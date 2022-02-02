Roosevelt is a web application development framework based on Express that aims to be the easiest web framework on the Node.js stack to learn and use.
Some notable features:
Note: this is documentation for the current version of Roosevelt. If you need API documentation for a previous version of Roosevelt, look here.
First you will need to install Node.js. Both the current and LTS version of Node.js are supported. It is recommended that you install using a Node.js version manager like nvm rather than the official installer, as a version manager will allow you to switch between multiple versions of Node.js easily.
Some important caveats to note:
Once you have a sane development environment, you can proceed with the standard install procedure below.
The Roosevelt app generator is a command line script based on Yeoman that can create a sample Roosevelt app for you.
To use it, simply run the following command:
npx mkroosevelt
Then follow the prompts.
You can also optionally install the app generator to your system if you like so that it doesn't need to be refetched from npm each time you want to create a new app. To do that, first globally install Yeoman and the Yeoman-based Roosevelt app generator:
npm i -g yo generator-roosevelt
Then create a Roosevelt app using the Roosevelt app generator:
yo roosevelt
Then follow the prompts.
After creating your app,
cd to your app's directory and install dependencies:
npm i
Run in development mode:
npm run d
Or run in production mode:
npm run p
It is also possible to create a Roosevelt app without using the app generator. This will result in a more minimalist default configuration (e.g. no CSS or JS preprocessors enabled by default).
To do that:
First create a new folder and
cd into it.
Then
npm i roosevelt. This will create a
node_modules folder with Roosevelt and its bare minimum dependencies.
Create a file named
app.js.
Put this code in
app.js:
require('roosevelt')({
'generateFolderStructure': true
}).startServer()
Then
node app.js. If the
generateFolderStructure parameter is set to true like the above code example, an entire Roosevelt app with bare minimum viability will be created and the server will be started. See below for more information about parameter configuration.
Roosevelt apps created with the app generator come with the following notable npm scripts prepopulated in package.json:
npm run production: Runs the app in production mode.
npm run prod
npm run p
npm start
nodemon app.js --production-mode
npm run development: Runs the app in development mode.
npm run dev
npm run d
nodemon app.js --development-mode
npm run production-proxy: Runs the app in production mode, but with
localhostOnly set to true and
hostPublic set to false. This mode will make it so your app only listens to requests coming from localhost and does not serve anything in the public folder. This mode is useful when you want to host your app behind a reverse proxy from a web server like Apache or nginx and is considered a best practice for Node.js deployments.
npm run prodproxy
npm run x
nodemon app.js --production-proxy
npm run config-audit: Scans current
rooseveltConfig and
scripts in
package.json and warns about any parameters or npm scripts that don't match the current Roosevelt API:
npm run a
node ./node_modules/roosevelt/lib/scripts/configAuditor.js
npm i as well.
node app.js --production-mode: Runs the app in production mode.
--prod
-p
node app.js --development-mode: Runs the app in development mode.
--dev
-d
node app.js --production-proxy-mode: Runs the app in production mode, but with
localhostOnly set to true and
hostPublic set to false. This mode will make it so your app only listens to requests coming from localhost and does not serve anything in the public folder. This mode is useful when you want to host your app behind a reverse proxy from a web server like Apache or nginx and is considered a best practice for Node.js deployments.
--prodproxy
-x
node app.js --cores <m>: Configures how many CPUs your app will run on.
<m> can be either a number representing the desired cores, or you can supply
max to use all available CPUs.
1.
-c
node app.js --enable-validator: Forces the HTML validator to be enabled.
--html-validator
-h
node app.js --disable-validator: Forces the HTML validator to be disabled.
--raw
-r
The npm scripts can be combined with the command line flags.
For example, running
npm run d -- -r will run your app in development mode and force the HTML validator to be disabled.
The following is a list of environment variables that Roosevelt listens for.
NODE_ENV:
production to force the app into production mode.
development to force the app into development mode.
NODE_PORT: Default HTTP port to run your app on.
HTTP_PORT: Default HTTP port to run your app on. Takes precedence over
NODE_PORT.
HTTPS_PORT: Default HTTPS port to run your app on.
Environment variable precedence:
You can override the default command line flags and environment variables by providing a schema from source-configs with a 'rooseveltConfig' section. For instance, to set the number of cores from the command line with '--num-cores' or '-n' instead of '--cores' or '-c', you could write:
const schema = {
rooseveltConfig: {
cores: {
commandLineArg: ['--num-cores', '-n'],
envVar: ['NUM_CORES']
}
}
}
require('roosevelt')({
'generateFolderStructure': true
}, schema).startServer()
Note that this also adds an environment variable.
This will override the default for any recognized Roosevelt parameter.
app.js: Entry point to your application. Feel free to rename this, but make sure to update
package.json's reference to it.
mvc: Folder for models, views, and controllers. All configurable via parameters (see below).
controllers: Folder for controller files.
models: Folder for model files.
views: Folder for view files.
node_modules: A standard folder created by Node.js where all modules your app depends on (such as Roosevelt) are installed to. This folder is created when installing dependencies using the
npm i command.
package.json: A file common to most Node.js apps for configuring your app.
public: All contents within this folder will be exposed as static files.
statics: Folder for source CSS, image, JS, and other static files. By default some of the contents of this folder are symlinked to from
public, which you can configure (see below).
css: Folder for source CSS files.
images: Folder for source image files.
js: Folder for source JS files.
.gitignore: A standard file which contains a list of files and folders to ignore if your project is in a git repo. Delete it if you're not using git.
The default
.gitignore file contains many common important things to ignore, however you may need to tweak it to your liking before committing a fresh Roosevelt app to your git repo.
Some notable things ignored by default and why:
public: It's recommended that you don't create files in this folder manually, but instead use the
statics parameter detailed below to expose folders in your
statics directory to
public via auto-generated symlinks.
node_modules: This folder is created when installing dependencies using the
npm i step to set up your app. Since some modules you might include later in your app can be platform-specific and are compiled for your OS during the install step, it's generally not recommended to commit the
node_modules folder to git.
Roosevelt is designed to have a minimal amount of boilerplate so you can spend less time focused on configuration and more time writing your app. All parameters are optional. As such, by default, all that's in app.js is this:
require('roosevelt')().startServer()
Roosevelt will determine your app's name by examining
"name" in
package.json. If none is provided, it will use
Roosevelt Express instead.
There are multiple ways to pass a configuration to Roosevelt:
A
rooseveltConfig.json file located in the root directory of your app.
Via package.json under
"rooseveltConfig".
Programmatically via Roosevelt's constructor like so:
require('roosevelt')({
paramName: 'paramValue',
param2: 'value2',
etc: 'etc'
}).startServer();
package.json or
rooseveltConfig.json such as event handlers.
In addition, all parameters support template literal style variable syntax that you can use to refer to other Roosevelt parameters. For example:
{
"port": 4000,
"https": {
"port": "${port + 1}"
},
"css": {
"sourcePath": "css",
"output": ".build/${css.sourcePath}"
}
}
Resolves to:
{
"port": 4000,
"https": {
"port": 4001
},
"css": {
"sourcePath": "css",
"output": ".build/css"
}
}
port: The HTTP port your app will run on.
43711.
mode: Decides whether your app starts in production mode or development mode by default.
production.
enableCLIFlags: Enables parsing of command line flags. Disable this if you want to handle
argv yourself or if you don't want Roosevelt to listen to the command line flags it listens for by default.
true.
generateFolderStructure: When enabled Roosevelt will generate user specified directories (e.g. MVC parameters and statics parameters).
Default: [Boolean]
false.
true in apps generated with generator-roosevelt.
This parameter is useful in scenarios when you want to create a Roosevelt app entirely from nothing (without using generator-roosevelt). See create a Roosevelt app manually for an example.
appDir: Root directory of your application.
package.json is located.
localhostOnly: Listen only to requests coming from localhost in production mode. This is useful in environments where it is expected that HTTP requests to your app will be proxied through a more traditional web server like Apache or nginx.
true.
logging: Parameters to pass to roosevelt-logger. See roosevelt-logger parameters documentation for configuration options.
Default: [Object]
{
"methods": {
"http": true,
"info": true,
"warn": true,
"error": true,
"verbose": false
}
}
minify: Enables HTML and CSS minification.
Default: [Boolean]
true.
Note: Automatically disabled during development mode.
htmlValidator: Parameters to send to express-html-validator:
enable: [Boolean] Enables or disables the built-in HTML validator.
exceptions: A set of params that can be used to prevent validation in certain scenarios:
header [String]: A custom header that when set will disable the validator on a per request basis.
'Partial'.
modelValue [String]: An entry in your data model passed along with a
res.render that when set will disable validation on the rendered HTML.
'_disableValidator'.
validatorConfig [Object]: html-validate configuration that determines what errors the validator looks for.
Note: The full list of available validator rules can be found here.
Note: This configuration can also be set by a
.htmlValidate.json file placed in your app root directory.
Default: [Object]
{
"enable": true,
"exceptions": {
"requestHeader": "Partial",
"modelValue": "_disableValidator"
},
"validatorConfig": {}
}
bodyParser: Parameters to supply to the body-parser module.
urlEncoded: [Object] Parameters to supply to body-parser.urlencoded.
json: [Object] Parameters to supply to body-parser.json.
Default: [Object]
{
"urlEncoded": {
"extended": true
},
"json": {}
}
formidable: Parameters to pass to formidable using formidable's API for multipart form processing. Access files uploaded in your controllers by examining the
req.files object. Roosevelt will remove any files uploaded to the upload directory when the request ends automatically. To keep any, be sure to move them before the request ends.
Default: [Object]
{
"multiples": true
}
To disable multipart forms entirely, set
formidable to
false.
helmet: Parameters to pass to the helmet module.
toobusy: Parameters to pass to the node-toobusy module.
maxLagPerRequest: [Number] Maximum amount of time (in milliseconds) a given request is allowed to take before being interrupted with a 503 error.
lagCheckInterval: [Number] Interval (in milliseconds) for checking event loop lag in milliseconds.
Default: [Object]
{
"maxLagPerRequest": 70,
"lagCheckInterval": 500
}
checkDependencies: Whether or not to warn if dependencies are out of date.
true.
cores: By default, Roosevelt will run on 1 CPU, but you can change the number of cores that the app will run on with this parameter.
Default: [Number]
1.
To use all available cores, set this value to
max.
shutdownTimeout: Maximum amount of time in milliseconds given to Roosevelt to gracefully shut itself down when sent the kill signal.
30000 (30 seconds).
https: [Object] Run a HTTPS server using Roosevelt.
Object members:
enable: Enable a HTTPS server.
false.
force: Disallow unencrypted HTTP and route all traffic through HTTPS.
false.
port: The port your app will run a HTTPS server on.
43733.
authInfoPath: [Object] Specify either the paths where the server certificate files can be found or set the appropriate parameters to be a PKCS#12-formatted string or certificate or key strings.
Default:
undefined.
Object members:
p12: [Object] Parameter used when the server certificate/key is in PKCS#12 format.
Object members:
p12Path: [String] Either the path to a PKCS#12-formatted file (e.g. a .p12 or .pfx file) or a PKCS#12-formatted string or buffer (e.g. the result of reading in the contents of a .p12 file).
Default:
undefined.
authCertAndKey: [Object] Parameter used when the server certificate and key are in separate PEM-encoded files.
Object members:
cert: [String] Either the path to a PEM-encoded certificate file (e.g. .crt, .cer, etc.) or a PEM-encoded certificate string.
Default:
undefined.
key: [String] Either the path to a PEM-encoded key file (e.g. .crt, .cer, etc.) or a PEM-encoded key string for the certificate given in
cert.
undefined.
passphrase: [String] Shared passphrase used for a single private key and/or a P12.
Default:
undefined.
caCert: [String] Either the path to a PEM-encoded Certificate Authority root certificate or certificate chain or a PEM-encoded Certificate Authority root certificate or certificate chain string. This certificate (chain) will be used to verify client certificates presented to the server. It is only needed if
requestCert and
rejectUnauthorized are both set to
true and the client certificates are not signed by a Certificate Authority in the default publicly trusted list of CAs curated by Mozilla.
Default:
undefined.
requestCert: [Boolean] Set whether to request a certificate from the client attempting to connect to the server to verify the client's identity.
Default:
undefined.
rejectUnauthorized: [Boolean] Set whether to reject connections from clients that do no present a valid certificate to the server. (Ignored if
requestCert is set to
false.)
undefined.
Default: [Object]
{}.
modelsPath: Relative path on filesystem to where your model files are located.
"mvc/models".
viewsPath: Relative path on filesystem to where your view files are located.
"mvc/views".
viewEngine: What templating engine to use, formatted as [String]
"fileExtension: nodeModule".
Default: [String]
"none".
Will be set to
"html: teddy" in apps generated with generator-roosevelt.
Also by default when using the generator, the module teddy is marked as a dependency in
package.json.
To use multiple templating systems, supply an array of engines to use in the same string format. Each engine you use must also be marked as a dependency in your app's
package.json. Whichever engine you supply first with this parameter will be considered the default.
Example configuration using multiple templating systems: [Object]
```json
{
"viewEngine": [
"html: teddy",
"php: php",
"ejs: ejs"
]
}
```
controllersPath: Relative path on filesystem to where your controller files are located.
"mvc/controllers".
errorPages: Relative path on filesystem to where your various error page controller files are located. If you do not supply them, Roosevelt will use its default ones instead:
notFound: Your 404 Not Found error page.
"404.js".
internalServerError: Your Internal Server Error error page.
"5xx.js".
serviceUnavailable: Your 503 Service Unavailable error page.
"503.js".
routePrefix: [String] A prefix prepended to your application's routes. Applies to all routes and static files.
Example: When set to
"foo" a route bound to
/ will be instead be bound to
/foo/.
Note: This prefix is exposed via the
routePrefix Express variable which should be used for resolving the absolute paths to statics programmatically.
/images/teddy.jpg can be resolved in a prefix-agnostic way via
`${app.get('routePrefix')/images/teddy.jpg}`.
Default:
null.
staticsRoot: Relative path on filesystem to where your source static assets are located. By default this folder will not be made public, but is instead meant to store unprocessed or uncompressed source assets that will later be preprocessed and exposed in
public.
"statics".
htmlMinifier: How you want Roosevelt to minify your HTML:
enable: [Boolean] Whether or not to minify HTML.
minify param.
Note: Minification is automatically disabled in development mode.
exceptionRoutes: [Array] List of controller routes that will skip minification entirely. Set to
false to minify all URLs.
options: [Object] Parameters to supply to html-minifier's API.
Default: [Object]
{
"enable": true,
"exceptionRoutes": false,
"options": {
"removeComments": true,
"collapseWhitespace": true,
"collapseBooleanAttributes": true,
"removeAttributeQuotes": true,
"removeEmptyAttributes": true
}
}
css: [Object] How you want Roosevelt to configure your CSS preprocessor:
sourcePath: Subdirectory within
staticsRoot where your CSS files are located. By default this folder will not be made public, but is instead meant to store unminified CSS source files which will be minified and written to the
public folder when the app is started.
compiler: [Object] Which CSS preprocessor (if any) to use.
enable: [Boolean] Whether or not to use a preprocessor.
module: [String] Node module name of the CSS preprocessor you wish to use.
options: [Object] Parameters to send to the CSS preprocessor if it accepts any.
minifier: [Object] Params pertaining to CSS minifcation.
enable: [Boolean] Whether or not to minify CSS.
Note: Can also be disabled by the
minify param.
options: [Object] Parameters to pass to the CSS minifier clean-css, a list of which can be found in the clean-css docs.
allowlist: Array of CSS files to allowlist for compiling. Leave undefined to compile all files. Supply a
: character after each file name to delimit an alternate file path and/or file name for the minified file.
example.less:example.min.css (compiles
example.less into
example.min.css).
output: Subdirectory within
publicFolder where compiled CSS files will be written to.
versionFile: If enabled, Roosevelt will create a CSS file which declares a CSS variable containing your app's version number from
package.json. Enable this option by supplying an object with the member variables
fileName and
varName. Versioning your static files is useful for resetting your users' browser cache when you release a new version of your app.
Default:
null.
Example usage (with LESS): [Object]
{
"fileName": "_version.less",
"varName": "appVersion"
}
Assuming the default Roosevelt configuration otherwise, this will result in a file
statics/css/_version.less with the following content:
/* do not edit; generated automatically by Roosevelt */ @appVersion: '0.1.0';
Some things to note:
If there is already a file there with that name, this will overwrite it, so be careful!
It's generally a good idea to add this file to
.gitignore, since it is a build artifact.
Default: [Object]
{
"sourcePath": "css",
"compiler": {
"enable" : false,
"module": "less",
"options": {}
},
"minifier": {
"enable": true,
"options": {}
},
"allowlist": null,
"output": "css",
"versionFile": null
}
js: [Object] How you want Roosevelt to handle module bundling and minifying your frontend JS:
sourcePath: Subdirectory within
staticsRoot where your JS files are located. By default this folder will not be made public, but is instead meant to store unminified JS source files which will be minified and written to the
public folder when the app is started.
webpack: Parameters related to bundling JS with Webpack:
enable: Enable Webpack bundling.
bundles: [Array] Declare one or more Webpack configurations to bundle JS with.
env: [String] Bundle only in
dev or
prod mode. Omitting
env will result in bundling in both modes.
config: [Object] or [String] The Webpack configuration to send to Webpack. Can also be a path to a Webpack config file relative to the app directory.
Examples: [Array] of [Objects]
Webpack bundle example declaring one bundle:
[
{
"config": {
"entry": "${js.sourcePath}/main.js",
"output": {
"path": "${publicFolder}/js",
"filename": "bundle.js"
}
}
}
]
Webpack bundle example declaring one bundle only used in
dev mode:
[
{
"env": "dev",
"config": {
"entry": "${js.sourcePath}/main.js",
"output": {
"path": "${publicFolder}/js",
"filename": "bundle.js"
}
}
}
]
Webpack bundle example declaring multiple bundles:
[
{
"config": {
"entry": "${js.sourcePath}/main.js",
"output": {
"path": "${publicFolder}/js",
"filename": "bundle.js"
}
}
},
{
"config": {
"entry": "${js.sourcePath}/moreStuff.js",
"output": {
"path": "${publicFolder}/js",
"filename": "bundle2.js"
}
}
},
etc...
]
Default: [Object]
{
"sourcePath": "js",
"webpack": {
"enable": false,
"bundles": []
}
}
frontendReload: Settings to use for the reload module which automatically reloads your browser when your frontend code changes.
Default: [Object]
{
"enable": true,
"port": 9856,
"httpsPort": 9857
}
isomorphicControllers: [Object] Permits Roosevelt to make a list of all your controller files that can be used client-side as well so they can be auto-loaded client-side too.
file: [String] File name for the default JS controller auto-loader file. Set to
null to disable this feature.
null.
output: [String] Subdirectory within
publicFolder to write JS controller auto-loader file to.
"js".
Default: [Object]
"isomorphicControllers": {
"file": null
"output": "js"
}
clientViews: [Object] Allows you to expose view code to frontend JS for client-side templating.
exposeAll: [Boolean] Option to expose all templates.
false.
blocklist: [Array] of [Strings] List of files or folders to exclude when
exposeAll is enabled.
[].
Can also be set declaratively by putting a
<!-- roosevelt-blocklist --> tag at the top of any template.
allowlist: [Object] of [Arrays] List of JS files to create mapped to which view files to expose.
Default: [Object]
{}.
Example:
{
"mainLayouts.js": ["baseLayout.html", "footer.html"],
"forms.js": ["forms/formTemplate.html"]
}
Can also be set declaratively by putting a
<!-- roosevelt-allowlist <filepath> --> tag at the top of any template.
defaultBundle: [String] File name for the default JS view bundle.
"views.js".
output: [String] Subdirectory within
publicFolder to write JS view bundles to.
"js".
minify: [Boolean] Option to minify templates that are exposed via this feature.
true.
minifyOptions: [Object] Parameters to supply to html-minifier's API.
htmlMinifier.options if empty.
Default: [Object]
"clientViews": {
"exposeAll": false,
"blocklist": [],
"allowlist": {},
"defaultBundle": "views.js",
"output": "js",
"minify": true,
"minifyOptions": {}
}
publicFolder: All files and folders in this directory will be exposed as static files in development mode or when
hostPublic is enabled.
"public".
favicon: [String] Location of your favicon file.
"none".
"images/favicon.ico" in apps generated with generator-roosevelt.
symlinks: [Array] Declare one or more symlinks to be generated at runtime.
source: [String] Path to be linked to.
dest: [String] Path to place symlink.
Default: [Array] of [Objects]
[].
[
{
"source": "${staticsRoot}/images",
"dest": "${publicFolder}/images"
}
]
versionedPublic: If set to true, Roosevelt will prepend your app's version number from
package.json to your public folder. Versioning your public folder is useful for resetting your users' browser cache when you release a new version.
false.
hostPublic: Whether or not to allow Roosevelt to host the public folder. By default in
production-proxy mode Roosevelt will not expose the public folder. It's recommended instead that you host the public folder yourself directly through another web server, such as Apache or nginx.
false.
Roosevelt provides a series of events you can attach code to by passing a function to the desired event as a parameter to Roosevelt's constructor like so:
require('roosevelt')({
onServerStart: (app) => { /* do something */ }
})
onServerInit(app): Fired when the server begins starting, prior to any actions taken by Roosevelt. Note: some Express variables exposed by Roosevelt are not available yet during this event.
app: The Express app created by Roosevelt.
onServerStart(app): Fired when the server starts.
app: The Express app created by Roosevelt.
onAppExit(app): Fired when the app recieves a kill signal.
app: The Express app created by Roosevelt.
onReqStart(req, res, next): Fired at the beginning of each new request.
req: The request object created by Express.
res: The response object created by Express.
next: Callback to continue with the request. Must be called to continue the request.
onReqBeforeRoute(req, res, next): Fired just before executing the controller.
req: The request object created by Express.
res: The response object created by Express.
next: Callback to continue with the request. Must be called to continue the request.
onReqAfterRoute(req, res): Fired after the request ends.
req: The request object created by Express.
res: The response object created by Express.
onClientViewsProcess(template): Fired to preprocess templates before being exposed to the client.
template: A string containing a template written in any JS-based templating engine (e.g. Teddy, Pug, ejs, etc)
Controller files are places to write Express routes. A route is the term Express uses for URL endpoints, such as
http://yoursite/blog or
http://yoursite/about.
To make a new controller, make a new file in the controllers directory. For example:
module.exports = (router, app) => {
// router is an Express router
// and app is the Express app created by Roosevelt
// standard Express route
router.route('/about').get((req, res) => {
// load a data model
let model = require('models/dataModel')
// render a Teddy template and pass it the model
res.render('about', model)
})
}
Sometimes it is also useful to separate controller logic from your routing. This can be done by creating a reusable controller module.
An example would be creating a reusable controller for "404 Not Found" pages:
// reusable controller "notFound.js"
module.exports = (app, req, res) => {
let model = { content: 'Cannot find this page' }
res.status(404)
res.render('404', model)
}
Reusable controller modules differ from standard controller modules in that they accept
req and
res arguments in addition to
app. They are meant to be called from within routes rather than define new routes.
This allows them to be called at will in any other controller's route when needed:
// import the "notFound" controller logic previously defined
const throw404 = require('controllers/notFound')
module.exports = (router, app) => {
router.route('/whatever').get((req, res) => {
// test some logic that could fail
// thus triggering the need for the 404 controller
if (something) {
// logic didn't fail
// so render the page normally
let model = require('models/dataModel')
res.render('whatever', model)
}
else {
// logic failed
// so throw the 404 by executing your reusable controller
throw404(app, req, res)
}
})
}
You can also write isomorphic controller files that can be shared on both the client and the server:
// isomorphic controller file about.js
module.exports = (router, app) => {
router.route('/about').get((req, res) => {
let model
// do any pre-render server-side stuff here
if (router.server) {
// populate the model with database queries and other transformations that are exclusive to the server
// isoRequire allows you to require a file only on the server; it will always return false on the client
// this makes it possible to share this file with frontend module bundlers without server-exclusive files
// being included in your bundle
model = router.isoRequire('models/global')(req, res) // get some data common to all pages
// do things you only need to do if it's a server-side render (when serving HTML from the server, not JSON)
if (router.serverSideRender(req)) {
// do SSR-exclusive things here
}
}
// do any pre-render client-side stuff here
if (router.client) {
model = window.model // assuming this was fetched from somewhere at some point beforehand
}
// do any pre-render stuff common to both the backend and frontend here before calling the render method
model.content.pageTitle = 'About'
// if it's an API request (as defined by a request with content-type: 'application/json'), then it will send JSON data
// if not, it will render HTML
router.apiRender(req, res, model) || res.render('about', model)
if (router.client) {
// do any post-render client-side stuff here (e.g. DOM manipulation)
}
})
}
When using controller files on the client, you will need to include and configure
roosevelt-router in your main JS bundle before loading your controller files:
// main.js — frontend JS bundle entry point
// require and configure roosevelt-router
const router = require('roosevelt/lib/roosevelt-router')({
// your templating system (required)
templatingSystem: require('teddy'),
// your templates (required)
// requires use of clientViews feature of roosevelt
templateBundle: require('views'),
// supply a function to be called immediately when roosevelt-router's constructor is invoked
// you can leave this undefined if you're using teddy and you don't want to customize the default SPA rendering behavior
// required if not using teddy, optional if using teddy
onLoad: null,
// define a res.render(template, model) function to render your templates
// you can leave this undefined if you're using teddy and you don't want to customize the default SPA rendering behavior
// required if not using teddy, optional if using teddy
renderMethod: null
})
// load all isomorphic controllers
// leverages isomorphicControllers roosevelt feature
require('controllers')(router)
router.init() // activate router
Constructor parameters:
When you call
roosevelt-router's constructor, e.g.
const router = require('roosevelt/lib/roosevelt-router')(params), the
params object can accept the following methods:
templatingSystem (required): Which HTML templating system you would like to use. Supply the Node.js module.
teddy is recommended, but not required.
templateBundle (required): A JavaScript object containing a bundle of HTML templates. It is recommended that you use the
clientViews feature of Roosevelt to supply this, but not required.
onLoad: A function that will be called immediately after
roosevelt-router's constructor is invoked. You can leave this undefined if you're using Teddy and you don't want to customize the default SPA rendering behavior.
renderMethod: Define a
res.render(template, model) function to render your templates. You can leave this undefined if you're using Teddy and you don't want to customize the default SPA rendering behavior.
Instance members:
When you get a
router object after instantiating
roosevelt-router e.g.
const router = require('roosevelt/lib/roosevelt-router')(params), the following properties and methods are available to you:
router.isoRequire(module): [Function] Like
require but designed to fail silently allowing
|| chaining.
let model = router.isoRequire('models/dataModel') || window.model.
models/dataModel does not exist, it will fall back to
window.model.
router.apiRender(req, res, model): [Function] Server-side method to send JSON data in response to the request instead of HTML, but only when the request's
content-type is
application/json. Otherwise, fails silently allowing
|| chaining.
Arguments:
req: Express request object for this request.
res: Express response object for this request.
model: Data model to send to the template.
Example:
router.apiRender(req, res, model) || res.render('about', model).
router.onSubmit(callback): [Function] Client-side convenience method for handling form submits to the server in a SPA-friendly way. You can of course define your own DOM events however you like, but
router.onSubmit gives you some stuff for free, such as preventing the page reload when the form is submitted, automatically sending a fetch to the server with the form data, automatically detecting if the response is JSON or text, and giving you an easy callback interface to handle the response with minimal boilerplate.
Arguments:
callback: Callback function to execute when the request is complete. The callback function will be provided with two arguments: a standard event object for the DOM event and the data that was sent back from the request.
Example:
router.onSubmit((e, data) => {
// e is the submit event object
// data is the response from the server
})
router.updatePage(markup, targetContainer): [Function] Convenience method for replacing some or all of the page with new markup.
Arguments:
markup: String of markup to update the page with.
targetContainer: What DOM element will be the container for your new markup. If none is specified, the entire
<body> tag will be replaced and the
<title> tag will be updated if the markup fragement containts a
<title> tag.
Example with a
targetContainer:
router.updatePage(markupFragment, document.getElementById('some-container))
Example without a
targetContainer:
router.updatePage(fullPageMarkup)
router.serverSideRender(req) and
router.ssr(req): [Function] Server-side method to check to see if the request is full page load (a server-side render) or if it's an API request. Retruns true if it's a full page load or returns false if it is an API request.
req: Express request object for this request.
router.backend: [Boolean] True if the execution context is the Node.js server.
router.server: [Boolean] True if the execution context is the Node.js server.
router.frontend: [Boolean] True if the execution context is the browser.
router.client: [Boolean] True if the execution context is the browser.
Since the above example requires a model file named
dataModel, you will need to make that too. To do that, place a file named
dataModel.js in
mvc/models.
Here's a simple example
dataModel.js data model:
module.exports = {some: 'data'};
Views by default are Teddy templates. See the Teddy documentation for information about how to write Teddy templates.
You can also use different templating engines by tweaking Roosevelt's MVC parameters.
Roosevelt supplies several variables to Express that you may find handy. Access them using
app.get('variableName').
|Express variable
|Description
express
|The Express module.
router
|Instance of router module used by Roosevelt.
routePrefix
|Prefix appended to routes via the
routePrefix param. Will be
'' if not set.
routes
|List of all routes loaded in the Express app by Roosevelt.
|viewEngine e.g.
teddy by default
|Any view engine(s) you define will be exposed as an Express variable. For instance, the default view engine is teddy. So by default
app.get('teddy') will return the
teddy module.
view engine
|Default view engine file extension, e.g.
.html.
formidable
|The formidable module Roosevelt uses internally. Used for handling multipart forms.
morgan
|The morgan module Roosevelt uses internally. HTTP request logger middleware.
logger
|The roosevelt-logger module Roosevelt uses internally. Used for console logging.
modelsPath
|Full path on the file system to where your app's models folder is located.
viewsPath or
views
|Full path on the file system to where your app's views folder is located.
controllersPath
|Full path on the file system to where your app's controllers folder is located.
staticsRoot
|Full path on the file system to where your app's statics folder is located.
publicFolder
|Full path on the file system to where your app's public folder is located.
cssPath
|Full path on the file system to where your app's CSS source files are located.
jsPath
|Full path on the file system to where your app's JS source files are located.
cssCompiledOutput
|Full path on the file system to where your app's minified CSS files are located.
clientViewsBundledOutput
|Full path on the file system to where your app's client-exposed views folder is located.
env
|Either
development or
production.
params
|The parameters you sent to Roosevelt.
appDir
|The directory the main module is in.
appName
|The name of your app derived from
package.json. Uses "Roosevelt Express" if no name is supplied.
appVersion
|The version number of your app derived from
package.json.
package
|The contents of
package.json.
roosevelt:state
|Application state, e.g.
disconnecting if the app is currently being shut down.
Additionally the Roosevelt constructor returns the following object:
|Roosevelt constructor returned object members
|Description
expressApp
|[Object] The Express app created by Roosevelt.
httpServer
|[Object] The http server created by Roosevelt.
httpServer is also available as a direct child of
app, e.g.
app.httpServer.
httpsServer
|[Object] The https server created by Roosevelt.
httpsServer is also available as a direct child of
app, e.g.
app.httpsServer.
reloadHttpServer
|[Object] The http instance of reload created by Roosevelt.
reloadHttpsServer
|[Object] The https instance of reload created by Roosevelt.
initServer(callback)
|[Method] Starts the HTML validator, sets up some middleware, runs the CSS and JS preprocessors, and maps routes, but does not start the HTTP server. Call this method manually first instead of
startServer if you need to setup the Express app, but still need to do additional setup before the HTTP server is started. This method is automatically called by
startServer once per instance if it has not yet already been called. Takes an optional callback.
startServer
|[Method] Calls the
listen method of
http,
https, or both (depending on your configuration) to start the web server with Roosevelt's config.
stopServer(close)
|[Method] Stops the server and takes an optional argument
stopServer('close') which stops the server from accepting new connections before exiting.
In addition to exposing a number of variables to Express and providing the MVC interface outlined above, Roosevelt also:
morgan('combined').
In addition to Roosevelt's built-in support for the LESS, Sass, and Stylus preprocessors you can also define your own preprocessor on the fly at start time in Roosevelt's constructor like so:
let app = require('roosevelt')({
cssCompiler: app => {
return {
versionCode: app => {
// write code to return the version of your app here
},
parse: (app, filePath) => {
// write code to preprocess CSS here
}
}
}
})
API:
cssCompiler(app): Custom CSS preprocessor.
versionCode(app): Function to return the version of your app. This is needed to support the
versionFile feature of Roosevelt's CSS preprocessor API.
app: The Express app created by Roosevelt.
parse(app, fileName): Function to preprocess CSS.
app: The Express app created by Roosevelt.
filePath: The path to the file being preprocessed.
Note: When a custom preprocessor is defined in this way it will override the selected preprocessor specified in
css.compiler.module.