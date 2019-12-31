Moved

This package has moved and is now available at @rollup/pluginutils. Please update your dependencies. This repository is no longer maintained.

A set of functions commonly used by Rollup plugins.

Installation

npm install --save rollup-pluginutils

Usage

addExtension

import { addExtension } from 'rollup-pluginutils' ; export default function myPlugin ( options = {} ) { return { resolveId ( code, id ) { id = addExtension( id ); id = addExtension( id, '.myext' ); } }; }

attachScopes

This function attaches Scope objects to the relevant nodes of an AST. Each Scope object has a scope.contains(name) method that returns true if a given name is defined in the current scope or a parent scope.

See rollup-plugin-inject or rollup-plugin-commonjs for an example of usage.

import { attachScopes } from 'rollup-pluginutils' ; import { walk } from 'estree-walker' ; export default function myPlugin ( options = {} ) { return { transform ( code ) { const ast = this .parse( code ); let scope = attachScopes( ast, 'scope' ); walk( ast, { enter ( node ) { if ( node.scope ) scope = node.scope; if ( !scope.contains( 'foo' ) ) { } }, leave ( node ) { if ( node.scope ) scope = scope.parent; } }); } }; }

createFilter

import { createFilter } from 'rollup-pluginutils' ; export default function myPlugin ( options = {} ) { var filter = createFilter( options.include, options.exclude ); return { transform ( code, id ) { if ( !filter( id ) ) return ; } }; }

If you want to resolve the patterns against a directory other than process.cwd() , you can additionally pass a resolve option:

var filter = createFilter( options.include, options.exclude, { resolve : '/my/base/dir' } )

If resolve is a string, then this value will be used as the base directory. Relative paths will be resolved against process.cwd() first. If resolve is false , then the patterns will not be resolved against any directory. This can be useful if you want to create a filter for virtual module names.

makeLegalIdentifier

import { makeLegalIdentifier } from 'rollup-pluginutils' ; makeLegalIdentifier( 'foo-bar' ); makeLegalIdentifier( 'typeof' );

dataToEsm

Helper for treeshakable data imports

import { dataToEsm } from 'rollup-pluginutils' ; const esModuleSource = dataToEsm({ custom : 'data' , to : [ 'treeshake' ] }, { compact : false , indent : '\t' , preferConst : false , objectShorthand : false , namedExports : true });

extractAssignedNames

Extract the names of all assignment targets from patterns.

import { extractAssignedNames } from 'rollup-pluginutils' ; import { walk } from 'estree-walker' ; export default function myPlugin ( options = {} ) { return { transform ( code ) { const ast = this .parse( code ); walk( ast, { enter ( node ) { if ( node.type === 'VariableDeclarator' ) { const declaredNames = extractAssignedNames(node.id); } } }); } }; }

License

MIT