Roots is a fast, simple, and customizable static site compiler.

⚠️ WARNING: Roots is currently in maintenance mode. It's not under active development and no new features will be added. The team behind roots is now working on spike, which has already matched and superseded roots' capabilities. We'd encourage you to check it out if you're starting a new project!

Why should you care?

If you make a lot of websites, or perhaps even make websites as a profession, there's no doubt that you will want to be very efficient at making websites, and on top of that you'll probably want to have the websites you make be very fast, cheap to host, and simple to build and optimize. If this is the case for you, my friend, you have come to the right place - roots is what you are looking for.

Roots is a tool for web developers to build static sites very quickly. Now, this doesn't mean that it's reserved only for websites without a server -- roots is also set up to be able to work very smoothly with client-side mv* frameworks like backbone or angular, and compliments them very well.

Roots is completely transparent, and is behind many large websites in production. It is sponsored heavily by carrot creative, has been under active development for almost 2 years, and is very actively maintained and developed to this day. In short, you can rely on roots.

Roots is certainly not the only static site compiler out there. But in our opinion, it's the most powerful and easiest to use. Give it a shot and see for yourself!

Installation

npm install roots -g - if you get an EACCES error, check here

Usage

See the docs for more info. You can also find a number of tutorial videos here.

Support

You can get support for and talk about roots in our gitter chatroom. Community, yay!

License & Contributing