Demo only

This repository is a demo projection for the HTML editor roosterjs. It shows how to build user interface on top of roosterjs based on React.

The repository is not actively maintained. To build your UI with rooserjs, we recommend building with your own code rather than directly importing code from this repository.

Thanks for using roosterjs.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.