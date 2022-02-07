openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rollup-plugin-windicss

by windicss
1.7.1 (see all)

🍃 Windi CSS for Vite ⚡️

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

344

GitHub Stars

692

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vite-plugin-windicss

Windi CSS for Vite, it's fast! ⚡️

Features

  • ⚡️ It's FAST - 20~100x times faster than Tailwind on Vite
  • 🧩 On-demand CSS utilities (Fully compatible with Tailwind CSS v2)
  • 📦 On-demand native elements style reseting (preflight)
  • 🔥 Hot module replacement (HMR)
  • 🍃 Load configurations from tailwind.config.js
  • 🤝 Framework-agnostic - Vue, React, Svelte and vanilla!
  • 📄 CSS @apply / @screen directives transforms (also works for Vue SFC's <style>)
  • 🎳 Support Variant Groups - e.g. bg-gray-200 hover:(bg-gray-100 text-red-300)
  • 😎 "Design in Devtools" - if you work this way in the traditional Tailwind, no reason we can't!

Documentation

Read the documentation for more details.

New Features in v3.0

Attributify Mode

Enabled it by 

// windi.config.ts
export default {
  attributify: true
}

And use them as you would like:

<button 
  bg="blue-400 hover:blue-500 dark:blue-500 dark:hover:blue-600"
  text="sm white"
  font="mono light"
  p="y-2 x-4"
  border="2 rounded blue-200"
>
  Button
</button>

Prefix

If you are concerned about naming confliction, you can add custom prefix to attributify mode by:

// windi.config.ts
export default {
  attributify: {
    prefix: 'w:'
  }
}

<button 
  w:bg="blue-400 hover:blue-500 dark:blue-500 dark:hover:blue-600"
  w:text="sm white"
  w:font="mono light"
  w:p="y-2 x-4"
  w:border="2 rounded blue-200"
>
  Button
</button>

Alias Config

// windi.config.ts
export default {
  alias: {
    'hstack': 'flex items-center',
    'vstack': 'flex flex-col',
    'icon': 'w-6 h-6 fill-current',
    'app': 'text-red',
    'app-border': 'border-gray-200 dark:border-dark-300',
  },
}

Sponsors

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial