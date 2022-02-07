Windi CSS for Vite, it's fast! ⚡️



Features

⚡️ It's FAST - 20~100x times faster than Tailwind on Vite

🧩 On-demand CSS utilities (Fully compatible with Tailwind CSS v2)

📦 On-demand native elements style reseting (preflight)

🔥 Hot module replacement (HMR)

🍃 Load configurations from tailwind.config.js

🤝 Framework-agnostic - Vue, React, Svelte and vanilla!

📄 CSS @apply / @screen directives transforms (also works for Vue SFC's <style> )

🎳 Support Variant Groups - e.g. bg-gray-200 hover:(bg-gray-100 text-red-300)

😎 "Design in Devtools" - if you work this way in the traditional Tailwind, no reason we can't!

Documentation

Read the documentation for more details.

New Features in v3.0

Enabled it by

export default { attributify: true }

And use them as you would like:

< button bg = "blue-400 hover:blue-500 dark:blue-500 dark:hover:blue-600" text = "sm white" font = "mono light" p = "y-2 x-4" border = "2 rounded blue-200" > Button </ button >

Prefix

If you are concerned about naming confliction, you can add custom prefix to attributify mode by:

export default { attributify: { prefix: 'w:' } }

< button w:bg = "blue-400 hover:blue-500 dark:blue-500 dark:hover:blue-600" w:text = "sm white" w:font = "mono light" w:p = "y-2 x-4" w:border = "2 rounded blue-200" > Button </ button >

export default { alias: { 'hstack' : 'flex items-center' , 'vstack' : 'flex flex-col' , 'icon' : 'w-6 h-6 fill-current' , 'app' : 'text-red' , 'app-border' : 'border-gray-200 dark:border-dark-300' , }, }

License

MIT License © 2021 Anthony Fu