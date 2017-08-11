This package is now deprecated — Rollup exports a watch method as of 0.46

This module is used by the Rollup command line interface to enable automatic incremental rebuilds.

Install it to your project like so...

npm install --save-dev rollup-watch

...then invoke it by adding the --watch flag (or -w ) to the command that starts Rollup. In this example, npm run dev will create your bundle then recreate it whenever its sources change:

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "rollup -c" , "dev" : "rollup -c -w" } }

Options

You can specify watch options in your rollup.config.js file:

export default { entry : 'src/main.js' , ..., watch : { chokidar : { }, exclude : [ 'node_modules/**' ] } };

LICENSE

MIT