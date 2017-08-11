openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rollup-watch

by rollup
4.3.1 (see all)

Fast incremental rebuilds with Rollup CLI

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
rollup-watch functionality is now included in Rollup itself

Readme

This package is now deprecated — Rollup exports a watch method as of 0.46

rollup-watch

This module is used by the Rollup command line interface to enable automatic incremental rebuilds.

Install it to your project like so...

npm install --save-dev rollup-watch

...then invoke it by adding the --watch flag (or -w) to the command that starts Rollup. In this example, npm run dev will create your bundle then recreate it whenever its sources change:

// package.json
{
  // ...
  "scripts": {
    "build": "rollup -c",
    "dev": "rollup -c -w"
  }
}

Options

You can specify watch options in your rollup.config.js file:

// rollup.config.js
export default {
  entry: 'src/main.js',
  ...,
  watch: {
    chokidar: {
      // if the chokidar option is given, rollup-watch will
      // use it instead of fs.watch. You will need to install
      // chokidar separately.
      //
      // this options object is passed to chokidar. if you
      // don't have any options, just pass `chokidar: true`
    },

    // include and exclude govern which files to watch. by
    // default, all dependencies will be watched
    exclude: ['node_modules/**']
  }
};

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial