rom

romanize

by Jon Schlinkert
1.1.1 (see all)

Convert arabic numbers to roman numerals (useful for books, outlines, documentation, slide decks, etc)

1.1K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
karolis-sh

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Install

Convert numbers to roman numerals (useful for books, outlines, documentation, slide decks, etc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save romanize

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add romanize

Based on this blog post by Steven Levithan.

Usage

Tests validate from 1 to 2100.

var romanize = require('romanize');
console.log(romanize(58));
//=> 'LVIII'

About

  • deromanize: Convert roman numerals to arabic numbers (useful for books, outlines, documentation, slide decks, etc) | homepage
  • repeat-string: Repeat the given string n times. Fastest implementation for repeating a string. | homepage
  • to-regex-range: Pass two numbers, get a regex-compatible source string for matching ranges. Validated against more than… more | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
8jonschlinkert
1kemitchell

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.5.0, on April 23, 2017.

Rate & Review

Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings0 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Easy to Use

I have used this in a couple of projects - no issues. The library hasn't been updated in quite some time, but I guess don't fix what's not broken. As this library implements a single well-defined utility, you should be fine.

0

