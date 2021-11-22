Rollup plugin to handle Web Workers, Service Workers, Shared Workers, Audio Worklets, and Paint Worklets. Support for Animation Worklets and Layout Worklets is in consideration for when implementations are available in browsers.

Web Workers are available in Node JS as well as in browsers. All the other worklets and workers are available in browsers only, and will throw a runtime error if used in Node JS.

Can inline the worker code or emit a script file using code-splitting. Handles Worker dependencies and can emit source maps. Worker dependencies are added to Rollup's watch list. Supports bundling workers for Node.js environments

Getting started

yarn add rollup -plugin-web-worker-loader

Add the plugin to your rollup configuration:

import webWorkerLoader from 'rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader' ; export default { entry : 'src/index.js' , plugins : [ webWorkerLoader( ), ], format : 'esm' , };

Web Worker Example

Bundle the worker code using the RegEx pattern specified in the plugin's configuration. By default you can add the prefix web-worker: to your imports:

import DataWorker from 'web-worker:./DataWorker' ; const dataWorker = new DataWorker(); dataWorker.postMessage( 'Hello World!' );

Shared Worker Example

import SharedWorker from 'shared-worker:./SharedWorker' ; const sharedWorker = new SharedWorker(); sharedWorker.port.postMessage( 'Hello World!' );

Service Worker Example

import ServiceWorker from 'service-worker:./ServiceWorker' ; ServiceWorker.then( function ( registration ) { console .log( 'Registration successful, scope is: ' , registration.scope); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'Service worker registration failed, error: ' , error); }

Audio Worklet Example

Audio Worklets require an audio context at instantiation. When you use rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader in a browser environment, your import will return a constructor to which you can pass an audio context.

Worklet Processor

class MyAudioWorkletProcessor extends AudioWorkletProcessor { } registerProcessor( "my-audio-worklet" , MyAudioWorkletProcessor);

Worklet Consumer

import registerMyAudioWorklet from 'audio-worklet:./MyAudioWorkletFactory' ; const audioContext = new AudioContext(); registerMyAudioWorklet(audioContext); class MyAudioWorklet extends AudioWorkletNode { constructor (audioContext) { super (audioContext, "my-audio-worklet" )); } }

Paint Worklet Example

Worklet Processor

class MyPaintWorklet { ... } registerPaint( 'my-paint-worklet' , MyPaintWorklet);

Worklet Consumer

import registerMyPaintWorklet from 'paint-worklet:./MyPaintWorkletFactory' ; registerMyPaintWorklet();

html { background : paint (my-paint-worklet); }

Configuration

The plugin responds to the following configuration options:

webWorkerLoader({ targetPlatform?: string, web-worker?: RegEx, shared-worker?: RegEx, service-worker?: RegEx, audio-worklet?: RegEx, paint-worklet?: RegEx, extensions?: string[], sourcemap?: boolean, inline?: boolean, forceInline?: boolean, external?: string[], preserveSource?: boolean, preserveFileNames?: boolean, enableUnicodeSupport?: boolean, outputFolder?: string, loadPath?: string, skipPlugins?: Array })

TypeScript

An example project that uses this plugin with TypeScript can be found here

WARNING: @rollup/plugin-typescript is NOT compatible with this plugin, use rollup-plugin-typescript2 instead (see #38).

Notes

WARNING: To use code-splitting for the worker scripts, Rollup v1.9.2 or higher is required. See https://github.com/rollup/rollup/issues/2801 for more details.

The sourcemap configuration option is ignored when inline is set to false , in that case the project's sourcemap configuration is inherited.

loadPath is meant to be used in situations where code-splitting is used ( inline = false ) and the entry script is hosted in a different folder than the worker code.

Setting targetPlatform to 'base64' will ignore the inline option and will always inline the resulting code.

Roadmap