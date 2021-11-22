Rollup plugin to handle Web Workers, Service Workers, Shared Workers, Audio Worklets, and Paint Worklets. Support for Animation Worklets and Layout Worklets is in consideration for when implementations are available in browsers.
Web Workers are available in Node JS as well as in browsers. All the other worklets and workers are available in browsers only, and will throw a runtime error if used in Node JS.
Can inline the worker code or emit a script file using code-splitting. Handles Worker dependencies and can emit source maps. Worker dependencies are added to Rollup's watch list. Supports bundling workers for Node.js environments
yarn add rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader --dev
Add the plugin to your rollup configuration:
import webWorkerLoader from 'rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader';
export default {
entry: 'src/index.js',
plugins: [
webWorkerLoader(/* configuration */),
],
format: 'esm',
};
Bundle the worker code using the RegEx pattern specified in the plugin's configuration.
By default you can add the prefix
web-worker: to your imports:
// here we use the default pattern but any RegEx can be configured
import DataWorker from 'web-worker:./DataWorker';
const dataWorker = new DataWorker();
dataWorker.postMessage('Hello World!');
import SharedWorker from 'shared-worker:./SharedWorker';
const sharedWorker = new SharedWorker();
sharedWorker.port.postMessage('Hello World!');
import ServiceWorker from 'service-worker:./ServiceWorker';
ServiceWorker.then(function(registration) {
console.log('Registration successful, scope is: ', registration.scope);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.log('Service worker registration failed, error: ', error);
}
Audio Worklets require an audio context at instantiation. When you use rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader in a browser environment, your import will return a constructor to which you can pass an audio context.
class MyAudioWorkletProcessor extends AudioWorkletProcessor {
}
registerProcessor("my-audio-worklet", MyAudioWorkletProcessor);
import registerMyAudioWorklet from 'audio-worklet:./MyAudioWorkletFactory';
const audioContext = new AudioContext();
registerMyAudioWorklet(audioContext);
class MyAudioWorklet extends AudioWorkletNode {
constructor(audioContext) {
super(audioContext, "my-audio-worklet"));
}
}
class MyPaintWorklet {
...
}
registerPaint('my-paint-worklet', MyPaintWorklet);
import registerMyPaintWorklet from 'paint-worklet:./MyPaintWorkletFactory';
registerMyPaintWorklet();
html {
background: paint(my-paint-worklet);
}
The plugin responds to the following configuration options:
webWorkerLoader({
targetPlatform?: string, // The platform workers should be built for, can be 'auto', 'browser', 'node' or 'base64'.
// specifying a target platform other than 'auto' reduces the amount of loader code.
// The `base64` options forces inline and the import results on a base64 string that
// encodes the worker's source code. NOTE: The string does not include a mime type.
// 'auto' detectes the target platform and selects between 'browser` and 'node'.
// Default: 'auto'
web-worker?: RegEx, // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
// web workers. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
// last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /web-worker:(.+)/
shared-worker?: RegEx, // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
// shared workers. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
// last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /shared-worker:(.+)/
service-worker?: RegEx, // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
// service workers. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
// last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /service-worker:(.+)/
audio-worklet?: RegEx, // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
// audio worklets. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
// last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /audio-worklet:(.+)/
paint-worklet?: RegEx, // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
// paint worklets. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
// last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /paint-worklet:(.+)/
extensions?: string[], // An array of strings to use as extensions when resolving worker files.
// Default: ['.js']
sourcemap?: boolean, // When inlined, should a source map be included in the final output. Default: false
inline?: boolean, // Should the worker code be inlined (Base64). Default: true
forceInline?: boolean, // *EXPERIMENTAL* when inlined, forces the code to be included every time it is imported
// useful when using code splitting: Default: false
external?: string[], // *EXPERIMENTAL* override rollup resolution of external module IDs
// useful to inline external dependencies in a worker blob. Default: undefined
preserveSource?: boolean, // When inlined and this option is enabled, the full source code is included in the
// built file, otherwise it's embedded as a base64 string. Default: false
preserveFileNames?: boolean, // When code splitting is used (`inline === false`) the input worker file names are
// preserved, if duplicates are found `-n` is appended to the file names.
// Default: false
enableUnicodeSupport?: boolean, // When inlined in Base64 format, this option enables unicode support (UTF16). This
// flag is disabled by default because supporting UTF16 doubles the size of the final
// payload. Default: false
outputFolder?: string, // When code splitting is used (`inline: false`), folder in which the worker scripts
// should be written to. Default: '' (same as build output folder)
loadPath?: string, // This option is useful when the worker scripts need to be loaded from another folder.
// Default: ''
skipPlugins?: Array // Plugin names to skip for web worker build
// Default: [ 'liveServer', 'serve', 'livereload' ]
})
An example project that uses this plugin with TypeScript can be found here
WARNING:
@rollup/plugin-typescript is NOT compatible with this plugin, use
rollup-plugin-typescript2 instead (see #38).
WARNING: To use code-splitting for the worker scripts, Rollup v1.9.2 or higher is required. See https://github.com/rollup/rollup/issues/2801 for more details.
The
sourcemap configuration option is ignored when
inline is set to
false, in that case the project's sourcemap configuration is inherited.
loadPath is meant to be used in situations where code-splitting is used (
inline = false) and the entry script is hosted in a different folder than the worker code.
Setting
targetPlatform to
'base64' will ignore the
inline option and will always inline the resulting code.
import