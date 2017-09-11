openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

rollup-stream

by Permutator
1.24.1 (see all)

a wrapper around Rollup that returns a stream instead of a Promise

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rollup-stream npm Dependency Status Build Status

This is a simple wrapper around Rollup that returns a readable stream instead of a Promise, like Browserify's bundle() method. It's designed to make using Rollup with gulp easier, but if you find another use for it, go ahead!

The options object is passed to Rollup's rollup() and generate() methods. This currently works because there's no overlap between the names of the options those methods take. Hopefully that won't change any time soon!

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-stream

Basic usage

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    rollup = require('rollup-stream'),
    source = require('vinyl-source-stream');

gulp.task('rollup', function() {
  return rollup({
      input: './src/main.js'
    })
    
    // give the file the name you want to output with.
    .pipe(source('app.js'))
    
    // and output to ./dist/app.js as normal.
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
});

Usage with sourcemaps

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    rollup = require('rollup-stream'),
    sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps'),
//  rename = require('gulp-rename'),
    source = require('vinyl-source-stream'),
    buffer = require('vinyl-buffer');

gulp.task('rollup', function() {
  return rollup({
      input: './src/main.js',
      sourcemap: true
    })
    
    // point to the entry file.
    .pipe(source('main.js', './src'))
    
    // buffer the output. most gulp plugins, including gulp-sourcemaps, don't support streams.
    .pipe(buffer())
    
    // tell gulp-sourcemaps to load the inline sourcemap produced by rollup-stream.
    .pipe(sourcemaps.init({loadMaps: true}))
        
        // transform the code further here.
        
    // if you want to output with a different name from the input file, use gulp-rename here.
//  .pipe(rename('index.js'))
    
    // write the sourcemap alongside the output file.
    .pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
    
    // and output to ./dist/main.js as normal.
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
});

Usage with caching

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    rollup = require('rollup-stream'),
    source = require('vinyl-source-stream');

var cache;
gulp.task('rollup', function() {
  return rollup({
      input: './src/main.js',
      cache: cache
    })
    
    .on('bundle', function(bundle) {
      cache = bundle;
    })
    
    // after listening for the 'bundle' event, proceed as usual.
    .pipe(source('app.js'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
});

gulp.task('watch', function() {
  gulp.watch('./src/**/*.js', ['rollup']);
});

Usage with newer, older, or custom Rollup

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    rollup = require('rollup-stream'),
    source = require('vinyl-source-stream');

gulp.task('rollup', function() {
  return rollup({
      input: './src/main.js',
      rollup: require('rollup')
    })
    
    // after passing options.rollup, proceed as usual.
    .pipe(source('app.js'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
});

Usage with Rollup config file

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    rollup = require('rollup-stream'),
    source = require('vinyl-source-stream');

gulp.task('rollup', function() {
  return rollup('rollup.config.js')
    .pipe(source('app.js'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial