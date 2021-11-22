openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rpw

rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader

by Dario Segura
1.6.1 (see all)

Rollup plugin to load Workers. Supports inlining, dependencies, source maps, NodeJS and browsers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader

Rollup plugin to handle Web Workers, Service Workers, Shared Workers, Audio Worklets, and Paint Worklets. Support for Animation Worklets and Layout Worklets is in consideration for when implementations are available in browsers.

Web Workers are available in Node JS as well as in browsers. All the other worklets and workers are available in browsers only, and will throw a runtime error if used in Node JS.

Can inline the worker code or emit a script file using code-splitting. Handles Worker dependencies and can emit source maps. Worker dependencies are added to Rollup's watch list. Supports bundling workers for Node.js environments

Getting started

yarn add rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader --dev

Add the plugin to your rollup configuration:

import webWorkerLoader from 'rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader';

export default {
    entry: 'src/index.js',
    plugins: [
        webWorkerLoader(/* configuration */),
    ],
    format: 'esm',
};

Web Worker Example

Bundle the worker code using the RegEx pattern specified in the plugin's configuration. By default you can add the prefix web-worker: to your imports:

// here we use the default pattern but any RegEx can be configured
import DataWorker from 'web-worker:./DataWorker';

const dataWorker = new DataWorker();
dataWorker.postMessage('Hello World!');

Shared Worker Example

import SharedWorker from 'shared-worker:./SharedWorker';

const sharedWorker = new SharedWorker();
sharedWorker.port.postMessage('Hello World!');

Service Worker Example

import ServiceWorker from 'service-worker:./ServiceWorker';

ServiceWorker.then(function(registration) {
    console.log('Registration successful, scope is: ', registration.scope);
})
.catch(function(error) {
    console.log('Service worker registration failed, error: ', error);
}

Audio Worklet Example

Audio Worklets require an audio context at instantiation. When you use rollup-plugin-web-worker-loader in a browser environment, your import will return a constructor to which you can pass an audio context.

Worklet Processor
class MyAudioWorkletProcessor extends AudioWorkletProcessor {
}

registerProcessor("my-audio-worklet", MyAudioWorkletProcessor);
Worklet Consumer
import registerMyAudioWorklet from 'audio-worklet:./MyAudioWorkletFactory';

const audioContext = new AudioContext();
registerMyAudioWorklet(audioContext);

class MyAudioWorklet extends AudioWorkletNode {
    constructor(audioContext) {
        super(audioContext, "my-audio-worklet"));
    }
}

Paint Worklet Example

Worklet Processor
class MyPaintWorklet {
    ...
}

registerPaint('my-paint-worklet', MyPaintWorklet);
Worklet Consumer
import registerMyPaintWorklet from 'paint-worklet:./MyPaintWorkletFactory';
registerMyPaintWorklet();

html {
    background: paint(my-paint-worklet);
}

Configuration

The plugin responds to the following configuration options:

webWorkerLoader({
    targetPlatform?: string,        // The platform workers should be built for, can be 'auto', 'browser', 'node' or 'base64'.
                                    // specifying a target platform other than 'auto' reduces the amount of loader code.
                                    // The `base64` options forces inline and the import results on a base64 string that
                                    // encodes the worker's source code. NOTE: The string does not include a mime type.
                                    // 'auto' detectes the target platform and selects between 'browser` and 'node'.
                                    // Default: 'auto'

    web-worker?: RegEx,             // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
                                    // web workers. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
                                    // last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /web-worker:(.+)/

    shared-worker?: RegEx,          // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
                                    // shared workers. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
                                    // last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /shared-worker:(.+)/

    service-worker?: RegEx,         // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
                                    // service workers. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
                                    // last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /service-worker:(.+)/

    audio-worklet?: RegEx,          // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
                                    // audio worklets. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
                                    // last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /audio-worklet:(.+)/

    paint-worklet?: RegEx,          // A RegEx instance describing the pattern that matches the files to import as
                                    // paint worklets. If capturing groups are present, the plugin uses the contents of the
                                    // last capturing group as the path to the worker script. Default: /paint-worklet:(.+)/

    
    extensions?: string[],          // An array of strings to use as extensions when resolving worker files.
                                    // Default: ['.js']


    sourcemap?: boolean,            // When inlined, should a source map be included in the final output. Default: false

    inline?: boolean,               // Should the worker code be inlined (Base64). Default: true

    forceInline?: boolean,          // *EXPERIMENTAL* when inlined, forces the code to be included every time it is imported
                                    // useful when using code splitting: Default: false

    external?: string[],            // *EXPERIMENTAL* override rollup resolution of external module IDs
                                    // useful to inline external dependencies in a worker blob. Default: undefined

    preserveSource?: boolean,       // When inlined and this option is enabled, the full source code is included in the
                                    // built file, otherwise it's embedded as a base64 string. Default: false
    
    preserveFileNames?: boolean,    // When code splitting is used (`inline === false`) the input worker file names are
                                    // preserved, if duplicates are found `-n` is appended to the file names.
                                    // Default: false

    enableUnicodeSupport?: boolean, // When inlined in Base64 format, this option enables unicode support (UTF16). This
                                    // flag is disabled by default because supporting UTF16 doubles the size of the final
                                    // payload. Default: false

    outputFolder?: string,          // When code splitting is used (`inline: false`), folder in which the worker scripts
                                    // should be written to. Default: '' (same as build output folder)

    loadPath?: string,              // This option is useful when the worker scripts need to be loaded from another folder.
                                    // Default: ''

    skipPlugins?: Array             // Plugin names to skip for web worker build
                                    // Default: [ 'liveServer', 'serve', 'livereload' ]
})

TypeScript

An example project that uses this plugin with TypeScript can be found here

WARNING: @rollup/plugin-typescript is NOT compatible with this plugin, use rollup-plugin-typescript2 instead (see #38).

Notes

WARNING: To use code-splitting for the worker scripts, Rollup v1.9.2 or higher is required. See https://github.com/rollup/rollup/issues/2801 for more details.

The sourcemap configuration option is ignored when inline is set to false, in that case the project's sourcemap configuration is inherited.

loadPath is meant to be used in situations where code-splitting is used (inline = false) and the entry script is hosted in a different folder than the worker code.

Setting targetPlatform to 'base64' will ignore the inline option and will always inline the resulting code.

Roadmap

  • Bundle file as web worker blob
  • Support for dependencies using import
  • Include source map
  • Configuration options to inline or code-split workers
  • Provide capability checks and fallbacks DROPPED (all modern environments support workers)
  • Avoid code duplication DROPPED (there are better solutions for this purpose)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial