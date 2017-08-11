watch method as of 0.46
This module is used by the Rollup command line interface to enable automatic incremental rebuilds.
Install it to your project like so...
npm install --save-dev rollup-watch
...then invoke it by adding the
--watch flag (or
-w) to the command that starts Rollup. In this example,
npm run dev will create your bundle then recreate it whenever its sources change:
// package.json
{
// ...
"scripts": {
"build": "rollup -c",
"dev": "rollup -c -w"
}
}
You can specify watch options in your rollup.config.js file:
// rollup.config.js
export default {
entry: 'src/main.js',
...,
watch: {
chokidar: {
// if the chokidar option is given, rollup-watch will
// use it instead of fs.watch. You will need to install
// chokidar separately.
//
// this options object is passed to chokidar. if you
// don't have any options, just pass `chokidar: true`
},
// include and exclude govern which files to watch. by
// default, all dependencies will be watched
exclude: ['node_modules/**']
}
};