Pre-built files can be found in either ros3d.js or ros3d.min.js.
Alternatively, you can use the current release via the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)
ros3djs depends on:
EventEmitter2. The current supported version is 0.4.14. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)
three.js. The current supported version is r89. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)
THREE.ColladaLoader. The current supported version is r89. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full)
THREE.STLLoader. The current supported version is r89. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full)
(ROS)ColladaLoader. We support patched version of ColladaLoader to workaround ros-visualization/rviz#1045. This version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full)
roslibjs. The current supported version is 0.20.0. The current supported version can be found on the Robot Web Tools CDN: (full) | (min)
Grunt is used for building, including concatenating, minimizing, documenting, linting, and testing.
sudo apt-get install nodejs nodejs-legacy npm
sudo npm install -g grunt-cli
sudo rm -rf ~/.npm ~/tmp
cd /path/to/ros3djs/
npm install .
echo "export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/default-java/jre" >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
sudo apt-get install python-software-properties
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:chris-lea/node.js
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install nodejs phantomjs
sudo npm install -g grunt-cli
sudo rm -rf ~/.npm ~/tmp
cd /path/to/ros3djs/
npm install .
echo "export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/default-java/jre" >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
sudo npm install -g grunt-cli karma
cd /path/to/ros3djs/
npm install .
Before proceeding, please confirm you have installed the dependencies above.
To run the build tasks:
cd /path/to/ros3djs/
grunt build
grunt build will concatenate and minimize the files under src and replace ros3d.js and ros3d.min.js in the build directory. It will also run the linter and test cases. This is what Travis CI runs when a Pull Request is submitted.
grunt dev will watch for any changes to any of the src/ files and automatically concatenate and minimize the files. This is ideal for those developing as you should only have to run
grunt dev once.
grunt doc will rebuild all JSDoc for the project.
Utilizes mocha and chai for in browser testing.
To run tests simply open
tests/index.html in a web browser
There are a variety of examples of the different things that can be done with ros3djs.
There are also some examples of how ros3djs can be used in different environments:
ros3djs is released with a BSD license. For full terms and conditions, see the LICENSE file.
See the AUTHORS.md file for a full list of contributors.