romanize

Convert numbers to roman numerals (useful for books, outlines, documentation, slide decks, etc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save romanize

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add romanize

Based on this blog post by Steven Levithan.

Usage

Tests validate from 1 to 2100.

var romanize = require ( 'romanize' ); console .log(romanize( 58 ));

About

