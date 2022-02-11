Rooster

Rooster is a framework-independent JavaScript rich-text editor neatly nested inside one HTML <div> element. Editing operations performed by end users are handled in simple ways to generate the final HTML.

To view the sample site, please click the link below:

RoosterJs Sample Site.

Upgrade from RoosterJs 7.*

Please see here.

Features

Packages

Rooster contains 6 packages.

roosterjs: A facade of all Rooster code for those who want a quick start. Use the createEditor() function in roosterjs to create an editor with default configurations. roosterjs-editor-core: Defines the core editor and plugin infrastructure. Use roosterjs-editor-core instead of roosterjs to build and customize your own editor. roosterjs-editor-api: Defines APIs for editor operations. Use these APIs to modify content and formatting in the editor you built using roosterjs-editor-core . roosterjs-editor-dom: Defines APIs for DOM operations. Use roosterjs-editor-api instead unless you want to access DOM API directly. roosterjs-editor-plugins: Defines basic plugins for common features. Examples: making hyperlinks, pasting HTML content, inserting inline images. roosterjs-editor-types: Defines public interfaces and enumerations.

APIs

Rooster provides DOM level APIs (in roosterjs-editor-dom ), core APIs (in roosterjs-editor-core ), and formatting APIs (in roosterjs-editor-api ) to perform editing operations.

roosterjs-editor-dom provides several levels of DOM operations:

Perform basic DOM operations such as wrap() , unwrap() , ...

, , ... Wrap a given DOM node with InlineElement or BlockElement and perform operations with DOM Walker API.

or and perform operations with DOM Walker API. Perform DOM operations on a given scope using scopers.

Travel among InlineElements and BlockElements with scope using ContentTraverser API.

roosterjs-editor-core provides APIs for editor core. Editor class will call such APIs to perform basic editor operations. These APIs are overridable by specifying API overrides in Editor options when creating the editor.

roosterjs-editor-api provides APIs for scenario-based operations triggered by user interaction.

Plugins

Rooster supports plugins. You can use built-in plugins or build your own. Plugins call APIs to communicate with the editor. When an operation is performed by the user or when content is changed by code, the editor will trigger events for the plugins to handle.

Here's a sample plugin which will show a dialog containing "Hello Rooster" when an "a" is typed in the editor:

class HelloRooster implements EditorPlugin { getName() { return 'HelloRooster' ; } initialize(editor: IEditor) {} dispose() {} onPluginEvent(e: PluginEvent) { if (e.eventType == PluginEventType.KeyPress && e.rawEvent.which == 65 ) { alert( 'Hello Rooster' ); } } }

Installation

Install via NPM or Yarn:

yarn add roosterjs

or

npm install roosterjs --save

You can also install sub packages separately:

yarn add roosterjs-editor-core

yarn add roosterjs-editor-api

...

or

npm install roosterjs-editor-core --save

npm install roosterjs-editor-api --save

...

In order to run the code below, you may also need to install webpack:

yarn add webpack -g

or

npm install webpack -g

Usage

A quick start

Create editor.htm contains a DIV with some styles, and a reference to a .js file:

< html > < body > < div id = "editorDiv" style = "width: 500px; height: 300px; overflow: auto; border: solid 1px black" > </ div > < script src = "editor.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Create source.js to import roosterjs and create an editor:

var roosterjs = require ( 'roosterjs' ); var editorDiv = document .getElementById( 'editorDiv' ); var editor = roosterjs.createEditor(editorDiv); editor.setContent( 'Welcome to <b>RoosterJs</b>!' );

Compile the javascript file using webpack:

webpack source.js editor.js

Navigate to editor.htm, you will see a editor shown in the page.

Add some format buttons

Add some buttons into editor.htm :

< html > < body > < div id = "editorDiv" style = "width: 500px; height: 300px; overflow: auto; border: solid 1px black" > </ div > < button id = "buttonB" > B </ button > < button id = "buttonI" > I </ button > < button id = "buttonU" > U </ button > < script src = "editor.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Add code to source.js to handle click event of the buttons:

var roosterjs = require ( 'roosterjs' ); var editorDiv = document .getElementById( 'editorDiv' ); var editor = roosterjs.createEditor(editorDiv); editor.setContent( 'Welcome to <b>RoosterJs</b>!' ); document .getElementById( 'buttonB' ).addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { roosterjs.toggleBold(editor); }); document .getElementById( 'buttonI' ).addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { roosterjs.toggleItalic(editor); }); document .getElementById( 'buttonU' ).addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { roosterjs.toggleUnderline(editor); });

Compile the javascript file using webpack:

webpack source.js editor.js

Navigate to editor.htm, you will see buttons with bold, italic, underline actions in the page.

Sample code

To build the sample site code yourself, follow these instructions:

Get dependencies using yarn or npm: yarn or npm install Build the source code, and start the sample editor: yarn start or npm start

Debugging

There are two options for debugging:

Debugging from VSCode Ensure the sample editor is running

Set the breakpoints within VSCode

Select "Debug app in Chrome" from the VSCode debugging configuration dropdown



Run the scenario that needs to be debugged Debugging directly from the development tools within the web browser The directions for how to do this are specific to each web browser. By opening the developer tools for the web browser that Rooster is running on, you will be able to set breakpoints in the code and debug accordingly.

Running tests

There are two ways that tests can be run:

Run all tests or a single test from VSCode

(Skip if running all tests) Ensure the file that you want to test is selected (ie: toggleBold.ts or toggleBoldTest.ts)

Select "Test all files" or "Test current file" from the VSCode debugging configuration dropdown Run all tests from command line yarn test

Dependencies

As a NodeJs package, RoosterJs has dependencies for runtime (specified in package.json under each sub packages in "dependencies" section) and dependencies for build time (specified in package.json under root path in "devDependencies" section).

For runtime dependencies, there are two parts:

Internal dependencies (a RoosterJs package depends on other RoosterJs packages)

External dependencies (RoosterJs depends on other NPM packages)

Currently we have very few external dependencies. Before adding any new dependency, we need to check:

What's the value of the new dependency and the code using the dependency bring into roosterjs? If we add a new dependency and create our new API to just call into the dependency, that new API doesn't actually bring too much value, and people who uses roosterjs in their project can do this themselves in their code, and we should not add such dependency to people who don't really need it. What's the dependency tree of the dependency? If we introduce a new dependency which has a deep dependency tree, we need to be careful since it means we are actually adding a lot of new dependencies and our code size may be increased a lot. How much functionalities do we need from the dependency? If the dependency provides a lot of functionalities but we actually only need a small piece of them, we may need to consider other solutions, such as find another smaller one, or do it ourselves. What's the license of the dependency? A dependency package under MIT license is good to be used for RoosterJs. For other licenses, we need to review and see if we can take it as a dependency.

If you still feel a new dependency is required after checking these 3 questions, we can review it and finally decide whether we should add the new dependency.

For build time dependencies, it is more flexable to add new dependencies since it won't increase runtime code size or dependencies.

More documentation

We are still working on more documentation in roosterjs wiki and API reference.

License - MIT

License Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the MIT License.