Little helper to make node.js
require relative to your project root
When working on a node.js project with subfolders you might find it difficult to remember the correct relative path to include a common module or library which is not published on npm.
Using this module you just need to remember your own project directory structure and make all
require absolute to the project root directory
npm install rootpath
BEFORE
// from $HOME_PROJECT/lib/math/
var myLib = require('../myLibrary');
var myUtils = require('../../utils/myUtils');
var myTest = require('../../test/myTest');
AFTER
// from $HOME_PROJECT/lib/math/
require('rootpath')();
var myLib = require('lib/myLibrary');
var myUtils = require('utils/myUtils');
var myTest = require('test/myTest');
Forks and pull requests are welcome. There is always a better way of achieving a goal. This project will benefit from the contribution of the community.
npm test
MIT