This module implements a single data type, RopeSequence , which is a persistent sequence type implemented as a loosely-balanced rope. It supports appending, prepending, and slicing without doing a full copy. Random access is somewhat more expensive than in an array (logarithmic, with some overhead), but should still be relatively fast.

Licensed under the MIT license.

class RopeSequence<T>

static from (?union<[T], RopeSequence<T>>) → RopeSequence<T>

Create a rope representing the given array, or return the rope itself if a rope was given.

static empty : RopeSequence<T>

The empty rope.

length : number

The length of the rope.

append (union<[T], RopeSequence<T>>) → RopeSequence<T>

Append an array or other rope to this one, returning a new rope.

prepend (union<[T], RopeSequence<T>>) → RopeSequence<T>

Prepend an array or other rope to this one, returning a new rope.

slice (from: ?number = 0, to: ?number = this.length) → RopeSequence<T>

Create a rope repesenting a sub-sequence of this rope.

get (index: number) → T

Retrieve the element at the given position from this rope.

forEach (f: fn(element: T, index: number) → ?bool, from: ?number, to: ?number)

Call the given function for each element between the given indices. This tends to be more efficient than looping over the indices and calling get , because it doesn't have to descend the tree for every element.

to may be less then from , in which case the iteration will happen in reverse (starting at index from - 1 , down to index to .

The iteration function may return false to abort iteration early.

map (f: fn(element: T, index: number) → U, from: ?number, to: ?number) → [U]

Map the given functions over the elements of the rope, producing a flat array.

flatten () → [T]

Return the content of this rope as an array.