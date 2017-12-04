rorybot: Catch content style guide violations

rorybot finds style errors by comparing input text against a set of incorrect terms in the retext-shopify repo. rorybot explains why your word choices are incorrect according to the Shopify content and documentation style guides (for example, "avoid anthropomorphism"), and suggests alternatives.

You can run rorybot from the command line, or install plugins for the text editors Atom and Sublime Text that check your text as you type.

Installing

Make sure you have node.js installed. Open a Terminal window. Run $ npm install rorybot --global to install rorybot, which will also install retext-shopify as a module within rorybot.

Using the Atom linter

Install rorybot, then see the readme for linter-rorybot.

Using the Sublime Text linter

Install rorybot, then see the readme for sublimelinter-rorybot.

Using the command line

You can run rorybot from the command line for extra functionality.

Check a specific file

Say example.md contains the following text:

Login to the Shopify Manual to customise the Shopify point of sale application.

Run rorybot on example.md :

$ rorybot example.md

This yields:

example.md 1:1-1:6 warning `Login to` violates Shopify style: 'login is a noun, not a verb.' Use `Log into`. login-to 1:14-1:21 warning `Shopify Manual` violates Shopify style: 'incorrect branded name.' Use `Shopify Help Center`. help-centre 1:32-1:41 warning `customise` violates Shopify style: 'write with American spelling.' Use `customize`. customise 1:57-1:64 warning `Shopify point of sale` violates Shopify style: 'incorrect branded name.' Use `Shopify POS`. Shopify-point of sale ⚠ 4 warnings

You can run rorybot on any text file type, including Ruby.

Check a directory

When no input files are given to rorybot, it searches for markdown and text files in the current directory.

If you want to search other types of files, you can use wildcards to create your rorybot command.

To search all Ruby files within your current directory, for example, run:

$ rorybot *.rb

Write rorybot messages to a file

If you want to write the results of a rorybot check to a file, use the tee command.

$ rorybot *.rb | tee output.txt

Check a string

If you want to check a string within your terminal:

$ echo "Login to the Shopify Manual to customise colours in the Shopify point of sale application." | rorybot

Help

Run $ rorybot --help for more information. You can also check out Titus Wormer's original alex.js application for info about the API, which we haven't looked into yet.

Contributing

Adding rules

See the readme in retext-shopify.

Making changes to rorybot

Create an issue or pull request in this repo.

Making changes to the Atom linter

See the readme for linter-rorybot.

Making changes to the Sublime Text linter

See the readme for sublimelinter-rorybot.