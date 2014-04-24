openbase logo
roo

rootpath

by Fabrizio Moscon
0.1.2 (see all)

Little helper to make node.js require relative to your project root

Readme

rootpath

Little helper to make node.js require relative to your project root

When working on a node.js project with subfolders you might find it difficult to remember the correct relative path to include a common module or library which is not published on npm. Using this module you just need to remember your own project directory structure and make all require absolute to the project root directory

install

npm install rootpath

BEFORE

// from $HOME_PROJECT/lib/math/
var myLib = require('../myLibrary');
var myUtils = require('../../utils/myUtils');
var myTest = require('../../test/myTest');

AFTER

// from $HOME_PROJECT/lib/math/

require('rootpath')();

var myLib = require('lib/myLibrary');
var myUtils = require('utils/myUtils');
var myTest = require('test/myTest');

improvements

Forks and pull requests are welcome. There is always a better way of achieving a goal. This project will benefit from the contribution of the community.

test

npm test

license

MIT

