openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ros2-web-bridge

by RobotWebTools
0.3.1 (see all)

Bridging your browser to the ROS 2.0

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

71

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

ros2-web-bridge Build StatusBuild statusnpmlicense

⚠️ Warning ⚠️

This package is not actively maintained. Please use the rosbridge_suite package instead for your ROS 2 websocket communication needs.

ros2-web-bridge vs rosbridge_suite

  • rosbridge_suite (or rosbridge_server) is recommended for communicating with ROS 2 over websockets. It is written in Python and is actively maintained by the ROS web working group.
  • ros2-web-bridge (this project) is an earlier attempt at enabling ROS 2 communication over websockets. It is written in JavaScript, and requires Node.js to be installed on your robot. It cannot be installed via rosdep or apt like a regular ROS package, and must be cloned and built locally.

Server Implementations of the rosbridge v2 Protocol

ros2-web-bridge, which leverages the rclnodejs client, provides a JSON interface to ROS 2 by adopting the rosbridge v2 protocol. The bridge can process commands through JSON tuneled over WebSockets.

ROS 2 support

The ros2-web-bridge SUPPORTS the latest ROS 2 stable release by default (currently Dashing Patch 2), please visit the relase channel to check out the information.

Any one who wants to run on the nightly build of ROS 2, please change the dependencies section of package.json file to install other version of rclnodejs.

Supported Clients

A client is a program that communicates with ros2-web-bridge using its JSON API. Clients include:

  • roslibjs - A JavaScript API, which communicates with ros2-web-bridge over WebSockets.

Install

  1. Prepare for ROS 2 Please reference the documentation to install ROS 2.
  2. Install Node.js You can install Node.js:
    • Download from Node.js offical website, and install it.
    • Use the Node Version Manager (nvm) to install it.
  3. Clone and install dependencies Note that a ROS 2 installation has to be sourced before installing dependencies.
    $ git clone https://github.com/RobotWebTools/ros2-web-bridge.git
$ cd ros2-web-bridge
$ source /opt/ros/$DISTRO/setup.sh  # or a source installation
$ npm install

Run Examples

  1. Make sure to source a ROS 2 installation, e.g.:
    $ source /opt/ros/$DISTRO/setup.sh  # or a source installation
  2. Start ros2-web-bridge module:
    $ node bin/rosbridge.js
    If you want to start in client mode (i.e. connecting the bridge to an existing websocket server), do this instead:
    $ node bin/rosbridge.js --address ws://<address>:<port>
  3. Start the express server:
    $ cd examples && node index.js
  4. Open your browser, and navigate to URL: http://localhost:3000/html/publisher.html

Not supported op

Some experimental operations defined by rosbridge v2.0 protocol specification are not supported by ros2-web-bridge now, please check out the list:

and the authentication

Compability with rosbridge v2.0 protocol

We are trying to obey the rosbridge v2 protocol, but there are still some operation commands which can not follow the spec. The table below lists the differences:

opreationsrosbridge v2.0 protocol specros2-web-bridge implementation
publishIf the msg is a subset of the type of the topic, then a warning status message is sent and the unspecified fields are filled in with defaults.If the subset of the msg is unspecified, then an error status message is sent and this message is dropped.
subscribeThe type of the topic is optional.The type of the topic must be offered.

If you use roslibjs as the client running in the browser, please reference the code snippet below:

  • Subscribe to a topic.

    // Define a topic with its type.
var example = new ROSLIB.Topic({
  ros : ros,
  name : '/example_topic',
  messageType : 'std_msgs/String'
});

// Subscribe to a topic.
example.subscribe(function(message) {
  console.log(`Receive message: ${message}`);
});

Contributing

If you want to contribute code to this project, first you need to fork the project. The next step is to send a pull request (PR) for review. The PR will be reviewed by the project team members. Once you have gained "Look Good To Me (LGTM)", the project maintainers will merge the PR.

License

This project abides by Apache License 2.0.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
MakinJa1 Rating0 Reviews
October 19, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial