NOTE: 2.x is a significant departure from 0.x. Roo has been updated to reflect the changing landscape. The new roo is only meant to recieve and response to dynamic data.
Jump-start your front-end server. Bundles and configures the boilerplate of a Koa app.
npm install roo
const roo = Roo()
const users = Roo()
roo.mount('/users', users)
users.get('/', function * () {
this.body = 'users!'
})
roo.listen(3000)
Roo()
Initialize
Roo.
Roo.{get,post,put,delete,...}(route[, middleware, ...], handle)
Add a route to
Roo. Routing is powered by kr, so visit there for API details.
roo.post('/signup', signup)
Roo.use(generator)
Pass additional middleware
generator's to
Roo.
Roo.mount([path], app)
Mount an app inside of
Roo at
path.
path defaults to
/
const app = roo()
const dash = roo()
app.mount('/dashboard', dash);
Roo.listen(port, fn)
Start the server on
port. You may pass the environment variable
PORT=8080 in to specify a port. Otherwise it defaults to
3000 if otherwise not specified.
Roo.listener()
Get koa's request handler. Useful if you'd like to proxy requests.
npm install
make test
Roo is short for Kangaroo. I wrote this while visiting Australia for CampJS and I have Kangaroos on my mind.
Kangaroo Icon by Olivier Guin
MIT