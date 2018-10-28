rollupify

Browserify transform to apply Rollup, converting ES6/ES2015 modules into one big CommonJS module.

This tends to result in smaller bundle sizes, due to Rollup's tree-shaking and scope-hoisting capabilities.

⚠️ Maintenance notice: This repo is unmaintained. I consider it largely a hack for migrating existing Browserify/CommonJS projects to Rollup/ESM. Probably you should just use Rollup instead, with plugins like rollup-plugin-commonjs and rollup-plugin-node-resolve , or manually run rollup before browserify .

Usage

npm install rollupify

Then:

browserify -t rollupify index .js > output .js

Or in your package.json :

"browserify" : { "transform" : [ "rollupify" ] }

Example

Input:

import hello from './hello' ; console .log(hello); export default hello;

export default "hello world" ;

Output:

( function e ( t,n,r ) { function s ( o,u ) { if (!n[o]){ if (!t[o]){ var a= typeof require == "function" && require ; if (!u&&a) return a(o,! 0 ); if (i) return i(o,! 0 ); var f= new Error ( "Cannot find module '" +o+ "'" ); throw f.code= "MODULE_NOT_FOUND" ,f} var l=n[o]={ exports :{}};t[o][ 0 ].call(l.exports, function ( e ) { var n=t[o][ 1 ][e]; return s(n?n:e)},l,l.exports,e,t,n,r)} return n[o].exports} var i= typeof require == "function" && require ; for ( var o= 0 ;o<r.length;o++)s(r[o]); return s})({ 1 :[ function ( require,module,exports ) { ; var hello = "hello world" ; console .log(hello); module .exports = hello; },{}]},{},[ 1 ]);

Using alongside other transforms

If you are using other transforms like babelify , make sure you apply the transforms in the right order. rollupify should apply before babelify :

browserify -t rollupify -t babelify index .js > output .js

Or when configuring:

"browserify" : { "transform" : [ "rollupify" , "babelify" ] }

Details

rollupify only works on ES6/ES2015 modules. Any require() statements will be left untouched, and passed on to Browserify like normal.

Sourcemaps are supported, assuming you pass --debug or {debug: true} into Browserify.

Need more evidence that Rollup and ES6 modules are awesome? See rollup-comparison and A better build system with Rollup.

Need to get started converting your CommonJS codebase into ES6? Try cjs-to-es6.

Customising rollup

Given a rollup.config.js like:

module .exports = { plugins : [ require ( 'rollup-plugin-babel' )({ exclude : 'node_modules/**' }) ] }

Use it through the command line:

browserify -t [ rollupify --config rollup .config .js ] index .js > output .js

Or in your package.json :

"browserify" : { "transform" : [ "rollupify" , { "config" : "rollup.config.js" }] }

If you are using Browserify in JavaScript, you can also pass in the config object directly: