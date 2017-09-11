This is a simple wrapper around Rollup that returns a readable stream instead of a Promise, like Browserify's bundle() method. It's designed to make using Rollup with gulp easier, but if you find another use for it, go ahead!

The options object is passed to Rollup's rollup() and generate() methods. This currently works because there's no overlap between the names of the options those methods take. Hopefully that won't change any time soon!

Installation

npm install --save-dev rollup-stream

Basic usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), rollup = require ( 'rollup-stream' ), source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ); gulp.task( 'rollup' , function ( ) { return rollup({ input : './src/main.js' }) .pipe(source( 'app.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); });

Usage with sourcemaps

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), rollup = require ( 'rollup-stream' ), sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ), source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ), buffer = require ( 'vinyl-buffer' ); gulp.task( 'rollup' , function ( ) { return rollup({ input : './src/main.js' , sourcemap : true }) .pipe(source( 'main.js' , './src' )) .pipe(buffer()) .pipe(sourcemaps.init({ loadMaps : true })) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '.' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); });

Usage with caching

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), rollup = require ( 'rollup-stream' ), source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ); var cache; gulp.task( 'rollup' , function ( ) { return rollup({ input : './src/main.js' , cache : cache }) .on( 'bundle' , function ( bundle ) { cache = bundle; }) .pipe(source( 'app.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); }); gulp.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { gulp.watch( './src/**/*.js' , [ 'rollup' ]); });

Usage with newer, older, or custom Rollup

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), rollup = require ( 'rollup-stream' ), source = require ( 'vinyl-source-stream' ); gulp.task( 'rollup' , function ( ) { return rollup({ input : './src/main.js' , rollup : require ( 'rollup' ) }) .pipe(source( 'app.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); });

Usage with Rollup config file