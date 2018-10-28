Browserify transform to apply Rollup, converting ES6/ES2015 modules into one big CommonJS module.
This tends to result in smaller bundle sizes, due to Rollup's tree-shaking and scope-hoisting capabilities.
⚠️ Maintenance notice: This repo is unmaintained. I consider it largely a hack for migrating existing Browserify/CommonJS projects to Rollup/ESM. Probably you should just use Rollup instead, with plugins like
rollup-plugin-commonjs and
rollup-plugin-node-resolve, or manually run
rollup before
browserify.
npm install rollupify
Then:
browserify -t rollupify index.js > output.js
Or in your
package.json:
"browserify": {
"transform": ["rollupify"]
}
Input:
// index.js
import hello from './hello';
console.log(hello);
export default hello;
// hello.js
export default "hello world";
Output:
(function e(t,n,r){function s(o,u){if(!n[o]){if(!t[o]){var a=typeof require=="function"&&require;if(!u&&a)return a(o,!0);if(i)return i(o,!0);var f=new Error("Cannot find module '"+o+"'");throw f.code="MODULE_NOT_FOUND",f}var l=n[o]={exports:{}};t[o][0].call(l.exports,function(e){var n=t[o][1][e];return s(n?n:e)},l,l.exports,e,t,n,r)}return n[o].exports}var i=typeof require=="function"&&require;for(var o=0;o<r.length;o++)s(r[o]);return s})({1:[function(require,module,exports){
'use strict';
var hello = "hello world";
console.log(hello);
module.exports = hello;
},{}]},{},[1]);
If you are using other transforms like
babelify, make sure you apply
the transforms in the right order.
rollupify should apply before
babelify:
browserify -t rollupify -t babelify index.js > output.js
Or when configuring:
"browserify": {
"transform": ["rollupify", "babelify"]
}
rollupify only works on ES6/ES2015 modules. Any
require() statements will
be left untouched, and passed on to Browserify like normal.
Sourcemaps are supported, assuming you pass
--debug or
{debug: true}
into Browserify.
Need more evidence that Rollup and ES6 modules are awesome? See rollup-comparison and A better build system with Rollup.
Need to get started converting your CommonJS codebase into ES6? Try cjs-to-es6.
Given a
rollup.config.js like:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
require('rollup-plugin-babel')({
exclude: 'node_modules/**'
})
]
}
Use it through the command line:
browserify -t [ rollupify --config rollup.config.js ] index.js > output.js
Or in your
package.json:
"browserify": {
"transform": ["rollupify", {"config": "rollup.config.js"}]
}
If you are using Browserify in JavaScript, you can also pass in the
config object directly:
var b = browserify('./')
.transform('rollupify', {
config: { /* your rollup config goes here */ }
}).bundle();