Convert numbers to roman numerals (useful for books, outlines, documentation, slide decks, etc)
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save romanize
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add romanize
Based on this blog post by Steven Levithan.
Tests validate from 1 to 2100.
var romanize = require('romanize');
console.log(romanize(58));
//=> 'LVIII'
|Commits
|Contributor
|8
|jonschlinkert
|1
|kemitchell
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
I have used this in a couple of projects - no issues. The library hasn't been updated in quite some time, but I guess don't fix what's not broken. As this library implements a single well-defined utility, you should be fine.