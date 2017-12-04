rorybot finds style errors by comparing input text against a set of incorrect terms in the retext-shopify repo. rorybot explains why your word choices are incorrect according to the Shopify content and documentation style guides (for example, "avoid anthropomorphism"), and suggests alternatives.
You can run rorybot from the command line, or install plugins for the text editors Atom and Sublime Text that check your text as you type.
$ npm install rorybot --global to install rorybot, which will also install retext-shopify as a module within rorybot.
Install rorybot, then see the readme for linter-rorybot.
Install rorybot, then see the readme for sublimelinter-rorybot.
You can run rorybot from the command line for extra functionality.
Say
example.md contains the following text:
Login to the Shopify Manual to customise the Shopify point of sale application.
Run rorybot on
example.md:
$ rorybot example.md
This yields:
example.md
1:1-1:6 warning `Login to` violates Shopify style: 'login is a noun, not a verb.' Use `Log into`. login-to
1:14-1:21 warning `Shopify Manual` violates Shopify style: 'incorrect branded name.' Use `Shopify Help Center`. help-centre
1:32-1:41 warning `customise` violates Shopify style: 'write with American spelling.' Use `customize`. customise
1:57-1:64 warning `Shopify point of sale` violates Shopify style: 'incorrect branded name.' Use `Shopify POS`. Shopify-point of sale
⚠ 4 warnings
You can run rorybot on any text file type, including Ruby.
When no input files are given to rorybot, it searches for markdown and text files in the current directory.
If you want to search other types of files, you can use wildcards to create your rorybot command.
To search all Ruby files within your current directory, for example, run:
$ rorybot *.rb
If you want to write the results of a rorybot check to a file, use the
tee command.
$ rorybot *.rb | tee output.txt
If you want to check a string within your terminal:
$ echo "Login to the Shopify Manual to customise colours in the Shopify point of sale application." | rorybot
Run
$ rorybot --help for more information. You can also check out Titus Wormer's original alex.js application for info about the API, which we haven't looked into yet.
See the readme in retext-shopify.
Create an issue or pull request in this repo.
See the readme for linter-rorybot.
See the readme for sublimelinter-rorybot.